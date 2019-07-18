500th certified DALI-2 device added to DiiA database

The number of certified DALI-2 products continues to grow rapidly, and now includes sensors and other input devices as well as LED drivers, application controllers and bus power supplies.

/EIN News/ -- PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA), the global industry organization for DALI lighting control, has reached the milestone of 500 certified DALI-2 products. The 500th DALI-2 device was an LED driver from Taiwan-based DiiA member Lite-On. Demonstrating strong market interest in DALI-based products, the milestone was reached less than two years after the start of DALI-2 certification in August 2017.



DALI-2 certification is granted only after DiiA verifies that the product has successfully completed all the rigorous DALI-2 testing requirements. Certified DALI-2 products can be identified by the DALI-2 logo, which gives confidence in cross-vendor product interoperability. All certified DALI-2 products are listed in the Product Database on the DiiA website (www.dali2.org/products).

In addition to LED drivers and other control gear, the list of certified DALI-2 products includes application controllers (devices that make decisions and send commands), as well as bus power supplies.

Recently, DiiA also certified the first DALI-2 input devices, which provide user-derived and environmental information to the lighting-control system. DiiA members have already achieved DALI-2 certification for products including light sensors, occupancy sensors, push-buttons, switches and sliders.

The online Product Database is searchable, and allows visitors to filter the results according to the type of product and the additional features required.

The Product Database also contains more than 1,100 registered DALI version-1 control gear. DALI version-1 registration does not involve a verification step by DiiA. Because DALI-2 certification of LED drivers has been available for almost two years, new registrations of DALI version-1 LED drivers will end on December 31, 2019. It will still be possible to register other types of DALI version-1 control gear.

About DiiA

The Digital Illumination Interface Alliance (DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that aims to grow the market for lighting-control solutions based on Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. DiiA is driving the adoption of DALI-2, the latest version of the internationally-standardized DALI protocol. DALI-2 includes more product types, more features, clearer specifications, increased testing, and product certification.

The DALI‑2 certification and logo program, operated by DiiA, builds confidence in cross-vendor product interoperability. DiiA develops test specifications for DALI-2 product compliance testing, and also creates new specifications for additional DALI-2 features and functions. For more information, please visit www.digitalilluminationinterface.org.

Contact Details

Paul Drosihn

DiiA General Manager

Email: gm@digitalilluminationinterface.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/113fd8c6-7157-4e3e-ab0e-aa112bfcf2a2

DiiA 500 Products 500th certified DALI-2 device added to DiiA database



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.