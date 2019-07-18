Progressive Care Inc. Garners Coverage in Publicly Traded Podcasts

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that it has garnered media coverage in Publicly Traded Podcasts’s Health Highlights.



“I am proud to share the success of Progressive Care with Publicly Traded Podcasts and their audience,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc. “As our company continues to grow, it is important to look back on our success on how we’ve gotten to where we are today. We are excited to see what the rest of 2019 brings us.”

In the podcast titled RXMD - Ms. Shital Mars (OTCQB: RXMD) , published July 11, 2019 on Publicly Traded Podcasts, Mars talks in detail about recent record-breaking sales in April, the acquisition of Family Physicians RX, and positioning the company for a solid finish to 2019. Mars says, “What we’ve really focused on is turning this company into a solid healthcare-driven enterprise that focuses on the future, focuses on technology, focuses on innovation and patient care. I think that has shown why we’ve been so successful over the last 3 or 4 years since I’ve been involved at the helm.”

In the article, Mars goes on to discuss what fueled the dynamic growth and record-breaking sales from April. “What comes out every year are what is called HEDIS scores. A lot of doctors get these performance ratings that tell them how well they’re performing within the pan and managing their patients’ outcomes. 40% of that performance score is tied to the performance of the pharmacy. So if a patient goes to the doctor and then never fills their prescription for chronic care conditions like diabetes, that doctor is going to underperform because the pharmacy is not filling those prescriptions. When these scores come out, they start recognizing that they have improvement that they need to make. A lot of that improvement centers on pharmaceutical care so they begin to look for the best pharmacies in their area…. When I say that we are a 5-star pharmacy, that means that we are proactive at working with the patient… We are constantly getting new prescriptions, constantly getting new patients, and constantly on-boarding new physicians who are looking for this level of care because it makes a difference for their practice and patients. So that’s really what fuels a lot of this growth.”

Mars goes on to discuss the acquisition of Family Physicians RX. “We have a number of accomplishments that have occurred over the last three years. The acquisition of Family Physicians RX is our biggest one, it's the one that I am most proud of. It's something that we have been preparing for many years. What it did for us was allow us to effectively double in size. They do about 18,000 prescriptions a month, so that brings us as a combined entity close to 50,000 prescriptions a month out of all of our stores. They do $1.4 million a month in net revenue so that brings us close to about $3 million a month in revenue. It took us from two locations to four. It brought us from South Florida now to Orlando.”

The recent media coverage comes after the company’s efforts to provide its network with more healthcare informational resources through PharmCo Pharmacy . Additional commentary from Progressive Care’s CEO about the company and industry as a whole can be found on the Progressive Care blog and PharmCo blog .

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

