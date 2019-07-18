County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Net Income of $3.7 Million for the Second Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- Highlights

Net income of $3.7 million for the second quarter of 2019; $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019

Diluted earnings per share of $0.53 for the second quarter of 2019; $1.07 for the six months ended June 30, 2019

Book value per share of $23.03 as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $0.67, or 3.0%, since March 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.53, or 7.1%, since December 31, 2018

Client deposits (demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $39.6 million, or 5.2%, since March 31, 2019, and increased $96.3 million, or 13.7%, since June 30, 2018.

Brokered and national deposits decreased $62.9 million during the first half of 2019, a reduction of 13.4% since December 31, 2018

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), an agricultural and commercial community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.53 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.54 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2019 and $3.9 million, or $0.55 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2018. This represents an annualized return on average assets of 1.00% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 1.04% and 1.10% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.



“We are very pleased with our most recent quarter and first half earnings, even though we still face some credit challenges in our agricultural portfolio due to the recent prolonged low milk price cycle,” stated Tim Schneider, President of the Company and CEO of the Bank. “We are starting to see an improved milk price environment: the 12-month forward-looking average for class III milk increased from $16.00 to $17.04 per hundredweight on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange from March 31 to June 30, 2019. These improvements are encouraging, but it is going to take some time to see an impact on our overall classified assets.”

Schneider continued, “As previously announced, we are committed to reducing our wholesale funding, and we were able to make significant progress toward that in the first half of 2019, primarily through selling loan participations. We are also very pleased with our client deposit growth year-over-year and during this quarter.”

Loans and Total Assets

Total assets at June 30, 2019 were $1.5 billion, a decrease of $6.7 million, or 0.5%, and a decrease of $34.2 million, or 2.3%, over total assets as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Total loans were $1.1 billion at June 30, 2019, which represents a $35.1 million, or 3.0%, decrease over total loans at March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $33.7 million, or 2.9%, over total loans at June 30, 2018.

We continued to focus on participating loans off balance sheet during the second quarter of 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, participated loans that the Company continued to service increased to $695.6 million at June 30, 2019 which was an increase of $20.4 million, or 3.0%, and $67.2 million, or 10.7%, over participated loans that the Company serviced at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $1.2 billion, an increase of $28.9 million, or 2.5%, and a decrease of $5.3 million, or 0.4%, over total deposits as of March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Client deposits (demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $39.6 million, or 5.2%, since March 31, 2019, and increased $96.3 million, or 13.7%, since June 30, 2018.

Due to the increases in loan participations and client deposit growth, the Company decreased its reliance on brokered deposits and national certificates of deposit to $406.0 million at June 30, 2019. This represents a decrease of $10.7 million, or 2.6%, from March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $101.5 million, or 20.0%, from June 30, 2018.

During the second quarter of 2019, the Company also paid off a portion of its FHLB borrowings. At June 30, 2019, borrowings from the FHLB totaled $59.4 million, which was a decrease of $41.0 million, or 40.8%, from March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $48.8 million, or 45.1%, from June 30, 2018.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income was $10.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, which was a $0.1 million, or 1.2%, decrease from the three months ended March 31, 2019, and a $0.1 million, or 0.9%, increase from the three months ended June 30, 2018. The primary reason for the second quarter decline in net interest income compared to the preceding quarter was the increase in loan participations that resulted in lower average loan balances during the period.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest income improved 1.9% to $21.0 million from $20.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest margin was 2.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, which was a decrease from 2.94% for the three months ended March 31, 2019, and an increase from 2.87% for the three months ended June 30, 2018. A slight decline in net interest margin was realized over the linked quarter because while loan yields improved 12 basis points, the average loan balance declined by 2.6% and interest rates on deposits increased 10 basis points on a steady average balance. Year-over-year second quarter net interest margin increased by five basis points primarily due to a 42 basis point improvement in loan yields, which was partially offset by a 42 basis point increase in cost of funds.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net interest margin improved slightly to 2.93% from 2.91% for the six months ended June 30, 2018, primarily as a result of a 45 basis point improvement in loan yields that was partially offset by a 46 basis point increase in cost of funds.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $0.1 million, or 5.0%, to $2.9 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019. During the second quarter, the Company continued to reduce the valuation allowance on its loan servicing rights portfolio, which resulted in an increase of $0.1 million of loan servicing rights for the quarter. The reduction of the valuation allowance is expected to continue throughout the remaining quarters of 2019.

Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased $0.6 million, or 24.7%, compared to $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the reduction of the valuation allowance discussed above, increases in loan servicing fees and rights which were the result of higher volumes of loans being serviced, and a $0.3 million gain on the sale of securities during the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, non-interest income improved to $5.6 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 29.4%, over the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of the reduction in the valuation allowance on the loan servicing rights portfolio and security sales discussed above, as well as the reduction of the allowance for unused commitments of $0.5 million, included in other non-interest income, in the first quarter of 2019. The Company evaluated the need for this allowance during the first quarter of 2019 and concluded there was no sufficient evidence that represented credit loss inherent in these commitments to substantiate the necessity of this reserve and concluded to eliminate it. The Company will continue to evaluate credit risk on these off-balance sheet commitments going forward.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $0.1 million, or 1.9%, to $7.4 million compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, and increased $0.5 million, or 7.3%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. Employee compensation and benefits decreased $0.3 million, or 6.3%, in the linked quarter due to lower payroll taxes resulting from social security tax limits being met during the first quarter, but was offset by a $0.3 million writedown of an agricultural OREO property. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $0.3 million write-down on an OREO property during the second quarter of 2019 and small increases in information processing, professional fees, and business development.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets decreased to 1.94% at June 30, 2019, from 2.07% at March 31, 2019, and 2.30% at June 30, 2018. At June 30, 2019, non-performing assets were $28.8 million, a decrease of $2.1 million, or 6.8%, and $6.1 million, or 17.5%, at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. During the second quarter of 2019, $4.1 million of non-performing loans was transferred to OREO; however, two OREO properties were sold during the quarter resulting in a net increase of $3.7 million in OREO during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Substandard loans were $117.8 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $107.5 million at March 31, 2019 and $93.8 million at June 30, 2018. Adverse classified asset ratio (a non-GAAP measure) increased to 53.21% at June 30, 2019 from 48.59% and 47.34% at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in substandard loans and the adverse classified ratio was the result of the prolonged strain of Wisconsin’s agricultural economy; however, we are actively managing these credits, and we are optimistic about the industry’s outlook as there was a 6.5% increase in the 12-month future price of class III milk from March 31, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

A provision for loan losses of $0.9 million was recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a provision of $0.8 million and $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, a provision for loan losses was $1.6 million compared to $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in provision in the linked quarter and year-over- year was directly related the $2.1 million in net charge-offs that took place during the second quarter of 2019 which related to a commercial real estate relationship that lost its primary tenant, as well as an increase in special mention and substandard loans during the second quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan losses was $16.3 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $16.5 million at December 31, 2018. The $0.2 million decrease in the allowance during the first six months of 2019 was the result of a reduction in general reserves due to the decreases in total loans.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call today, July 18, 2019, at 1:30 p.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President, and Glen L. Stiteley, CFO. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at http://investors.icbk.com . From the top menu, select “News”, then “Event Calendar.” In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available until July 18, 2020, by visiting the Company’s website at http://investors.icbk.com .

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Glen L. Stiteley

EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank

Phone: (920) 686-5658

Email: gstiteley@icbk.com





County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Unaudited) June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31,

2018 September

30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Period-End Balance Sheet: Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 116,251 $ 62,426 $ 61,087 $ 49,996 $ 81,044 Securities available for sale, at fair value 158,561 192,210 195,945 190,185 187,505 Loans held for sale 7,448 2,750 2,949 13,770 11,468 Agricultural loans 713,602 722,107 724,508 714,310 702,426 Commercial loans 383,542 403,490 415,672 417,146 407,609 Multi-family real estate loans 46,683 52,974 62,321 66,403 65,713 Residential real estate loans 3,753 4,172 4,522 4,965 5,437 Installment and consumer other 252 220 272 113 339 Total loans 1,147,832 1,182,963 1,207,295 1,202,937 1,181,524 Allowance for loan losses (16,258 ) (17,493 ) (16,505 ) (16,143 ) (15,129 ) Net loans 1,131,574 1,165,470 1,190,790 1,186,794 1,166,395 Other assets 70,812 68,532 70,057 74,223 72,465 Total Assets $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 $ 1,520,828 $ 1,514,968 $ 1,518,877 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 111,022 $ 101,434 $ 121,436 $ 103,862 $ 95,459 NOW accounts and interest checking 54,253 49,902 51,779 46,811 51,674 Savings 6,621 6,210 5,770 6,616 6,833 Money market accounts 239,337 225,975 218,929 208,233 204,332 Time deposits 387,899 376,034 356,484 352,531 344,619 Brokered deposits 256,475 269,917 308,504 317,291 323,561 National time deposits 149,570 146,805 160,445 173,440 183,953 Total deposits 1,205,177 1,176,277 1,223,347 1,208,784 1,210,431 FHLB advances 59,400 100,400 89,400 102,400 108,200 Subordinated debentures 44,781 44,742 44,703 44,663 44,725 Other liabilities 12,564 11,952 11,293 11,134 9,439 Total Liabilities 1,321,922 1,333,371 1,368,743 1,366,981 1,372,795 Shareholders' equity 162,724 158,017 152,085 147,987 146,082 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 $ 1,520,828 $ 1,514,968 $ 1,518,877 Stock Price Information: High - Quarter-to-date $ 18.92 $ 19.69 $ 26.00 $ 28.20 $ 29.26 Low - Quarter-to-date $ 16.24 $ 16.74 $ 17.37 $ 24.29 $ 25.72 Market price - Quarter-end $ 17.09 $ 17.60 $ 17.37 $ 25.10 $ 27.50 Book value per share $ 23.03 $ 22.36 $ 21.50 $ 20.91 $ 20.63 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 22.23 $ 21.54 $ 20.65 $ 20.07 $ 19.77 Common shares outstanding 6,717,908 6,709,254 6,709,480 6,694,230 6,693,447

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31,

2018 September

30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands) Loans by risk category: Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/

Low Satisfactory $ 836,988 $ 896,328 $ 908,172 $ 901,643 $ 896,509 Watch 167,824 174,642 171,670 171,890 186,399 Special Mention 25,255 4,501 6,566 11,036 4,783 Substandard Performing 56,336 46,075 65,501 61,851 46,751 Substandard Impaired 61,429 61,417 55,386 56,517 47,082 Total loans 1,147,832 1,182,963 1,207,295 1,202,937 1,181,524 Loans sold with servicing retained 695,629 675,268 661,257 644,879 628,435 Total loans and loans sold with

servicing retained $ 1,843,461 $ 1,858,231 $ 1,868,552 $ 1,847,816 $ 1,809,959 Non-Performing Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 20,096 $ 25,880 $ 22,983 $ 27,881 $ 26,305 Other real estate owned (2) 8,693 5,019 6,568 7,851 8,607 Total non-performing assets $ 28,789 $ 30,899 $ 29,551 $ 35,732 $ 34,912 Performing TDRs not on nonaccrual $ 28,892 $ 21,111 $ 18,258 $ 11,863 $ 11,173 Non-performing assets as a % of total loans 2.51 % 2.61 % 2.45 % 2.97 % 2.95 % Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 1.94 % 2.07 % 1.94 % 2.36 % 2.30 % Adverse classified asset ratio (1) 53.21 % 48.59 % 57.12 % 51.89 % 47.34 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of

nonaccrual loans 80.90 % 67.59 % 71.81 % 57.90 % 57.51 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total

loans 1.42 % 1.48 % 1.37 % 1.34 % 1.28 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-to-date $ 2,111 $ (236 ) $ 1,210 $ (21 ) $ 16 Provision for loan loss quarter-to-date $ 876 $ 752 $ 1,572 $ 993 $ 533

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

(2) The quarters ending June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, do not include $0.4 million of bank property transferred from premises and equipment, which is not considered a non-performing asset. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, and all subsequent quarters, that bank property was considered classified due to the length of the holding period.





For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31,

2018 September

30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 15,484 $ 15,501 $ 15,536 $ 15,113 $ 14,366 Taxable securities 1,177 1,186 1,168 945 982 Tax-exempt securities 82 175 183 344 14 Federal funds sold and other 465 264 223 249 401 Total interest and dividend

income 17,208 17,126 17,110 16,651 15,763 Interest Expense Deposits 5,678 5,424 5,273 4,980 4,600 FHLB advances and other borrowed

funds 415 464 427 411 487 Subordinated debentures 683 678 667 656 338 Total interest expense 6,776 6,566 6,367 6,047 5,425 Net interest income 10,432 10,560 10,743 10,604 10,338 Provision for loan losses 876 752 1,572 993 533 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 9,556 9,808 9,171 9,611 9,805 Non-Interest Income Services charges 407 353 470 394 445 Gain (loss) on sale of loans, net 26 (1 ) 54 41 45 Loan servicing fees 1,563 1,519 1,553 1,521 1,486 Loan servicing right origination 346 228 7 (46 ) 127 Income on OREO 40 26 83 96 45 Gain on sale of securities 341 - - - - Other 164 625 153 151 168 Total non-interest income 2,887 2,750 2,320 2,157 2,316 Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and

benefits 4,199 4,482 4,059 4,394 4,114 Occupancy 283 389 245 332 278 Information processing 591 563 641 529 529 Professional fees 417 399 497 351 359 Business development 347 325 259 258 260 OREO expenses 121 51 106 46 152 Writedown of OREO 250 - 688 81 104 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO 9 (136 ) (54 ) (28 ) (149 ) Depreciation and amortization 328 337 408 302 324 Other 901 895 689 758 966 Total non-interest expense 7,446 7,305 7,538 7,023 6,937 Income before income taxes 4,997 5,253 3,953 4,745 5,184 Income tax expense 1,293 1,491 1,123 1,228 1,334 NET INCOME $ 3,704 $ 3,762 $ 2,830 $ 3,517 $ 3,850 Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.41 $ 0.51 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.54 $ 0.40 $ 0.50 $ 0.55 Dividends declared $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07





For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31,

2018 September

30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Other Data: Return on average assets 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.75 % 0.94 % 1.04 % Return on average shareholders'

equity 9.24 % 9.78 % 7.58 % 9.51 % 10.63 % Return on average common

shareholders' equity (1) 9.41 % 9.99 % 7.70 % 9.75 % 10.96 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.38 % 55.91 % 52.85 % 54.62 % 55.18 % Tangible common equity to

tangible assets (1) 10.10 % 9.73 % 9.14 % 8.90 % 8.75 % Common Share Data: Net income from continuing

operations $ 3,704 $ 3,762 $ 2,830 $ 3,517 $ 3,850 Less: Preferred stock dividends 118 117 111 106 99 Income available to common

shareholders $ 3,586 $ 3,645 $ 2,719 $ 3,411 $ 3,751 Weighted average number of common

shares issued 7,159,072 7,153,174 7,127,544 7,108,202 7,101,978 Less: Weighted average treasury

shares 443,920 443,729 443,694 443,140 442,102 Less: Weighted average non-

vested restricted units

awards 30,483 16,260 28,701 29,537 30,692 Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding 6,745,635 6,725,705 6,712,551 6,694,599 6,690,568 Effect of dilutive options 20,731 21,323 45,116 63,346 79,368 Weighted average number of

common shares outstanding

used to calculate diluted

earnings per common share 6,766,366 6,747,028 6,757,667 6,757,945 6,769,936

(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.





For the Three Months Ended Non-GAAP Financial Measures: June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31,

2018 September

30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands) Return on average common

shareholders' equity

reconciliation: Return on average shareholders'

equity 9.24 % 9.78 % 7.58 % 9.51 % 10.63 % Effect of excluding average

preferred shareholders'

equity 0.17 % 0.21 % 0.12 % 0.24 % 0.33 % Return on average common

shareholders' equity 9.41 % 9.99 % 7.70 % 9.75 % 10.96 % Efficiency ratio GAAP to non-GAAP

reconciliation: Non-interest expense $ 7,446 $ 7,305 $ 7,538 $ 7,023 $ 6,937 Less: net gain (loss) on sales and

write-downs of OREO (259 ) 136 (634 ) (53 ) 45 Adjusted non-interest expense

(non-GAAP) $ 7,187 $ 7,441 $ 6,904 $ 6,970 $ 6,982 Net interest income $ 10,432 $ 10,560 $ 10,743 $ 10,604 $ 10,338 Non-interest income 2,887 2,750 2,320 2,157 2,316 Less: net gain on sales of

securities (341 ) - - - - Operating revenue $ 12,978 $ 13,310 $ 13,063 $ 12,761 $ 12,654 Efficiency ratio 55.38 % 55.91 % 52.85 % 54.62 % 55.18 %

June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December

31,

2018 September

30,

2018 June 30,

2018 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible book value per share and

tangible common equity to tangible

assets reconciliation: Common equity $ 154,724 $ 150,017 $ 144,085 $ 139,987 $ 138,082 Less: Goodwill 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 354 430 513 603 701 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 149,332 $ 144,549 $ 138,534 $ 134,346 $ 132,343 Common shares outstanding 6,717,908 6,709,254 6,709,480 6,694,230 6,693,447 Tangible book value per share $ 22.23 $ 21.54 $ 20.65 $ 20.07 $ 19.77 Total assets $ 1,484,646 $ 1,491,388 $ 1,520,828 $ 1,514,968 $ 1,518,877 Less: Goodwill 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of

amortization 354 430 513 603 701 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,479,254 $ 1,485,920 $ 1,515,277 $ 1,509,327 $ 1,513,138 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.10 % 9.73 % 9.14 % 8.90 % 8.75 % Adverse classified asset ratio: Substandard loans $ 117,765 $ 107,492 $ 120,887 $ 118,368 $ 93,833 Less: Impaired performing restructured loans (8,276 ) (6,382 ) (5,078 ) (13,657 ) (2,081 ) Net substandard loans $ 109,489 $ 101,110 $ 115,809 $ 104,711 $ 91,752 Other real estate owned 8,693 5,019 6,568 7,851 8,607 Substandard unused commitments 1,458 976 1,625 1,191 959 Less: Substandard government guarantees (7,821 ) (5,864 ) (7,111 ) (9,374 ) (8,356 ) Total adverse classified assets (non-GAAP) $ 111,819 $ 101,241 $ 116,891 $ 104,379 $ 92,962 Total equity (Bank) $ 196,036 $ 191,287 $ 185,458 $ 180,359 $ 177,911 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(gain) on available for sale securities (2,166 ) (436 ) 2,221 4,152 2,795 Allowance for loan losses 16,258 17,493 16,505 16,143 15,129 Allowance for unused commitments - - 475 510 522 Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $ 210,128 $ 208,344 $ 204,659 $ 201,164 $ 196,357 Adverse classified asset ratio 53.21 % 48.59 % 57.12 % 51.89 % 47.34 %





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 176,237 $ 1,259 2.86 % $ 192,963 $ 1,361 2.82 % $ 158,260 $ 996 2.52 % Loans (2) 1,177,071 15,484 5.26 % 1,207,240 15,501 5.14 % 1,187,719 14,367 4.84 % Interest bearing deposits due from

other banks 73,769 465 2.52 % 36,227 264 2.92 % 100,646 400 1.59 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,427,077 $ 17,208 4.82 % $ 1,436,430 $ 17,126 4.77 % $ 1,446,625 $ 15,763 4.36 % Allowance for loan losses (17,782 ) (17,005 ) (14,918 ) Other assets 76,806 78,654 57,878 Total assets $ 1,486,101 $ 1,498,079 $ 1,489,585 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market,

interest checking $ 315,940 $ 1,316 1.67 % $ 295,418 $ 1,184 1.60 % $ 279,958 $ 789 1.13 % Time deposits 770,554 4,363 2.26 % 797,476 4,240 2.13 % 819,037 3,811 1.86 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,086,494 $ 5,679 2.09 % $ 1,092,894 $ 5,424 1.99 % $ 1,098,995 $ 4,600 1.67 % Other borrowings 1,204 13 4.47 % 844 11 5.27 % 1,167 14 4.79 % FHLB advances 78,653 401 2.04 % 92,900 453 1.95 % 117,327 473 1.61 % Junior subordinated debentures 44,762 683 6.11 % 44,606 678 6.08 % 25,547 338 5.29 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities $ 1,211,113 $ 6,776 2.24 % $ 1,231,244 $ 6,566 2.13 % $ 1,243,036 $ 5,425 1.75 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 102,432 101,532 93,876 Other liabilities 12,154 11,362 7,829 Total liabilities $ 1,325,699 $ 1,344,138 $ 1,344,741 Shareholders' equity 160,402 153,941 144,844 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,486,101 $ 1,498,079 $ 1,489,585 Net interest income $ 10,432 $ 10,560 $ 10,338 Interest rate spread (3) 2.59 % 2.64 % 2.61 % Net interest margin (4) 2.92 % 2.94 % 2.87 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities 1.18 1.17 1.16

(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.

(2) Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.

(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.





For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 186,076 $ 2,620 2.82 % $ 147,553 $ 1,785 2.42 % Loans (2) 1,192,073 30,985 5.20 % 1,180,294 28,057 4.75 % Interest bearing deposits due from other

banks 55,102 729 2.65 % 87,012 614 1.41 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,433,251 $ 34,334 4.79 % $ 1,414,859 $ 30,456 4.31 % Allowance for loan losses (17,396 ) (14,323 ) Other assets 76,613 52,395 Total assets $ 1,492,468 $ 1,452,931 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market, interest

checking $ 307,903 2,500 1.62 % $ 278,889 1,448 1.04 % Time deposits 781,672 8,602 2.20 % 783,202 6,948 1.77 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 1,089,575 $ 11,102 2.04 % $ 1,062,091 $ 8,396 1.58 % Other borrowings 1,025 25 4.80 % 1,226 30 4.94 % FHLB advances 85,737 854 1.99 % 119,187 941 1.58 % Junior subordinated debentures 44,742 1,361 6.09 % 20,566 481 4.68 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,221,079 $ 13,342 2.19 % $ 1,203,070 $ 9,848 1.64 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 102,050 98,728 Other liabilities 11,797 7,698 Total liabilities $ 1,334,926 $ 1,309,496 Shareholders' equity 157,542 143,435 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,492,468 $ 1,452,931 Net interest income $ 20,992 $ 20,608 Interest rate spread (3) 2.61 % 2.67 % Net interest margin (4) 2.93 % 2.91 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-

bearing liabilities 1.17 1.18

(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.

(2) Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.

(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.