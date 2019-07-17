Radius Health Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:RDUS) today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted a new employee an option to purchase 65,000 shares of the Company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $22.51, the closing trading price of the Company’s common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market on the grant date of July 17, 2019. The stock option vests 25% on the first anniversary of the grant date, with the remaining 75% to vest in monthly installments over the three years thereafter, subject to continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates, and has a ten-year term. The stock option was granted as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



About Radius

Radius is a science-driven fully integrated biopharmaceutical company that is committed to developing and commercializing innovative endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. For more information, please visit www.radiuspharm.com .

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

Elhan Webb, CFA

Email: ewebb@radiuspharm.com

Phone: 617-551-4011



