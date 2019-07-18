Del Taco Makes Summer a Bit Sweeter With Introduction of $1 Mini Floats

Company Celebrates National Drive-Thru Day on July 24 with FREE Mini Floats for Guests Through the Del Taco App

/EIN News/ -- LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second leading Mexican quick service restaurant,* today announced a sweet product introduction to help guests beat the summer heat. Only a buck each, Del Taco’s Mini Floats will launch nationwide on July 24, National Drive-Thru Day. To celebrate the fun holiday, guests can get a FREE Mini Float all day with any purchase when presenting the coupon in their Del Taco app at check-out.**



Crafted with a combination of Del Taco’s premium Vanilla Shake and a choice of Cherry Coke®, Barq’s® Root Beer, Hi-C® Flashin’ Fruit Punch, Coca-Cola® or Fanta® Orange, Mini Floats are an indulgent treat at a price that only Del Taco can offer.

“With Mini Floats, we’re thrilled to give our guests another uniquely Del Taco way to beat the heat this summer,” said Barry Westrum, Del Taco’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Classic floats are synonymous with summertime, and we’re thrilled to now offer 12 different dollar beverages, including these new, fun and timely drinks.”

Along with Mini Floats, Del Taco’s dollar drink menu is full of guest-favorite offerings, including Real Strawberry Lemonade, Prima Java Iced Coffee (Value Size), 30-Ounce Gold Peak® Brewed Iced Tea and Vanilla, Chocolate and Strawberry Mini Shakes.**

Guests who crave even more value can download The Del App, available on the App (iOS) and Google Play (Android) stores, and will receive a coupon for any taco free,*** as well as other special offers delivered to their mobile device every week.

*By number of units

**Price and participation may vary by location.

***Limit one sign-up offer per device. Registration required to access deals. Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, hand-sliced avocado, hand-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

The brand's campaign, Celebrating the Hardest Working Hands in Fast Food, further communicates Del Taco's commitment to restaurant-level team members that provide guests with the best quality and value for their money through cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its more than 580 restaurants across 14 states. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com .

Media Contact

Joshua Levitt

Canvas Blue

949-981-0757

jlevitt@canvasblue.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9298bf3c-55c4-4752-b204-68087b45827d

