Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares

/EIN News/ -- The shares purchased by DNB on behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) on 15 July 2019 for use in the group's Share Saving Plan have on 18 July 2019 been distributed to the employees in accordance with their savings amount.

Following this, the share saving plan has 8,586,502 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



