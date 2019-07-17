Casa Systems to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), a leading provider of converged broadband infrastructure technology solutions for wireless, cable and fixed networks, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Casa Systems will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Casa Systems’ second quarter 2019 results discussion will be accessible on the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.casa-systems.com . To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-4019 (domestic) and 201-689-8337 (international). Callers should ask to be joined to the Casa Systems call. An archived version of the company’s webcast will also be available on Casa Systems’ website for 90 days after the event.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA) delivers converged broadband technology solutions that enable wireless, cable and fixed network service providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. Our suite of distributed and virtualized solutions for cable, fixed and wireless 5G ultra-broadband networks are engineered for performance, flexibility and scale. Commercially deployed in over 70 countries, Casa serves more than 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.casa-systems.com .

Source: Casa Systems, Inc.

IR Contact

Monica Gould

212-871-3927

investorrelations@casa-systems.com



Lindsay Savarese

212-331-8417

investorrelations@casa-systems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.