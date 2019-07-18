Titanium Transportation Appoints Alex Fu as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- BOLTON, Ontario, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (“Titanium” or “the Company”) (TSX VENTURE:TTR), a leading provider of transportation and logistics services throughout North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Alex Fu as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 22, 2019.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am very pleased to announce Mr. Fu’s appointment”, said Ted Daniel, Chief Executive Officer. “Alex is a committed and dedicated team member, with a strong work ethic, whom I believe will be instrumental in our continued success as we grow the Company.”

Mr. Fu is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 10 years of accounting, financial, and audit experience. Mr. Fu holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Honours Economics and Accounting from Wilfrid Laurier University, and also holds a Certificate in Master Controllership from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Prior to being appointed Interim Chief Financial Officer, he was Titanium’s Director of Finance, where he oversaw accounting, controllership, financial analysis, tax, and reporting. Before joining the Company in 2017, he served as Manager of Engagement and Professional Standards for Collins Barrow (Vaughan), now known as Baker Tilley LLP, and was responsible for ensuring the firm’s compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), Accounting Standards for Private Enterprise (ASPE), and Accounting Standards for Not-for-Profit Organizations (ASNPO).

About Titanium

Titanium is a leading asset-based transportation and logistics company servicing Canada and the United States, with approximately 475 power units, 1,400 trailers and 600 employees and independent owner operators. Titanium provides truckload, dedicated, and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution to over 1,000 customers. Titanium is a recognized consolidator of asset-based transportation companies in Ontario, having completed ten asset-based trucking acquisitions since 2011. Titanium has also been ranked by PROFIT magazine as one of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies for ten (10) consecutive years.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding Titanium's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information may relate to Titanium's future outlook and anticipated events, and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, budgets, litigation, projected costs, capital expenditures, financial results, taxes and plans and objectives of or involving Titanium. Particularly, statements regarding future acquisitions, the availability of credit, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities for Titanium or the industry in which it operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "seek", "aim", "estimate", "target", "project", "predict", "forecast", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Information contained in forward-looking statements is based upon certain material assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other considerations that are believed to be appropriate in the circumstances. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are dated, and relate only to events or information, as of the date of this press release. Except as specifically required by law, Titanium undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Titanium Transportation Group Inc.

Ted Daniel, CPA, CA

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 266-3011

ted.daniel@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com

For Investor Relations

Jayson Moss, CFA

(604) 375-3599

investors@ttgi.com

www.ttgi.com



