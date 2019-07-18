CoinCola First Meet-up in Lagos

A few days ago, the first ever CoinCola (www.CoinCola.com) meet up took place at the prestigious Tayo Aderinokun Lecture Theatre located in the University of Lagos (https://bit.ly/2Qhwohh), Nigeria. The event (https://bit.ly/326Pe0f) which took place on the 13th of July 2019 had over 120 persons in attendance including businessmen, students, crypto traders, blockchain analyst, crypto experts, local media companies and many newbies to cryptocurrency.

The meet-up was also attended by the CEO of Coincola.com Allan Zhang, the Business Manager of CoinCola, Ivan Chan, an International staff of CoinCola Abby and the Regional Manager for coincola in Africa, Samuel Joseph.

Ivan Chan started the event with a brief introduction to what coincola is all about and the purpose for the meet-up in the University of Lagos (Unilag) (https://bit.ly/2Qhwohh). He stated the vision of CoinCola and how the company seeks to connect Africans to the future of finance.

Over the course of the event, CoinCola’s CEO & Founder Allan Zhang talked about the outlook of blockchain technologies, his thoughts on Libra coin by facebook, strategic goals of CoinCola, the unique characteristics of CoinCola and the business use-case models of CoinCola.

During a short speech presentation, CoinCola’s Regional Manager Samuel Joseph gave an opening speech, spoke about the core features of CoinCola, such as fast escrow market, inbuilt exchange, face ID recognition system and a hint on how students of Unilag can make money from CoinCola.

Moreover, the meetup participants had the opportunity to participate in several CoinCola games, such as “find your family” fly your airplane ” and a chance to win 100 Naira worth of Bitcoin. The game session was led by Abby and assisted by Samuel Joseph.

Over the course of the event, the Regional Manager for CoinCola Joseph Samuel held a round table session with some key leaders in the Nigerian crypto space such as Chris Ani, Tony Nwabishop, a Dash representative, a pro trader and the CEO of CoinCola Allan Zhang. The round table discussion was centered around bitcoin’s adoption in Africa and why crypto is a better way to carry out remittance. The session lasted for over 25 minutes with great inputs from all members of the round table.

CoinCola team is super excited about the success of the meet-up in Unilag and the great yearning by the Nigerian youth to learn about the future of finance. for that reason, The Busines officer, Ivan, announced the 3 job openings (https://bit.ly/2xVCdIQ) for vigorous Nigerians who are passionate about cryptocurrency and are willing to join the CoinCola team grow its presence in Nigeria.

CoinCola team looks forward to having more meet-ups around Nigeria, getting more partnerships with local Nigerian influencers and media house so as to help grow the knowledge of cryptocurrency and blockchain which will at the end lead the people of Nigeria into the future of finance.

Media Contact: Name: Petra Thach Email: Petra.thach@coincola.com

Media Contact: Name: Petra Thach Email: Petra.thach@coincola.com

CoinCola website: www.CoinCola.com



