UTStarcom Introduces New SyncRing Products at Softbank World 2019

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UT” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, today introduced the SyncRing XBC340 and SyncRing XBC341, the latest additions to its SyncRing family of network synchronization equipment. The SyncRing XBC341 will be showcased at the Softbank World 2019 conference on July 18-19 in Tokyo, Japan. SoftBank World, one of the largest corporate events in Japan, focuses on the latest trends in IT technology.



SyncRing XBC340 and SyncRing XBC341

Designed to play the role of highly accurate boundary clocks in a PTP IEEE1588v2 network, the SyncRing XBC340 and XBC341 Ethernet switches help ensure high end-to-end network time synchronization accuracy, providing full on-path support with SyncE and PTP.

In addition to their excellent synchronization capabilities, both XBC340 and XBC341 support Power over Ethernet (PoE) output per IEEE 802.3at/af specifications on all of their electrical access ports. Both SyncRing products are excellent choices for efficient 4G/5G small cell deployment providing an “all-in-one” solution to support multiple functions (including synchronization, data forwarding and PoE functions). While the SyncRing XBC340 and XBC341 products share similar specifications and feature sets, the key difference between them is the holdover performance. The XBC341 provides significantly higher holdover performance for applications that require very high availability of accurate time synchronization.

Softbank World 2019

In addition to the launch of the SyncRing products, SoftBank World 2019 is also an opportunity for UTStarcom to share its technological progress in networking infrastructure solutions with thousands of IT professionals across different businesses, creating the potential to further explore and collaborate on digital transformation and state-of-the-art technology.

As the industry prepares for the commercial rollout of 5G technology and puts in place critical network infrastructure to serve demanding and sensitive applications, a number of challenging requirements must be met by the transport network infrastructure, including sizable bandwidth, extra low latency, extreme timing accuracy, and significantly improved operational and cost efficiency.

To help network operators meet these challenges and smoothly migrate to 5G, UTStarcom will showcase a number of innovative solutions at Softbank World 2019.

Highlights of the products to be showcased at the event include:

Next-generation SRv6-based routing platforms SkyFlux UAR300 and UAR500;

5G-ready timing solutions SyncRing XGM30 PTP Grand Master and XBC341 PTP Boundary Clock/PoE Switch;

SDN platform SOO Station;

White box switch-based network disaggregation solutions for telecom-grade networking;

IoT LifeSmart products

UTStarcom’s Senior Vice President of Product & Technology, Mr. Steven Chen will deliver a keynote address on the topic of “Packet Network Evolution Strategies for the 5G Era” at this year’s SoftBank World. In the presentation, Mr. Chen will discuss the growing transport network size and complexity driven by the 5G migration and other networking applications. He will share his views on major strategies to address the evolutionary challenges of telecom networks based on emerging networking technologies such as Segment Routing SRv6, Segment Routing Transport Profile (SR-TP), FlexE, as well as the applicability of network disaggregation technologies to carrier-grade telecom network infrastructure.

Mr. Tim Ti, UTStarcom's Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very excited to participate in SoftBank World for our eighth consecutive year. We look forward to this opportunity to connect with industry leaders and experts and to showcase our latest products and technologies.”

Ti continued, “Additionally, we are thrilled to introduce our SyncRing XBC340 and XBC341 products. As network infrastructure evolves to 5G, we believe that we are competitively positioned to serve the needs of major network operators around the world. Our products enable carriers to manage the high capacity and complex architectures that 5G is driving, by providing cost effective scalability, performance, and efficiency. Our products fully align with our vision of ‘Driving Network Evolution’.”

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom is further leveraging its technology expertise to bring smart networked products to new applications, such as its goBox automated refrigerated dispenser for retail stores. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

