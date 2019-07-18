Truxton Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX), the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Second quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 million or $0.90 per diluted share compared to $2.0 million or $0.74 per diluted share for the same quarter in 2018. Net income rose by 23% for the quarter while earnings per share rose by 22%. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income increased by 24% to $4.7 million from $3.8 million in the comparable period in 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, earnings per diluted share rose from $1.37 to $1.69, an increase of 23%.

“Our earnings performance in 2019 has continued to be very strong,” said Truxton Trust Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Tight expense control, exceptional credit quality, and continued growth in wealth management revenue were the drivers of excellent growth and return metrics this quarter. Clients continue to seek our advice for their most challenging financial decisions. Nashville, our core market, has experienced strong employment growth now for a decade.”

Key Highlights

Non-interest income grew to $3.0 million in the second quarter, an increase of 12% from the same period of 2018. Wealth management services constituted 93% of non-interest income in the period ended June 30, 2019.

Loans rose by 10% to $336 million compared to June 30, 2018, and were up 1.2% compared to December 31, 2018.

Total deposits grew by 7.7% since June 30, 2018. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location through superior deposit operations service and technology. As a result, occupancy expenditures and fixed asset investments are a fraction of typical peers.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 3.35%. That represents an increase of 12 basis points from the 3.23% experienced in the quarter ended March 31, 2019, but a decline of 7 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Cost of funds decreased to 1.08% in the second quarter of 2019 from 1.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, but rose from 0.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Pressure on rates has abated as the bond market has rallied and short-term money markets have stabilized.

Asset quality remains sound at Truxton. Truxton had no non-performing assets at June 30, 2019. Truxton had no charge-offs in the quarter and none in the trailing quarter, nor in the same quarter a year ago.

Allowance for loan losses was $3.4 million, $3.4 million, and $3.1 million for the June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, quarters, respectively. For the three periods, the bank’s allowance was 1.02%, 0.99%, and 1.03%, of gross loans outstanding at period end, respectively.

Tax expense increased by 28% from the March 31, 2019, quarter and by 39% from the June 30, 2018, period. Effective tax rate rose from the first quarter of 2019 because of partial payoffs of certain loans for which Truxton receives a direct credit against state income tax based on the year end balance of the loan. Reported effective tax rate for the rest of the year may fluctuate based on the actual balance of such loans. In addition, Truxton has several sources of lightly taxed income including yield on bank-owned life insurance, the earnings of the bank’s captive insurance company, and the interest income from the bank’s tax-exempt bond portfolio that cause its effective rate to be below the combined statutory rates.

The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.44% for June 30, 2019, 11.15% for March 31, 2019, and 11.20% for June 30, 2018. Book value per common share was $22.47, $21.52, and $19.27 for June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively. During the 12 months ended June 30, 2019, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $0.94 per common share.

About Truxton Trust

Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations

Andrew May

615-515-1707

andrew.may@truxtontrust.com Media Relations

Tamara Schoeplein

615-515-1714

tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (Unaudited) June 30,

2019* March 31,

2019* June 30,

2018* ASSETS Cash and due from financial institutions $ 7,951 $ 5,349 $ 6,408 Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 12,712 8,061 14,212 Federal funds sold 253 120 808 Cash and cash equivalents 20,916 13,530 21,428 Time deposits in other financial institutions 12,288 14,280 4,821 Securities available for sale 102,304 111,608 101,991 Gross loans 335,639 339,176 305,223 Allowance for loan losses (3,411 ) (3,356 ) (3,131 ) Net loans 332,228 335,820 302,092 Mortgage loans held for sale,net 480 - - Bank owned life insurance 9,864 9,809 9,647 Restricted equity securities 2,588 2,583 2,567 Premises and equipment, net 1,887 2,082 543 Accrued interest receivable 1,817 1,883 1,529 Deferred tax asset, net 321 653 820 Other assets 3,115 2,438 1,750 Total assets $ 487,808 $ 494,686 $ 447,188 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 104,475 $ 107,248 $ 113,486 Interest bearing 296,549 304,152 258,997 Total deposits 401,024 411,400 372,483 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,833 19,090 19,737 Federal Funds purchased - - - Other liabilities 5,988 4,903 2,725 Total liabilities 425,845 435,393 394,945 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Additional paid-in capital 29,066 28,882 27,722 Retained earnings 32,610 30,783 26,098 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 287 (372 ) (1,577 ) Total shareholders' equity 61,963 59,293 52,243 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 487,808 $ 494,686 $ 447,188 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Consolidated Statements of Net Income (000's) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year To Date June 30,

2019* March 31,

2019* June 30,

2018* June 30,

2019* June 30,

2018 * Non-interest income Wealth management services $ 2,783 $ 2,672 $ 2,431 $ 5,456 $ 4,797 Service charges on deposit accounts 74 70 88 144 172 Securities gains (losses), net 70 2 20 72 20 Bank owned life insurance income 55 54 57 109 112 Other 10 74 66 82 78 Total non-interest income 2,992 2,872 2,662 5,863 5,179 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 4,093 $ 3,921 $ 3,424 $ 8,014 $ 6,591 Taxable securities 471 498 361 970 740 Tax-exempt securities 237 247 251 484 515 Interest bearing deposits 161 156 60 317 112 Federal funds sold 7 5 5 12 8 Other interest income 51 32 48 83 76 Total interest income 5,020 4,859 4,149 9,880 8,042 Interest expense Deposits 1,041 1,082 494 2,122 922 Short-term borrowings 9 7 6 16 9 Long-term borrowings 111 121 109 233 200 Total interest expense 1,161 1,210 609 2,371 1,131 Net interest income 3,859 3,649 3,540 7,509 6,911 Provision for loan losses 55 0 8 55 57 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,804 3,649 3,532 7,454 6,854 Total revenue, net 6,796 6,521 6,194 13,317 12,033 Non interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,575 2,793 2,639 5,367 5,151 Occupancy 207 197 190 405 373 Furniture and equipment 27 27 45 55 101 Data processing 278 299 287 579 564 Wealth management processing fees 110 112 111 222 240 Advertising and public relations 20 38 16 57 45 Professional services 145 115 173 260 320 FDIC insurance assessments 35 35 35 70 70 Other 212 194 173 406 479 Total non interest expense 3,609 3,810 3,669 7,421 7,343 Income before income taxes 3,187 2,711 2,525 5,896 4,690 Income tax expense 668 523 479 1,191 885 Net income $ 2,519 $ 2,188 $ 2,046 $ 4,705 $ 3,805 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.92 $ 0.80 $ 0.75 $ 1.72 $ 1.41 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 0.78 $ 0.74 $ 1.69 $ 1.37 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.





Truxton Corporation Selected Quarterly Financial data At Or For The Three Months Ended (000's) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019* March 31, 2019* June 30, 2018* Pre Common Share Data Net income attributable to shareholders, per share Basic $0.92 $0.80 $0.75 Diluted $0.90 $0.78 $0.74 Book value per common share $22.47 $21.52 $19.27 Tangible book value per common share $22.47 $21.52 $19.27 Basic weighted average comm shares 2,675,283 2,677,947 2,624,039 Diluted weighted average common shares 2,727,375 2,729,774 2,686,117 Common shares outstanding at period end 2,758,109 2,754,788 2,710,409 Selected Balance Sheet Data Tangible common equity (TEC) ratio 12.70% 12.00% 11.68% Average Loans $339,174 $332,819 $307,477 Average earning assets (1) $470,691 $469,928 $426,041 Average total assets $493,510 $490,230 $443,326 Average stockholders' equity $60,524 $57,593 $51,916 Selected Asset Quality Measures Nonaccrual loans 0 0 0 90+ days past due still accruing 0 0 0 Total nonperforming loans 0 0 0 Total nonperforming assets 0 0 0 Net charge offs (recoveries) (2) (2) (1) Nonperforming loans to assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.02% 0.99% 1.03% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans NA NA NA Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only) Tier 1 leverage 11.44% 11.15% 11.20% Common equity tier 1 15.06% 14.39% 14.28% Total risk-based capital 15.97% 15.29% 15.18% Selected Performance Ratios Efficiency ratio 54.60% 58.53% 59.72% Return on average assets (ROA) 2.05% 1.81% 1.85% Return on average stockholders' equity (ROE) 16.69% 15.41% 15.80% Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) 16.69% 15.41% 15.80% Net interest margin 3.35% 3.23% 3.42% *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. (1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, investment securities and restricted equity securities.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2019* March 31, 2019* June 30, 2018* Average Balances Rates/ Yields

(%) Interest

Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/ Expense Average Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/ Expense Earning Assets Loans $339,175 4.81 $4,070 $332,819 4.77 $3,917 $307,477 4.48 $3,427 Loan fees $0 0.04 $30 $0 0.02 $17 $0 0.00 $3 Loans with fees $339,175 4.85 $4,100 $332,819 4.79 $3,935 $307,477 4.48 $3,430 Mortgage loans held for sale $71 2.99 $1 $66 1.44 $0 $39 4.55 $1 Federal funds sold $1,042 2.58 $7 $851 2.48 $5 $732 2.54 $5 Deposits with banks $24,747 2.61 $161 $24,211 2.61 $156 $14,023 1.73 $60 Investment securities - taxable $72,520 2.60 $471 $77,423 2.57 $498 $66,931 2.16 $361 Investment securities - tax-exempt $33,136 4.27 $237 $34,558 4.26 $247 $36,838 4.06 $250 Total Earning Assets $470,691 4.34 $4,977 $469,928 4.27 $4,841 $426,040 3.99 $4,107 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (3,394 ) (3,356 ) (3,129 ) Cash and due from banks $6,381 $6,693 $5,666 Premises and equipment $1,901 $300 $401 Accrued interest receivable $1,630 $1,588 $1,317 Other real estate $0 $0 $0 Other assets $16,075 $16,456 $14,827 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities 226 (1,379 ) (1,796 ) Total Assets $493,510 $490,230 $443,326 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $25,935 0.71 $46 $26,545 0.95 $62 $26,160 0.35 $23 Savings and Money Market $331,800 1.15 $951 $339,115 1.17 $981 $295,269 0.60 $440 Time deposits - Retail $11,368 1.35 $38 $11,465 1.14 $32 $12,716 0.75 $24 Time Deposits - Wholesale $7,880 0.31 $6 $1,243 2.20 $7 $2,126 1.39 $7 Total interest bearing deposits $376,983 1.11 $1,041 $378,368 1.16 $1,082 $336,271 0.59 $494 Federal home Loan Bank advances $22,339 1.97 $111 $24,378 2.00 $122 $24,490 1.76 $109 Other borrowings $2,924 1.27 $9 $884 3.08 $7 $1,055 2.33 $6 Total borrowed funds $25,263 1.89 $120 $25,262 2.03 $128 $25,545 1.79 $115 Total interest bearing liabilities $402,246 1.16 $1,161 $403,631 1.21 $1,210 $361,816 0.67 $609 Net interest rate spread 3.18 $3,816 3.06 $3,631 3.31 $3,498 Non-interest bearing deposits $27,424 $25,445 $28,265 Other liabilities $3,315 $3,560 $1,360 Stockholder's equity $60,524 $57,593 $51,916 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $493,509 $490,228 $443,357 Cost of funds 1.08 1.14 0.63 Net interest margin 3.35 3.23 3.42 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.





Truxton Corporation Yield Tables For The Periods Indicated (000's) (Unaudited) The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019* June 30, 2018* Average

Balances Rates/

Yields (%) Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Balances Rates/

Yields

(%) Interest

Income/

Expense Earning Assets Loans $336,014 4.79 $7,987 $301,029 4.43 $6,594 Loan fees $0 0.03 $48 $0 0.00 $7 Loans with fees $336,014 4.82 $8,035 $301,029 4.43 $6,601 Mortgage loans held for sale $69 2.24 $1 $19 4.53 $1 Federal funds sold $947 2.53 $12 $847 1.92 $8 Deposits with banks $24,480 2.61 $317 $14,061 1.61 $112 Investment securities - taxable $74,959 2.59 $969 $67,721 2.19 $740 Investment securities - tax-exempt $33,843 3.86 $484 $37,835 4.07 $515 Total Earning Assets $470,312 4.28 $9,818 $421,512 3.94 $7,977 Non interest earning assets Allowance for loan losses (3,375 ) (3,105 ) Cash and due from banks $6,536 $5,841 Premises and equipment $1,396 $432 Accrued interest receivable $1,609 $1,280 Other real estate $0 $0 Other assets $15,973 $14,476 Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (572 ) (1,327 ) Total Assets $491,879 $439,109 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand $26,238 0.83 $108 $28,369 0.37 $52 Savings and Money Market $335,438 1.16 $1,932 $292,474 0.56 $813 Time deposits - Retail $11,416 1.24 $70 $12,326 0.69 $42 Time Deposits - Wholesale $4,580 0.56 $13 $2,083 1.42 $15 Total interest bearing deposits $377,672 1.13 $2,123 $335,252 0.55 $922 Federal home Loan Bank advances $23,353 1.98 $233 $22,858 1.74 $200 Other borrowings $2,201 1.47 $16 $815 2.14 $9 Total borrowed funds $25,554 1.94 $249 $23,673 1.76 $209 Total interest bearing liabilities $403,226 1.18 $2,372 $358,925 0.63 $1,131 Net interest rate spread 3.09 $7,446 3.31 $6,846 Non-interest bearing deposits $26,439 $27,356 Other liabilities $3,146 $1,374 Stockholder's equity $59,067 $51,478 Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $491,878 $439,133 Cost of funds 1.11 0.59 Net interest margin 3.26 3.40 *The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.