2019 Disability Equality Index® Top-Scoring Companies Announced

Companies scoring 80 and above are recognized as “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”

/EIN News/ --

Chicago, IL., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI) list of top-scoring companies, or “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion,” will be announced at the Disability:IN Annual Conference & Expo. 156 companies, scoring 80 and above, will be recognized by Ted Kennedy, Jr., board chair of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) on stage among 2,000 industry peers. The DEI serves as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion and is a joint initiative between AAPD and Disability:IN.



The DEI continuously evolves to encourage companies to advance inclusion across the enterprise. Scores are on a scale from 0 to 100. A score of 100 does not mean to convey “perfection.” AAPD and Disability:IN recognize there is no one “right” way to practice inclusion, and that some practices may be more practical for some companies or industries than others. A score of 100 on the DEI simply means that a company adheres to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI. The benchmarking tool was developed in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse and voluntary group of experts in disability advocacy, business, and policy.



Participating industries include financial services, technology, insurance, and health care. Participating companies in the 2019 DEI represent a total U.S. workforce of 8,693,591. The announcement of top-scoring companies come on the heels of a joint investor statement from 17 investors, representing $2.1 trillion, who have called on companies to be inclusive to people with disabilities.



AAPD and Disability:IN are honored to recognize the following DEI top-scoring companies:

Companies that scored 100

3M

Accenture

Aetna

Ameren Corporation

American Airlines

American Water

Anthem

Aramark

AT&T

BAE Systems Inc.

Bank of America

Best Buy Co., Inc.

Biogen

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

BMO Financial Group

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Boston Scientific

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Brown-Forman Corporation

Capital One Financial Corporation

Cargill, Inc.

Centene Corporation

Chevron Corporation

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Cigna

Cisco

Comcast NBCUniversal

Corning

CSX Transportation, Inc.

CVS Health

Dell Technologies

Deloitte

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Dow Inc.

DTE Energy

DuPont

DXC Technology

Entergy Corporation

Express Scripts

EY

Facebook, Inc.

Fidelity Investments

Florida Blue

Ford Motor Company

Freddie Mac

General Motors

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Goldman Sachs & Co.

Google LLC

Health Care Service Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Highmark Health

HP Inc.

Huntington Bank

Intel Corporation

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kaiser Permanente

KPMG LLP

L'Oreal USA

Lincoln Financial Group

LinkedIn

Lockheed Martin

M&T Bank

ManpowerGroup

Mastercard

McKesson Corporation

Medtronic plc

Merck

MetLife Inc.

Microsoft

Nielsen

Northern Trust

Northrop Grumman

Northwestern Mutual

Old National Bank

Pacific Gas and Electric Company

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

PPL Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Prudential Financial

PwC

Qualcomm

Raytheon Company

Salesforce

SAP America, Inc.

Southern California Edison, an Edison International Company

Southern Company

Spaulding Rehabilitation Network

Sprint Corporation

Starbucks Coffee Company

State Street Corporation

Synchrony

T-Mobile

TD Bank N.A.

The Boeing Company

The Hartford

The Travelers Companies Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thomson Reuters

Tufts Health Plan

U.S. Bank

Unilever USA

United Airlines

Verizon

Voya Financial

Walgreens

Walmart Inc.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

Companies that scored 90

Amazon

American Electric Power, Inc.

AMC Entertainment, Inc.

AXA Equitable Life

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc.

Blue Shield of California

BNY Mellon

Citrix

Colgate-Palmolive

First Data

JLL

Johnson & Johnson

MassMutual

Meijer

MITRE

Motorola Solutions

OppenheimerFunds, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

S&P Global

Sanofi

Sodexo Inc.

Steptoe & Johnson LLP

TEKsystems

Uber Technologies Inc.

UPS

Viasat

W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Companies that scored 80

Bayer

Choice Hotels

CUNA Mutual Group

Duke Energy Corporation

Franklin Templeton Investments

Grant Thornton LLP

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Norfolk Southern Corporation

Rush University Medical Center

Southwest Airlines Company

The Coca-Cola Company

Ultimate Software

United Technologies Corporation

Unum Group

USAA

Note: The companies are listed in alphabetical order, by the company name as provided to AAPD and Disability:IN.



The 2019 DEI Report dives deeper into the insights of the 2019 DEI results and can be accessed here: DisabilityIN.org/DEIReport2019.



Companies can register for the 2020 DEI at https://www.disabilityequalityindex.org/register.

About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)

AAPD is a convener, connecter, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As one of the leading national cross-disability civil rights organizations, AAPD advocates for the full recognition of rights for the over 60 million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.

About Disability:IN®

Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 185 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 31 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org.

Elaine Kubik Disability:IN 6464558319 helloelainekubik@gmail.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.