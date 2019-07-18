Trial: Shippers Council awaits code to deposit USD 77 million
The information was disclosed on Wednesday by the current CNC’s manager, Catarino de Fontes Pereira, during his testimony at the court , where he was summoned to witness in the lawsuit involving the former Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, and others ex- CNC officials.
According to the manager, the concerned revenues were levied from August 2018 to July 2019 and that as a usual procedure the amount is being kept at CNC private account.
Several other witnesses are expected to be heard this Thursday in the trial involving the ex- Transport minister and others CNC officials.,
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.