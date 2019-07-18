FrontFundr is revolutionizing the private markets in Canada by moving towards Artificial Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meet SAM, (Suitability Assessment Manager), Canada’s first automated system for purchasing private market securities such as equity, debt and convertible notes. After reviewing investment opportunities online and considering the potential for any investment offered on FrontFundr, investors can now complete the process in one sitting – from the point of making your choice to making your payment, all online and at the same time.



Working closely with regulators across the country through the Canadian Securities Administrators’ Sandbox initiative, FrontFundr continues to strive to democratize and advance the private capital markets industry to provide investors better access to investment opportunities in early stage and growth companies.



“With the introduction of SAM, we have made investing in private companies simple, reliable and fast. The entire process from exploring investment opportunities and subscribing for an investment, to completing your purchase and transfer of funds - ALL in one online session. This is a big step forward in our mission to democratize investing in private markets, making it easy and accessible for everyone,” says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder & CEO of FrontFundr.



The first version of FrontFundr’s patent pending proprietary suitability assessment system works by categorizing information in real-time and applying algorithms to determine whether an investment is suitable, without interruption. But that doesn’t mean investors are left alone – FrontFundr’s customer support and dealer representative team are there to help.



FrontFundr continues to expand the capital markets, helping companies find the investments they need to grow and compete - from start-ups looking for seed capital to growth companies looking to expand. The introduction of SAM is the first step towards introducing Artificial Intelligence into the private capital markets in Canada and FrontFundr continues to lead the way in marketplace innovation.

Founded in 2015 and with offices in Vancouver and Toronto, FrontFundr is the leading online investing platform for the private markets in Canada and is a registered Exempt Market Dealer (EMD).

For more information: Peter-Paul van Hoeken peter-paul@frontfundr.com or Victoria Bennett victoria@frontfundr.com 403 589 7992



