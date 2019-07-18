VPN Software Market (Virtual Private Network) 2019 Trends, Developments, Types (Remote Access and Site-to-Site), Applications (Students and workers, Security enthusiasts, World travelers & Businesses and websites) & Outlook: Orbis Research

Ubiquity in Internet Access across Enterprises to Propel Steady Growth in Global VPN Software Market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data theft risks posed at both personal as well as financial data on the back of compromised cyber security initiatives have instigated adoption of VPN solutions in order to enable a well secure encrypted connection, as opposed to the internet connection. Enterprises of myriad dimensions are rapidly banking upon VPN solutions to assure complete data protection to large data pools. With indomitable reliance on the ubiquitous world wide web. As global population is gradually becoming internet savvy with round the clock dependence on internet connectivity, need for VPN solutions is likely to experience tremendous spike, allowing the global VPN software market to demonstrate impressive growth prospects in the near future. These market highlights have been extracted from Orbis Research's recent report addition titled, 'Global VPN Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application', included in its vast expanding online data archive.

Request a sample@https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3450598

VPN software solutions has been strategically designed to offer holistic protection to offset growing instances of cybercrime. The guiding principle of any VPN software is to offer full proof protection against potential data theft threats and thereby aid in preventive mechanism. A more enterprises are gradually attaining acquaintance with VPN software to remain ahead of data protection curve. Growing number of enterprises coupled with their adoption of VPN software is likely to stir disruptive growth across global VPN software market in the coming years.

However, the VPN software market is certainly under the scanner for unethically using and controlling systems of various end-users with the aid of cookies and tokens that are stored inappropriately and insecurely of log files. Of late several big time players in global VPN software market have been thus served warnings to implement corrective measures for VPN security bug.

In 2018, the global VPN Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Browse the full report@https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-vpn-software-market-report-history-and-forecast-2014-2025-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application

This report studies the VPN Software market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered NordVPN, ZenMate, ExpressVPN, Perimeter 81, Cisco AnyConnect, Hide.me, Norton WiFi Privacy, Speedify, CyberGhost, OEM VPN Unlimited, GooseVPN, VyprVPN, KeepSolid VPN Lite, Trunkspace PrivateVPN, FastestVPN, ButterflyVPN Router, KeepSolid, ZoogVPN, Mullvad, FrootVPN

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into Remote Access VPN and Site-to-Site VPN

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into Students and workers, Security enthusiasts

World travelers, and Businesses and websites

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of VPN Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of VPN Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Purchase the report@https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3450598

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offer customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of VPN Software market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major points from Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview of VPN Software

2 Global VPN Software Competition Analysis by Players

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global VPN Software Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

6 Europe VPN Software Development Status and Outlook

7 China VPN Software Development Status and Outlook

8 Rest of Asia Pacific VPN Software Development Status and Outlook

9 Central & South America VPN Software Development Status and Outlook

10 Middle East & Africa VPN Software Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2019-2025)

12 VPN Software Market Dynamics

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

14 Research Finding/Conclusion

15 Appendix

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customised reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialisation. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas - 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +91 895 659 5155

Follow Us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbisresearch



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.