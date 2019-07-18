Olatowun Candide-Johnson appointed Chairwoman of French start-up kwik, specialist in last-mile delivery in Nigeria

The French start-up kwik (http://KWIK.Delivery/) announced today that Olatowun CANDIDE-JOHNSON, a Nigerian lawyer and businesswoman, has officially been appointed Chairwoman of its supervisory board. kwik, which aims to become the number 1 provider in the Nigerian last-mile delivery market, was founded by a French National, Romain Poirot-Lellig.

A Nigerian lawyer and businesswoman specializing in Oil and Gas law and Governance for multinational companies, Olatowun CANDIDE-JOHNSON has several years of experience in senior management roles within the Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria as well as in the Total Group. Her last role as at the end of 2016 was General Counsel ; Chief Compliance Officer & Executive General Manager, Management Services.

Ms. CANDIDE-JOHNSON earned an MBA from the TRIUM Global Executive MBA program in 2016. TRIUM Global Executive MBA is a joint award from the LSE, NYU Stern and HEC Paris.

She is the Founder and CEO of GAIA Women Club, a members only business & social Club in Victoria Island, Lagos, whose goal is to encourage women in business to connect more deeply, gain each other’s trust and do more business together.

She is also a Founding parent and director of the Lagos Preparatory School, located in Ikoyi, Lagos (economic capital of Nigeria), one of the leading preparatory schools offering the British curriculum in Africa. Olatowun CANDIDE-JOHNSON also sits on the Board of Directors of the Nigerian Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (NNCC).

In joining Africa Delivery Technologies, Olatowun brings her experience, know-how and deep knowledge of the Nigerian economy and society to kwik, guiding the company in its ambition to become the # 1 in last-mile delivery in Africa’s largest market.

kwik was developed by Africa Delivery Technologies, a young French start-up with a simple vision: large African cities are facing major challenges (demographic, infrastructure, socio-economic ...) all of which can be, if not definitively solved, at least partially addressed through the use of new mobility technologies.

Under the brand name kwik, Africa Delivery Technologies has been developing, since the summer of 2018, an urban mobility platform which will initially focus on delivery services in Lagos, Nigeria's economic capital with approximately 22 million inhabitants. It is targeting the B2B market with a series of new features and an adapted commercial approach.

