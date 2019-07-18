Trial: Shippers Council awaits code to deposit USD 77 million

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 18 - The new board of Directors of the National Shippers Council (CNC) is waiting for the attribution of a specific code to enable it to deposit the levied revenues estimated at USD 77.8 million at Treasury Account.,

The information was disclosed on Wednesday by the current CNC’s manager, Catarino de Fontes Pereira, during his testimony at the court , where he was summoned to witness in the lawsuit involving the former Transport minister, Augusto Tomás, and others ex- CNC officials.

According to the manager, the concerned revenues were levied from August 2018 to July 2019 and that as a usual procedure the amount is being kept at CNC private account.

Several other witnesses are expected to be heard this Thursday in the trial involving the ex- Transport minister and others CNC officials.

