President works in Zaire province

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 18 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is since this Thursday in northern Zaire province for a two-day working visit to assess the socioeconomic reality of Mbanza Kongo and Soyo cities. ,

According to a press note released by the President’s Press Office on the first day of the visit the Head of State is due to meet with provincial officials.

The president is also scheduled to visit on Friday the Soyo-based ANGOLA LNG firm to learn more details concerning the production stages of the liquefied until its export.

The Head of State has already visited several provinces of the country this year namely, Benguela, Malanje, Huíla, Namibe and Cunene.

