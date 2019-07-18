Consumers have spoken, rated Verizon tops for network quality in J.D. Power Study for 23rd time in a row

Clean sweep across all categories; 6th consecutive time we’ve ranked highest in 6 regions of the USA

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon offers the nation’s best network experience. That’s not according to us, or even multiple independent third party awards covering every type of test (though we have plenty of those too). That’s according to you, and tens of thousands of other wireless consumers across the United States.



In the latest J.D. Power 2019 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study℠, Volume 2, released today, customers rated Verizon #1 in every single category, including calls, messages, and data connection experiences. This marks an unbelievable 23rd time in a row over 12 years that Verizon has won more awards in the Study for top network quality. It is also the sixth consecutive time Verizon has been undefeated across all six regions, including: West, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic, North Central, Southeast, and Northeast.*



“Our engineers take great pride in providing the nation’s premier wireless network experience, focusing on the broadest coverage, unrivaled reliability and consistently fast speeds. We are very proud to have won many different awards this year based on every testing methodology out there, and this one means a lot because it’s based on our customers’ experiences,” said Heidi Hemmer, VP, Network & Technology at Verizon.

J.D. Power’s findings for 23 consecutive study periods cover 12 straight years (two volumes each year) in which Verizon has won more J.D. Power Network Quality awards than any other national wireless provider. More than 33,000 people participated in a national survey conducted between January and June 2019 and recognizes the highest-ranking companies based on the results of their customers’ experience.

The latest in a string of independent, third party awards for Verizon’s network

Only Verizon’s network wins across multiple types of tests regardless of methodology, from numerous independent third parties. In addition to J.D. Power, the latest award wins for Verizon’s network include:

RootMetrics , the nation’s most rigorous and scientific network testers, reported on Tuesday in their first half 2019 results Verizon has won their overall network performance and reliability awards for a record 12 consecutive times, sweeping all six categories tested, while also being unbeaten in 120 of those 125 markets, or 96%. We won more 2x more awards than our nearest competitor at the state level, and 7x more than the third ranked carrier, while taking home the most awards at the metro level of any wireless provider since testing by RootMetrics began. So clearly, the gap between our network performance and the other national wireless providers continues to grow *

° Under Key Findings: “Verizon users see big improvements in Video Experience”…”Verizon’s dominance in this metric was nowhere more apparent than in big cities, where it won or tied for every single one of our regional video experience awards.” ***

To find out the latest on Verizon’s network and more information on why we win third-party awards so consistently, see our quarterly network update.

*Rankings based on the RootMetrics US National, State, and Metro RootScore Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on 4 national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.rootmetrics.com for more details.

**Tutela Mobile Experience Report for the USA, based on crowdsourced data collected in March 2019

***Opensignal Awards – USA: Mobile Network Experience Report July 2019, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period March 16 – June 13, 2019 © 2019 Opensignal Inc.

****Based on Verizon interpretation of 1H 2019 Nielsen Video Test data collected nationally between January 1 – June 30, 2019

*****Ookla 2019 Speedtest U.S. Mobile Performance Report based on more than 11.5 million consumer-initiated network tests on Speedtest apps in the first half of 2019

******P3 Group P3 Mobile Benchmark USA January 2019 Report , based on data collected October – December 2018

