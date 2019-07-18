LGE Community Credit Union Transforms Its Computing Infrastructure While Working With Cresa’s C3 Service Line

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGE Community Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial institution serving communities in northwest Georgia, announced a multi-year agreement for managed cloud services. Cresa Global Inc.’s C3 service line provided consultation in LGE’s analysis of several options to house its mission critical applications and computing infrastructure.



After evaluating alternatives for LGE’s IT infrastructure and cloud computing options, LGE chose INAP (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity.

Cresa C3 evaluated five data centers and managed hosting providers in Atlanta, down-selecting three to compete for its Private Cloud and Disaster Recovery computing environment. After extensive evaluation and negotiations, INAP was selected to meet all of LGE’s technology requirements.

“Before consulting with Cresa C3, LGE had an on-premise data center that they planned to either rebuild in their new headquarters or move to a cloud computing environment,” said Jason Jones, Cresa C3 service line leader. “My team was brought in to evaluate options and provide expertise in selecting a strategic vendor to meet their needs.”

“Cresa C3 provided industry leading expertise in colocation evaluation and solutions assessment which was valuable in systematically navigating through our vendor selection process,” said Murali Krishnan, CIO of LGE Community Credit Union.

With counsel from Cresa C3, LGE considered more cost efficient and effective solutions for its computing services, saving them significant IT operational costs. In addition, it provided the tools to advance its technology capabilities to a new level.

Cresa C3, which stands for Communications, Connectivity and Cloud, is the technology division of Cresa, led by Jason Jones.

About Cresa Global Inc.

Cresa is the world's largest commercial real estate advisory firm that exclusively represents occupiers and specializes in the delivery of fully integrated real estate solutions. Delivered across every industry, its services include Consulting, Facilities Management, Global Portfolio Solutions, Investment Banking, Lease Administration, Location Strategy & Economic Development Incentives, Project Management, Transaction Management and Workplace Intelligence. With over 1000 employees in more than 80 offices globally, Cresa partners with occupiers everywhere. For more information, please visit cresa.com .

About Cresa C3

When companies work with Cresa for corporate real estate projects, especially when relocating, they have access to the C3 service line, through which an advisor reviews their technology needs such as phone and Internet service options to include satellite, cable, fiber, wireless and cloud-based phone systems. Leveraging its knowledge and proprietary technology, Cresa helps clients navigate the best business technology choices, promotions and bundles. Cresa provides end-to-end service, including order placement and installation to ensure a smooth transition to a new or renovated space – and cost reduction for existing expenses. The Cresa C3 service line also recommends and negotiates colocated data centers, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity solutions. Cresa remains unbiased in reviewing and recommending vendors and facilitates ongoing account management.

About LGE Community Credit Union

In 1951, seven Lockheed Georgia employees dreamed of a better way to bank and LGE Community Credit Union was born. Today we serve communities in Northwest Georgia as a not-for-profit financial institution. Unlike a bank, whose profits go to its shareholders, our profits go to our members in the form of better rates and lower fees. We are guided by a strong commitment to provide a better financial future for our members. LGE has 12 full-service locations. For more information, visit www.lgeccu.org .

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with over 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation, managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with data centers connected by a low-latency, high-capacity fiber network. INAP has over one million gross square feet in its portfolio, with approximately 600,000 square feet of sellable data center space. For more information, visit www.INAP.com .

Morgan Cochran

Marketing Manager

404-447-1591

mcochran@cresa.com



