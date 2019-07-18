GrapheneCA MoU Sets Sights on Disrupting Construction Industry with 3D Printer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrapheneCA (“Company”), a commercial scale graphene producer and developer of graphene-based technology for industries and consumers, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Apis Cor to develop a 3D printing system capable of printing graphene materials.



GrapheneCA and its partner Apis Cor, a developer of specialized concrete 3D printing equipment, are discussing a future co-operation in which GrapheneCA will design an extruder and mixing system that can be embedded into Apis Cor’s 3D printer. Together, the two companies are expecting to develop a 3D printing system capable of printing graphene material.

The ability to 3D print graphene material could lead to a breakthrough in the construction industry as printers are expected to locally produce materials such as cement, cut the associated labor costs and significantly reduce construction times.

“Our planned collaboration with Apis Cor demonstrates our dedication to integrate graphene into the real world using cutting edge technologies,” stated David Robles, Head of Business Development at GrapheneCA. “Imagine being able to print a residential 2500 sq. ft. home in a day, for less than $8,000; or envision a mobile 3D printer that can solve current construction bottlenecks. These are a few of the ample possibilities and our discussions with Apis Cor could lay the groundwork for making 3D printed graphene a standard material in the construction process.”

Mobile 3D printers capable of locally manufacturing graphene are expected to greatly simplify the process of building in any remote location such as high-risk natural disaster areas or on islands. 3D printers could allow developers to construct buildings able to withhold hurricanes and earthquakes in a matter of days. These advancements are anticipated to bring affordable housing one step closer to becoming a reality.

“Material science of 3D printing material is huge area of construction 3D printing industry and requires extensive R&D work. New materials and its advanced properties will open new horizons and technology application,” said Nikita Cheniuntai, Apis Cor’s Founder and CEO. “Collaborating with GrapheneCA brings us closer to disrupting the 3D printing materials for construction.”

About GrapheneCA

GrapheneCA is a privately owned, commercial scale graphene and graphene-based materials producer, and supply company headquartered in New York. It is dedicated to tackling the challenge of integrating graphene into real-world applications through the use of its own highly effective, scalable, and environmentally friendly production process. GrapheneCA has developed a production facility in New York and currently produces commercial graphene nano platelets with less than 0.03% oxygen contamination on a large scale. GrapheneCA has applied for patents in both the USA and China.

About Apis Cor

Apis Cor is the first company to develop specialized equipment for 3D printing in construction which is capable of printing whole buildings completely on site. ​Our mission is to create fully autonomous equipment that will be able to print buildings on Earth and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words “may,” “should,” “would,” “will,” “could,” “scheduled,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “seek” or “project” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances, and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of our products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of manufacturing processes, lack of product diversification, volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies.

Contact GrapheneCa

Irina Nazarova, Marketing Manager at inazarova@graphene.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/184e56de-0405-4823-ba1c-d48f33f961a6

