Elmira Savings Bank Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Highlights

Net income was $1,163,000 and $2,294,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $1,108,000 and $2,187,000 for the same periods in 2017.

Diluted earnings per share were $.33 per share and $.66 per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to $.27 per share and $.56 per share for the same periods in 2017.

Return on average assets was .83% for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to .79% and .78% for the same periods in 2017.

Return on average equity was 8.11% and 8.07% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 7.01% and 7.35% for the same periods in 2017.

“The increase in net income combined with the effect of our capital restructuring last year has improved diluted earnings per share by 18% for the first half of 2018 compared to the same period one year ago,” said Thomas M. Carr, President and CEO.

Net Income

Net income totaled $2,294,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $107,000 or 5% from the $2,187,000 of net income recorded for the same period in 2017. This increase was the net result of a decrease in noninterest expense of $49,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $128,000, and a decrease in tax expense of $407,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $373,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $104,000.

Net income totaled $1,163,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018, an increase of $55,000 or 5% from the $1,108,000 recorded for the same period in 2017. This increase was the net result of a decrease in noninterest expense of $49,000, a decrease in the provision for loan losses of $130,000, and a decrease in tax expense of $204,000, offset by a decrease in noninterest income of $222,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $106,000.

Basic and diluted earnings per share for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were both $.66 per share compared to $.56 per share for both for the same period in 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were both $.33 per share compared to $.27 per share for both for the same period in 2017. Per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.35% compared to 3.34% for the same period in 2017. The yield on average earning assets was 4.19% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 4.13% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was .99% for the six months ended June 30, 2018 compared to .94% for the same period in 2017.

The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was 3.32% compared to 3.36% for the same period in 2017. The average yield on earning assets was 4.19% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to 4.15% for the same period in 2017. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2018 compared to .94% for the same period in 2017.

Assets

Total assets increased $8.4 million or 1.5% to $562.9 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $554.6 million at December 31, 2017. Loans, including loans held for sale, decreased 1.4% to $454.3 million at June 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The available-for-sale investment portfolio decreased $1.7 million from December 31, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

Nonperforming Loans

Our nonperforming loans to total loans ratio has increased to 0.98% at June 30, 2018 from .64% at December 31, 2017. Net loan charge-offs to average loans for the six months ended June 30, 2018 of 0.07% was the same as the six months ended June 30, 2017. The allowance for loan losses was 0.96% of total loans at June 30, 2018 and 0.97% of total loans at December 31, 2017.

Liabilities

Deposits total $468.3 million at June 30, 2018, an increase of $11.5 million or 2.5%. The $11.5 million increase consists of an $8.7 million increase in time deposits, a $2.9 million increase in savings accounts, a $2.8 million increase in noninterest-bearing accounts, and a $603,000 increase in interest bearing transaction accounts, offset by a $3.4 million decrease in money market accounts. Borrowed funds totaled at $33.0 million as of June 30, 2018, a decrease of $2.0 million from December 31, 2017.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $618,000 to $57.3 million at June 30, 2018 compared to December 31, 2017. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $16.36 at June 30, 2018, compared to $16.26 at December 31, 2017. Dividends paid for common shareholders were $0.23 and $0.45 for the three and six months ended for both June 30, 2018 and 2017. As a result of the repurchase of all outstanding preferred shares in December 2017, there were no dividends paid for preferred shares for the three or six months ended June 30, 2018 versus $225,000 and $450,000 paid in preferred dividends for the same periods in 2017.

Elmira Savings Bank, with $562.9 million in total assets, is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and is a state-chartered bank with six offices in Chemung County, NY; three offices in Tompkins County, NY; two offices in Steuben County, NY; one office in Cayuga County, NY; one office in Schuyler County; and a loan center in Broome County, NY.

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank’s regulatory reports.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited) (in thousands, except for share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 % Change ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 22,633 $ 19,429 16.5 % Federal funds sold and other short-term investments 92 94 -2.1 % Total cash and cash equivalents 22,725 19,523 16.4 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 22,615 25,051 -9.7 % Securities held to maturity - fair value $7,344 at June 30, 2019, and $7,638 at December 31, 2018 7,254 7,518 -3.5 % Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock, at cost 9,699 9,462 2.5 % Loans held for sale 1,451 1,392 4.2 % Loans receivable 500,593 482,272 3.8 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 4,444 4,372 1.6 % Net loans 496,149 477,900 3.8 % Premises and equipment, net 18,723 16,846 11.1 % Bank-owned life insurance 14,720 14,444 1.9 % Accrued interest receivable 1,613 1,566 3.0 % Goodwill 12,320 12,320 0.0 % Other assets 3,129 4,018 -22.1 % Total assets $ 610,398 $ 590,040 3.5 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits $ 516,327 $ 491,517 5.0 % Borrowings 29,000 31,000 -6.5 % Other liabilities 6,714 9,574 -29.9 % Total liabilities 552,041 532,091 3.7 % Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1,000 liquidation value per issued share; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 10,000 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and at December 31, 2018 9,700 9,700 0.0 % Common stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,605,336 shares issued at June 30, 2019 and 3,597,605 shares issued at December 31, 2018 3,605 3,598 0.2 % Additional paid-in capital 53,892 53,784 0.2 % Retained earnings 3,206 3,176 0.9 % Treasury stock, at cost - 93,883 common shares and 10,000 preferred shares at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (12,202 ) (12,202 ) 0.0 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 106 (158 ) -167.1 % Total Elmira Savings Bank shareholders' equity 58,307 57,898 0.7 % Noncontrolling interest 50 51 -2.0 % Total shareholders' equity 58,357 57,949 0.7 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 610,398 $ 590,040 3.5 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except for per share data) 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 5,464 $ 4,786 14.2 % $ 10,647 $ 9,582 11.1 % Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 252 244 3.3 % 525 496 5.8 % Non-taxable 109 118 -7.6 % 224 238 -5.9 % Total interest and dividend income 5,825 5,148 13.2 % 11,396 10,316 10.5 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,519 827 83.7 % 2,780 1,577 76.3 % Interest on borrowings 209 241 -13.3 % 419 484 -13.4 % Total interest expense 1,728 1,068 61.8 % 3,199 2,061 55.2 % Net interest income 4,097 4,080 0.4 % 8,197 8,255 -0.7 % Provision for loan losses 162 25 548.0 % 294 67 338.8 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,935 4,055 -3.0 % 7,903 8,188 -3.5 % Noninterest income: Service fees 345 353 -2.3 % 701 741 -5.4 % Gain on sale of loans held for sale 425 408 4.2 % 714 786 -9.2 % Other service fees 212 208 1.9 % 414 401 3.2 % Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 94 103 -8.7 % 186 193 -3.6 % Other 50 58 -13.8 % 96 119 -19.3 % Total noninterest income 1,126 1,130 -0.4 % 2,111 2,240 -5.8 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,105 1,998 5.4 % 4,125 3,945 4.6 % Net occupancy 375 369 1.6 % 820 798 2.8 % Equipment 401 345 16.2 % 764 682 12.0 % Marketing and public relations 253 230 10.0 % 499 451 10.6 % Professional fees 133 93 43.0 % 271 270 0.4 % Other 939 697 34.7 % 1,581 1,414 11.8 % Total noninterest expense 4,206 3,732 12.7 % 8,060 7,560 6.6 % Income before income taxes 855 1,453 -41.2 % 1,954 2,868 -31.9 % Income taxes 137 290 -52.8 % 309 574 -46.2 % Net income 718 1,163 -38.3 % 1,645 2,294 -28.3 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - - - - - Net income attributable to Elmira Savings Bank 718 1,163 -38.3 % 1,645 2,294 -28.3 % Dividend on preferred stock - - - - - - Income available to common shareholders $ 718 $ 1,163 -38.3 % $ 1,645 $ 2,294 -28.3 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.33 -36.4 % $ 0.47 $ 0.66 -28.8 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.33 -36.4 % $ 0.47 $ 0.66 -28.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 3,493,298 3,477,210 0.5 % 3,492,571 3,476,037 0.5 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 3,499,335 3,491,182 0.2 % 3,500,198 3,490,227 0.3 % Dividends per share $ 0.23 $ 0.23 0.0 % $ 0.46 $ 0.45 2.2 % Share and per share data has been restated to reflect the 5% stock dividend paid on June 15, 2018.

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 492,985 $ 5,464 4.42 % $ 450,018 $ 4,786 4.25 % Short-term investments 513 3 2.11 479 2 1.39 Securities 39,985 358 3.59 40,283 360 3.59 Total interest-earning assets 533,483 5,825 4.36 490,780 5,148 4.19 Noninterest-earning assets 72,842 68,385 TOTAL ASSETS $ 606,325 $ 559,165 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 431,816 $ 1,519 1.41 $ 386,677 $ 827 0.86 Borrowings 29,000 209 2.85 34,407 241 2.77 Total interest-bearing liabilities 460,816 1,728 1.50 421,084 1,068 1.01 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 86,960 80,595 Shareholders' equity 58,549 57,486 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 606,325 $ 559,165 Interest rate spread 2.86 % 3.18 % Net interest income/margin $ 4,097 3.06 % $ 4,080 3.32 %





ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES (Dollars in Thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 ASSETS: Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Loans $ 487,500 $ 10,647 4.37 % $ 451,681 $ 9,582 4.25 % Short-term investments 496 5 2.00 456 3 1.36 Securities 40,851 744 3.66 40,898 731 3.59 Total interest-earning assets 528,847 11,396 4.31 493,035 10,316 4.19 Noninterest-earning assets 67,108 63,164 TOTAL ASSETS $ 595,955 $ 556,199 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Interest-bearing deposits $ 423,792 $ 2,780 1.32 $ 384,263 $ 1,577 0.83 Borrowings 29,376 419 2.83 34,958 484 2.75 Total interest-bearing liabilities 453,168 3,199 1.42 419,221 2,061 0.99 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 84,198 79,675 Shareholders' equity 58,589 57,303 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 595,955 $ 556,199 Interest rate spread 2.89 % 3.20 % Net interest income/margin $ 8,197 3.10 % $ 8,255 3.35 %





Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 6/30/2018 Operating Data Net income $ 718 $ 927 $ 935 $ 1,010 $ 1,163 Net interest income 4,097 4,100 4,225 4,090 4,080 Provision for loan losses 162 132 150 150 25 Net security gains - - - - - Non-interest income, ex. Net security gains 1,126 985 1,124 1,154 1,130 Non-interest expense 4,206 3,854 4,038 3,891 3,732 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 3.06 % 3.13 % 3.26 % 3.26 % 3.32 % Annualized return on average assets 0.47 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.71 % 0.83 % Annualized return on average equity 4.92 % 6.41 % 6.39 % 6.94 % 8.11 % Annualized net loan charge-offs to avg loans 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Net charge-offs 105 117 199 91 96 Efficiency ratio 80.5 % 75.8 % 75.5 % 74.2 % 71.6 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.21 $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.33 Diluted earnings per share 0.21 0.26 0.27 0.29 0.33 Dividend declared per share 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.23 Book value 16.60 16.59 16.52 16.42 16.36 Common stock price: High 17.40 19.09 20.47 21.00 20.60 Low 15.69 16.32 15.77 20.10 19.29 Close 16.05 16.75 17.45 20.40 20.43 Weighted average common shares: Basic 3,493 3,492 3,487 3,481 3,477 Fully diluted 3,499 3,501 3,499 3,497 3,491 End-of-period common shares: Issued 3,605 3,601 3,598 3,593 3,593 Treasury 94 94 94 94 94 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 610,398 $ 596,613 $ 590,040 $ 570,785 $ 562,924 Loans, net 496,149 484,780 477,900 462,713 448,690 Intangibles 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 12,320 Total deposits 516,327 503,089 491,517 474,449 468,293 Noninterest-bearing 81,249 76,414 81,690 78,324 76,880 Savings 71,100 71,642 75,483 71,748 73,200 NOW 85,130 85,808 89,666 89,835 87,402 Money Market 19,925 19,405 20,087 18,910 21,934 Time deposits 258,923 249,820 224,591 215,632 208,877 Total interest-bearing deposits 435,078 426,675 409,827 396,125 391,413 Shareholders' equity 58,357 58,231 57,949 57,512 57,299 Asset Quality Non-performing assets $ 4,996 $ 5,081 $ 4,649 $ 4,520 $ 4,560 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.82 % 0.85 % 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.81 % Allowance for loan losses 4,444 4,387 4,372 4,421 4,362 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.89 % 0.90 % 0.91 % 0.95 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 93.55 % 89.71 % 97.16 % 100.00 % 99.18 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.96 % 1.01 % 0.94 % 0.96 % 0.98 % Capitalization Shareholders' equity to total assets 9.56 % 9.76 % 9.82 % 10.08 % 10.18 %

For further information contact:

Thomas M. Carr, President & CEO

Elmira Savings Bank

333 East Water Street

Elmira, New York, 14901

(607) 735-8660

tcarr@elmirasavingsbank.com



