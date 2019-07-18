Kaltura Launches New Integration with Zoom Video Communications

Customers can now easily, edit, enhance, transcribe, manage, search publish and distribute Zoom recordings.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , the leading video technology provider, today announced that it has launched a new version of its Zoom Video Communications Plugin. More than 600 shared customers of Kaltura and Zoom can now easily search, manage, edit, transcribe, publish and distribute their Zoom recordings. All Kaltura interactive features can be applied to Zoom recordings, and content can be easily published in the Kaltura Video Portal, mobile app, LMS integrations as well as Kaltura integrations with SharePoint, and Microsoft Teams.

Kaltura’s Video Plugin for Zoom automatically ingests and transcribes Zoom recordings into the customer’s centralized Video Portal for easy search and discoverability across all Kaltura products, and integrated enterprise platforms. Each recording is associated with and managed by the host of the Zoom meeting or webinar. Recordings can also be easily edited and transformed into interactive VOD video assets, with the option to add Kaltura’s full range of engaging video tools, including captions, video quizzes, and hotspots on the video. The meeting recordings can also be shared seamlessly with additional Kaltura video communication solutions, such as personalized video messages, incorporated into LMS platforms, and much more. In addition, Kaltura’s analytics platform offers actionable insights into the consumption and editing of the content.

“Kaltura live and on demand video tools are used by 25% of Fortune 500 companies, and by 85% of the top 100 universities in the world. For years we have established ourselves as the leading enterprise video content management platform, as well as the leading education video platform. Our tools are used to create, edit, and transform video content, and are also used to manage, search, publish and distribute that content. Our plugin to Zoom allows to bring to life real time recordings, both by making the content more discoverable, as well as by enhancing it and making it more engaging,” said Dr. Michal Tsur, Kaltura Co-founder, President and General Manager - Enterprise and Learning.

Tsur continued: “With our Zoom integration and our integration to other video conferencing systems, Kaltura allows customers to enjoy seamless transition from live to on-demand environments, providing a complete solution supporting all video communication needs – from live to on-demand, synchronous to a-synchronous, one to one, one to few, one to many, and many to many.”

By extending the life of video meeting recordings, organizations can greatly improve productivity, for example, video training sessions are easily reused and discoverable, corporate communication messages can be continuously watched, webinars can be reshared and edited, and important meetings can be shared with absent participants.

“Zoom prides itself on connecting to a wide ecosystem of partners, and we are delighted to enhance our integration with Kaltura’s leading video platform,” said Oded Gal, Head of Product Management at Zoom. “The strong combination of our unified communications solution with Kaltura’s media management, engagement and analytics capabilities provides great value to customers, and we look forward to adding many more.”

The Kaltura Video Platform is highly extendable and easily integrates with an unprecedented range of technologies and systems. Kaltura’s integrations with video conferencing systems such as Zoom, WebEx and others greatly complement any organizations’ video conferencing strategy by bringing the full video lifecycle to every user – from live meetings to recordings and ultimately presenting VOD content that is accessible, compliant and interactive.

To learn more and download the Plugin, go to: https://marketplace.zoom.us/apps/VqdWYBqSRg-G6y4GTVMnCQ

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power any video experience. A recognized leader in the EVP (Enterprise Video Platform), EdVP (Education Video Platform), Cloud TV, and OVP (Online Video Platform), markets, Kaltura has emerged as the fastest growing video platform with the broadest use cases and appeal. Kaltura is deployed globally in thousands of enterprises, educational institutions, media companies, and service providers and engages hundreds of millions of viewers at home, at work, and at school. The company is committed to three core values – openness, flexibility, and collaboration – and is the initiator and backer of the world’s leading open source video management project, which is home to more than 150,000 community members.

Kaltura’s Enterprise and Learning business unit helps organizations from all industries power video across the organization, both internally – for employees and students, and externally – for customers and partners, live and VOD, on any device. Kaltura offers the tools to create and manage video that can power every department. With Kaltura’s video solutions, organizations can improve communication, drive engagement, share knowledge, increase collaboration boost creativity, and improve learning results. For more information visit www.kaltura.com .

