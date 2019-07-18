WANdisco and Neudesic Partner to Rapidly Migrate Hadoop Analytical Workloads to Databricks in the Azure Cloud

Joint solution provides a non-blocking large scale data analytics migration to Delta Lake in the Azure Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif. and IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WANdisco (LSE: WAND), the LiveData company, and Neudesic , a nationally recognized business and technology consulting firm, announced a partnership to accelerate the migration of data and analytics workloads to Microsoft Azure Cloud and in particular to Delta Lake, an open source data layer that brings reliability to data lakes. Delta Lake provides ACID transactions, scalable metadata handling, and unifies streaming and batch data processing. Delta Lake runs on top of existing data lakes and is fully compatible with Apache Spark APIs.



This new solution provides non-blocking and continuous data migration, automatic transition from Hadoop Distributed File System to Azure Data Lake Storage and Delta Lake, all while enabling a hybrid cloud architecture to migrate petabyte-scale data without disrupting analytics applications.

“Neudesic’s strategic approach to helping clients architect analytics solutions leverages pre-built frameworks and IP that help realize and utilize the full potential of their data more quickly,” said Orion Gebremedhin, Neudesic senior director of technology, data and analytics. "Our partnership with WANdisco extends Neudesic’s data migration capabilities and enables our clients to benefit from cloud innovation by enabling them with new machine learning and AI opportunities."

Many organizations face the challenge of migrating their intricate and business critical big data environments to the Azure Cloud to take advantage of modern data and AI services including knowledge mining, machine learning and AI apps and agents to digitally transform their business. Data and analytics fuel business decision making and continues to mature as more data is generated, and analytics advance into prescriptive and ultimately learning algorithms. Accelerating the applications to the business are pre-built Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services for vision, speech, language, decision, and search. To take full advantage of these services, however, the data must be accessible on the cloud or within a hybrid architecture.



LiveMigrator's automated process enables enterprises' on-premise data to be seamlessly migrated to the cloud and WANdisco's core Fusion technology keeps the migrated data consistent with on-premise data, forming a hybrid cloud. Data stays coordinated and secure while enabling enterprises to comply with strict availability and performance service level agreements. WANdisco LiveMigrator is the only solution that can migrate all data in a single pass without a costly interruption to service and at significantly greater speed than previously available.

“Combining WANdisco’s unique LiveMigrator technology and Neudesic’s vast experience in migrating customers to the cloud offers a best-in-class approach to migrating analytic workloads to the cloud. Customers benefit from a more efficient migration with lower operational risk and the option of maintaining a true hybrid cloud, mitigating the need for a hard cut-over,” said WANdisco CEO David Richards.

Bringing the WANdisco Fusion Platform capabilities of distributed computing using the highly secure consensus technology, bi-directional selective replication system, and ultra-fast non-blocking scanner together with Neudesics’ Cloud Migration Services and enterprise analytics capabilities, creates a technology-agnostic approach to cloud data strategy, guiding businesses toward options that best fit their business needs.

The WANdisco and Neudesic partnership introduces product integrations that allow faster migration of Hadoop analytics workloads and a hybrid big data architecture:

Scale and flexibility of cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi-cloud to be purpose built

Machine learning and analytics availability for extracting insights from data as well as approaches to automating decision making capabilities

Advanced infrastructure at your service to increase compute power and storage risk-free

Decouple persistent clusters, separating storage from compute

Provide uninterrupted on-premises operations ingestion, creation or data use during migration

About WANdisco

WANdisco is the LiveData company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize their IT infrastructure with its groundbreaking distributed coordination engine (DConE) in the WANdisco Fusion platform, enabling companies to generate hyperscale economics with the same IT budget — across multiple development environments, data centers, and cloud providers. WANdisco Fusion powers hundreds of the Global 2000, including Cisco Systems, Allianz, AMD, Juniper, Morgan Stanley and more. With significant OEM relationships with IBM and Dell EMC and go-to-market partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle, Alibaba and other industry titans – WANdisco is igniting a LiveData movement worldwide.

For more information on WANdisco, visit www.wandisco.com ﻿ .

About Neudesic

Neudesic is the trusted technology partner in business innovation, delivering impactful business results to clients through digital modernization and evolution. Our consultants bring business and technology expertise together, offering a wide range of cloud and data-driven solutions, including: custom application development, data and artificial intelligence, comprehensive managed services, and business software products. Founded in 2002, Neudesic is a privately held company headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, or to consult with Neudesic to explore enterprise digital evolution, visit www.neudesic.com .

Media Contact

Josh Turner

Silicon Valley Communications

turner@siliconvpr.com

+1 (917) 231-0550



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.