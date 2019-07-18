Welcome Japan from Mapbox.jp

Live location data platform Mapbox to launch Mapbox.jp and Japan operations at SoftBank World in Tokyo. Mapbox provides AI maps and location data in Japan in partnership with Zenrin through a SoftBank Digital Transformation Initiative

Mapbox, the leading location data platform for mobile and web applications announces the start of operations in Japan and the release of Mapbox.jp.

Mapbox has 1.6 million registered developers using its mapping platform and powers more than 45,000 applications globally. Mapbox.jp is the same mapping platform that powers hundreds of millions of users for companies like Snapchat, Facebook, Suunto, Tableau, The Weather Channel, and many more.

Mapbox has partnered with Zenrin, the leading provider of Japanese location data, to bring enhanced map data to its services in Japan. Zenrin has 70 years of experience mapping Japan, with data covering almost 100% of all Japanese roads and neighborhoods. Integrating Zenrin data into the living map platform will dramatically improve map coverage and will enable Mapbox to provide an extensive amount of real-time traffic and dynamic change detection in Japan. Every day these devices generate 14 billion anonymous, aggregated sensor readings that are used to deliver precise traffic data and update the map in near real-time.

“Maps change the way we move and change how companies run their businesses. Today, more than 640 million people touch our maps each month. We’re excited to be expanding that reach with our operations in Japan. We’re at Softbank World to share more on our partnerships in the region and to showcase what makes Mapbox special — our real-time AI maps that learn from every application they’re embedded in,” said Eric Gundersen, Mapbox CEO.

Mapbox will be at SoftBank World on Thursday, July 18th and Friday, July 19th, at Booth #9 in the Exhibition Venue. Mapbox CEO Eric Gundersen will be speaking at the SoftBank keynote on July 19th during the Day 2 Keynote. Join us on Friday, July 19th at 2:10 as we demonstrate live location solutions for industries transforming consumer applications, automotive, logistics and ride-hailing, business intelligence, and telecom including 5G modeling.

About Mapbox:

Mapbox is the live location platform for over 1.6 million developers. Mapbox provides a global map, real-time traffic, location search, and navigation via our APIs and SDKs. Our services power industry leaders, including CNN, Facebook, IBM, Instacart, Lonely Planet, Porsche, Snap, Tableau, and The Weather Channel. Mapbox is the foundation for other platforms, letting enterprises analyze their data, drone companies publish flyovers, friends find each other, real estate sites visualize properties, satellite companies process cloud-free imagery, and insurance companies track assets. Founded in 2010, Mapbox has offices in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Helsinki, Minsk, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Learn more at Mapbox.com and follow our blog. Or follow us on Twitter @Mapbox.

