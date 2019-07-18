Equifax Canada Partners with Skills4Good

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equifax Canada is pleased to partner with Skills4Good (formerly B3 Canada) to provide emerging leaders from Equifax with an experiential leadership opportunity for professional growth through community building.



“This is a unique opportunity for us to develop our talented employees while giving back to the communities in which we live and work,” said Lisa Nelson, President of Equifax Canada. “The definition of a ‘good’ company is not based solely on what they produce, sell, or provide to their customers. I believe that how a company develops its people and contributes to the greater good outside of its office walls speaks volumes about a company. Business can be a force for good. Our partnership with Skills4Good gives Equifax Canada leaders a chance to grow and learn, while making a difference in the community.”

“Skills4Good is thrilled to have Equifax Canada as a new client partner,” said Josephine Victoria Yam, CEO & Co-Founder of Skills4Good. “We’re excited to provide its top employees with experiential leadership and diversity training through meaningful community engagement. Our innovative matchmaking programs will provide them with diverse experiences and ways of thinking crucial for innovation.”

Skills4Good is a social purpose organization that provides an innovative matchmaking platform between businesses and nonprofits. They place and train high-potential employees to serve on nonprofit boards and board committees. Their innovative skills-based volunteering programs help companies win the war for talent by matching talent with purpose.

Four Equifax Canada leaders have been selected to comprise the program’s inaugural cohort. They are Kathy Catsiliras (Director, Consulting Services, Data and Analytics), Yosh Delgado (Senior Finance Analyst), Jasmine Mousseau (Senior Account Executive), and Ramon Yarde (Director, Technology Planning & Execution). Through the Skills4Good Board Matching Program, they will develop their talents and diversify their experiences to become dynamic leaders for a changing world.

“Some of my most rewarding professional growth has been as a result of work I’ve done outside of my day job, acting as an advocate for non-profit organizations and causes I’m passionate about. I know our partnership with Skills4Good will allow Kathy, Yosh, Jasmine and Ramon a chance to do great things. We all benefit when we use our professional talents to help our communities,” said Nelson.

