2019 Disability Equality Index® Top-Scoring Companies Announced
Companies scoring 80 and above are recognized as “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion”
The 2019 Disability Equality Index (DEI) list of top-scoring companies, or “Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion,” will be announced at the Disability:IN Annual Conference & Expo. 156 companies, scoring 80 and above, will be recognized by Ted Kennedy, Jr., board chair of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) on stage among 2,000 industry peers. The DEI serves as the most comprehensive benchmarking tool for disability inclusion and is a joint initiative between AAPD and Disability:IN.
The DEI continuously evolves to encourage companies to advance inclusion across the enterprise. Scores are on a scale from 0 to 100. A score of 100 does not mean to convey “perfection.” AAPD and Disability:IN recognize there is no one “right” way to practice inclusion, and that some practices may be more practical for some companies or industries than others. A score of 100 on the DEI simply means that a company adheres to many of the numerous leading disability inclusion practices featured in the DEI. The benchmarking tool was developed in consultation with the appointed DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse and voluntary group of experts in disability advocacy, business, and policy.
Participating industries include financial services, technology, insurance, and health care. Participating companies in the 2019 DEI represent a total U.S. workforce of 8,693,591. The announcement of top-scoring companies come on the heels of a joint investor statement from 17 investors, representing $2.1 trillion, who have called on companies to be inclusive to people with disabilities.
AAPD and Disability:IN are honored to recognize the following DEI top-scoring companies:
Companies that scored 100
3M
Accenture
Aetna
Ameren Corporation
American Airlines
American Water
Anthem
Aramark
AT&T
BAE Systems Inc.
Bank of America
Best Buy Co., Inc.
Biogen
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
BMO Financial Group
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Booz Allen Hamilton
Boston Scientific
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Brown-Forman Corporation
Capital One Financial Corporation
Cargill, Inc.
Centene Corporation
Chevron Corporation
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Cigna
Cisco
Comcast NBCUniversal
Corning
CSX Transportation, Inc.
CVS Health
Dell Technologies
Deloitte
Delta Air Lines, Inc.
Dow Inc.
DTE Energy
DuPont
DXC Technology
Entergy Corporation
Express Scripts
EY
Facebook, Inc.
Fidelity Investments
Florida Blue
Ford Motor Company
Freddie Mac
General Motors
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Goldman Sachs & Co.
Google LLC
Health Care Service Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Highmark Health
HP Inc.
Huntington Bank
Intel Corporation
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Kaiser Permanente
KPMG LLP
L'Oreal USA
Lincoln Financial Group
Lockheed Martin
M&T Bank
ManpowerGroup
Mastercard
McKesson Corporation
Medtronic plc
Merck
MetLife Inc.
Microsoft
Nielsen
Northern Trust
Northrop Grumman
Northwestern Mutual
Old National Bank
Pacific Gas and Electric Company
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
PPL Corporation
Procter & Gamble
Prudential Financial
PwC
Qualcomm
Raytheon Company
Salesforce
SAP America, Inc.
Southern California Edison, an Edison International Company
Southern Company
Spaulding Rehabilitation Network
Sprint Corporation
Starbucks Coffee Company
State Street Corporation
Synchrony
T-Mobile
TD Bank N.A.
The Boeing Company
The Hartford
The Travelers Companies Inc.
The Walt Disney Company
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thomson Reuters
Tufts Health Plan
U.S. Bank
Unilever USA
United Airlines
Verizon
Voya Financial
Walgreens
Walmart Inc.
WellCare Health Plans, Inc.
Whirlpool Corporation
Companies that scored 90
Amazon
American Electric Power, Inc.
AMC Entertainment, Inc.
AXA Equitable Life
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Inc.
Blue Shield of California
BNY Mellon
Citrix
Colgate-Palmolive
First Data
JLL
Johnson & Johnson
MassMutual
Meijer
MITRE
Motorola Solutions
OppenheimerFunds, Inc.
Quest Diagnostics
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
S&P Global
Sanofi
Sodexo Inc.
Steptoe & Johnson LLP
TEKsystems
Uber Technologies Inc.
UPS
Viasat
W.W. Grainger, Inc.
Companies that scored 80
Bayer
Choice Hotels
CUNA Mutual Group
Duke Energy Corporation
Franklin Templeton Investments
Grant Thornton LLP
Land O'Lakes, Inc.
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Norfolk Southern Corporation
Rush University Medical Center
Southwest Airlines Company
The Coca-Cola Company
Ultimate Software
United Technologies Corporation
Unum Group
USAA
Note: The companies are listed in alphabetical order, by the company name as provided to AAPD and Disability:IN.
The 2019 DEI Report dives deeper into the insights of the 2019 DEI results and can be accessed here: DisabilityIN.org/DEIReport2019.
Companies can register for the 2020 DEI at https://www.disabilityequalityindex.org/register.
About the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD)
AAPD is a convener, connecter, and catalyst for change, increasing the political and economic power of people with disabilities. As one of the leading national cross-disability civil rights organizations, AAPD advocates for the full recognition of rights for the over 60 million Americans with disabilities. Learn more at: www.aapd.com.
About Disability:IN®
Disability:IN, formerly known as the US Business Leadership Network, is the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Partnering with more than 185 corporations, Disability:IN expands opportunities for people with disabilities across enterprises. The organization and 31 affiliates raise a collective voice of positive change for people with disabilities in business. Through its programs and services, Disability:IN empowers businesses to achieve disability inclusion and equality, with the goal of advancing inclusion to the point when the organization is no longer necessary. Learn more at: www.disabilityin.org.
