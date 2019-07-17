497 Consumer Engagement Tech Products On The Market: The Results Of A New OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

There are 497 of consumer engagement technology products available in the health and human service market.



These are the findings of a recent OPEN MINDS analysis. Consumer engagement technology products are defined as:Tools for Consumer Engagement to allow for a Consumer Self-Management Experience.Their functionality typically includes mobile and tablet consumer interfaces as well as online assessment via portals, kiosks and other consumer accessible technology. The focus of consumer engagement technology products varies by market.



The number of products available to each market are:





Mental health services - 328 Primary care services - 242 Non-hospital-based specialty care services - 206 Chronic care management - 203 Long-term care services - 182 Children & family care services - 179 Residential and hospital-based acute care -173 Addiction treatment services - 164 Retail clinics and urgent care services - 156 Autism & I/DD services - 153 Social services - 150 Adult corrections health services - 94 Payers and health plans - 80 Juvenile justice services - 75





The list of consumer engagement technology products available to the health and human service field available from HeatlhTechNavigator, at HealthTechNavigator.org. HealthTechNavigator.org is a single source of technology products and services available to the health and human service field. The online directory is available at no charge to users, and listings are free for technology organizations with products in the field. The site has a database of 2,745 health and human service technology offerings from 978 technology companies.



ABOUT OPEN MINDS



OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change - helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.



OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas - mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children's services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them - provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

