Triumph Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $12.7 Million

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2019 Second Quarter Highlights and Recent Developments

For the second quarter of 2019, net income available to common stockholders was $12.7 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.48.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 5.99% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Total loans held for investment increased $223.0 million, or 6.2%, to $3.836 billion at June 30, 2019. Average loans for the quarter increased $172.9 million, or 4.9%, to $3.708 billion.

Triumph Business Capital grew period-end clients to 6,455 clients, which is an increase of 73 clients, or 1.1%. The total dollar value of invoices purchased for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $1.409 billion with an average invoice price of $1,612.

At June 30, 2019, there were 146 clients utilizing the TriumphPay platform, which is an increase of 16 clients, or 12.3%, during the quarter. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, TriumphPay processed 149,734 invoices paying 28,126 distinct carriers a total of $168.8 million.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 590,829 shares into treasury stock under its stock repurchase program at an average price of $29.42, for a total of $17.4 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased 838,141 shares into treasury stock under its stock repurchase program at an average price of $29.74, for a total of $24.9 million, completing its previously announced $25.0 million stock repurchase program.

Repurchase Program Authorization

On July 17, 2019 the Company’s board of directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to an additional $25.0 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The Company may repurchase these shares from time to time in open market transactions or through privately negotiated transactions at the Company’s discretion. The amount, timing and nature of any share repurchases will be based on a variety of factors, including the trading price of the Company’s common stock, applicable securities laws restrictions, regulatory limitations and market and economic factors. This repurchase program is authorized for a period of up to one year and does not require the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares. The repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time, at the Company’s discretion.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment increased $223.0 million, or 6.2%, during the second quarter to $3.836 billion at June 30, 2019. The commercial finance portfolio increased $77.6 million, or 7.0%, to $1.187 billion at June 30, 2019. The national lending portfolio increased $91.5 million, or 23.7%, to $477.2 million at June 30, 2019. The community banking portfolio increased $53.9 million, or 2.5%, to $2.172 billion at June 30, 2019.

Total deposits were $3.659 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $344.5 million or 10.4% in the second quarter of 2019. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 19% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 57% of total deposits at June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $63.4 million compared to $61.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 were down 4 bps from the prior quarter to 7.95%. The average cost of our total deposits was 1.14% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 0.99% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were 0.86% of total assets at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.84% of total assets at March 31, 2019. The ratio of past due to total loans decreased to 1.90% at June 30, 2019 from 2.33% at March 31, 2019. We recorded total net charge-offs of $1.9 million, or 0.05% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $1.0 million, or 0.03% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $3.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. From March 31, 2019 to June 30, 2019, our ALLL increased from $27.6 million or 0.76% of total loans to $29.4 million or 0.77% of total loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $7.6 million compared to $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, non-interest expense totaled $50.7 million, compared to $48.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Todd Ritterbusch, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk190718.html . An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses (including our acquisitions of First Bancorp of Durango, Inc., Southern Colorado Corp., and the operating assets of Interstate Capital Corporation and certain of its affiliates) and any future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our factoring services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets, or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally, or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor its operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 4,537,102 $ 3,794,631 $ 4,783,189 $ 3,794,631 Loans held for investment $ 3,835,903 $ 3,612,869 $ 3,608,644 $ 3,512,143 $ 3,196,462 $ 3,835,903 $ 3,196,462 Deposits $ 3,658,978 $ 3,314,440 $ 3,450,349 $ 3,439,049 $ 2,624,942 $ 3,658,978 $ 2,624,942 Net income available to common stockholders $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 27,518 $ 24,070 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 1.09 % 1.33 % 1.60 % 0.90 % 1.37 % 1.21 % 1.40 % Return on average total equity 7.83 % 9.30 % 11.35 % 5.88 % 8.53 % 8.55 % 10.01 % Return on average common equity 7.83 % 9.30 % 11.40 % 5.85 % 8.54 % 8.55 % 10.05 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.19 % 13.43 % 16.73 % 7.57 % 9.95 % 12.29 % 11.85 % Yield on loans(2) 7.95 % 7.99 % 8.14 % 8.33 % 8.09 % 7.97 % 7.88 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.42 % 1.24 % 1.15 % 1.08 % 0.93 % 1.33 % 0.89 % Cost of total deposits 1.14 % 0.99 % 0.91 % 0.85 % 0.73 % 1.07 % 0.70 % Cost of total funds 1.40 % 1.28 % 1.14 % 1.16 % 1.06 % 1.34 % 1.00 % Net interest margin(2) 5.99 % 6.15 % 6.34 % 6.59 % 6.36 % 6.07 % 6.21 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.55 % 4.19 % 3.59 % 3.69 % 3.51 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets(1) 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.55 % 3.62 % 3.47 % 3.69 % 3.51 % Efficiency ratio 71.37 % 70.54 % 65.52 % 72.15 % 64.26 % 70.96 % 64.65 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(1) 71.37 % 70.54 % 65.52 % 63.49 % 62.38 % 70.96 % 64.29 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans 1.90 % 2.33 % 2.41 % 2.23 % 2.54 % 1.90 % 2.54 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.96 % 0.95 % 1.00 % 1.13 % 1.43 % 0.96 % 1.43 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.86 % 0.84 % 0.84 % 0.93 % 1.28 % 0.86 % 1.28 % ALLL to non-performing loans 79.91 % 80.70 % 76.47 % 68.82 % 53.57 % 79.91 % 53.57 % ALLL to total loans 0.77 % 0.76 % 0.76 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.77 % 0.77 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.12 % 0.01 % 0.08 % 0.06 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(4) 10.84 % 11.32 % 11.08 % 11.75 % 15.00 % 10.84 % 15.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 11.09 % 11.76 % 11.49 % 11.16 % 14.68 % 11.09 % 14.68 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 10.19 % 10.81 % 10.55 % 9.96 % 13.32 % 10.19 % 13.32 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(4) 12.88 % 13.62 % 13.35 % 13.05 % 16.73 % 12.88 % 16.73 % Total equity to total assets 13.45 % 14.27 % 13.96 % 13.59 % 16.00 % 13.45 % 16.00 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 9.78 % 10.37 % 10.03 % 9.35 % 13.05 % 9.78 % 13.05 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 24.56 $ 24.19 $ 23.62 $ 23.10 $ 22.76 $ 24.56 $ 22.76 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 17.13 $ 16.82 $ 16.22 $ 15.42 $ 18.27 $ 17.13 $ 18.27 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.68 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 1.03 $ 1.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.03 $ 1.02 Shares outstanding end of period 26,198,308 26,709,411 26,949,936 26,279,761 26,260,785 26,198,308 26,260,785

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 209,305 $ 171,950 $ 234,939 $ 282,409 $ 133,365 Securities - available for sale 329,991 339,465 336,423 355,981 183,184 Securities - held to maturity 8,573 8,499 8,487 8,403 8,673 Equity securities 5,479 5,183 5,044 4,981 5,025 Loans held for sale 2,877 610 2,106 683 — Loans held for investment 3,835,903 3,612,869 3,608,644 3,512,143 3,196,462 Allowance for loan and lease losses (29,416 ) (27,605 ) (27,571 ) (27,256 ) (24,547 ) Loans, net 3,806,487 3,585,264 3,581,073 3,484,887 3,171,915 FHLB stock 18,037 21,191 15,943 23,109 19,223 Premises and equipment, net 84,998 84,931 83,392 82,935 68,313 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 3,351 3,073 2,060 2,442 2,528 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 194,668 197,015 199,417 201,842 117,777 Bank-owned life insurance 40,847 40,667 40,509 40,339 40,168 Deferred tax asset, net 7,278 7,608 8,438 8,137 8,810 Other assets 71,298 64,327 41,948 40,954 35,650 Total assets $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 4,537,102 $ 3,794,631 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 684,223 $ 667,597 $ 724,527 $ 697,903 $ 561,033 Interest bearing deposits 2,974,755 2,646,843 2,725,822 2,741,146 2,063,909 Total deposits 3,658,978 3,314,440 3,450,349 3,439,049 2,624,942 Customer repurchase agreements 12,788 3,727 4,485 13,248 10,509 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 305,000 405,000 330,000 330,000 420,000 Subordinated notes 48,983 48,956 48,929 48,903 48,878 Junior subordinated debentures 39,320 39,200 39,083 38,966 38,849 Other liabilities 74,758 72,244 50,326 50,295 44,228 Total liabilities 4,139,827 3,883,567 3,923,172 3,920,461 3,187,406 EQUITY Preferred stock series A — — — 4,550 4,550 Preferred stock series B — — — 5,108 5,108 Common stock 271 271 271 264 264 Additional paid-in-capital 471,145 470,292 469,341 458,920 457,980 Treasury stock, at cost (27,468 ) (9,881 ) (2,288 ) (2,285 ) (2,254 ) Retained earnings 198,004 185,274 170,486 152,401 143,426 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,410 260 (1,203 ) (2,317 ) (1,849 ) Total equity 643,362 646,216 636,607 616,641 607,225 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 4,537,102 $ 3,794,631

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 47,910 $ 45,094 $ 44,435 $ 41,257 $ 38,148 $ 93,004 $ 75,031 Factored receivables, including fees 25,558 24,556 28,070 27,939 20,791 50,114 36,094 Securities 2,667 2,644 2,314 1,551 1,179 5,311 2,489 FHLB stock 146 192 154 147 101 338 206 Cash deposits 1,022 778 877 865 1,030 1,800 1,547 Total interest income 77,303 73,264 75,850 71,759 61,249 150,567 115,367 Interest expense: Deposits 10,010 8,218 7,931 6,219 4,631 18,228 8,908 Subordinated notes 839 839 839 837 838 1,678 1,675 Junior subordinated debentures 744 760 717 714 713 1,504 1,310 Other borrowings 2,291 2,136 1,482 2,207 1,810 4,427 3,087 Total interest expense 13,884 11,953 10,969 9,977 7,992 25,837 14,980 Net interest income 63,419 61,311 64,881 61,782 53,257 124,730 100,387 Provision for loan losses 3,681 1,014 1,910 6,803 4,906 4,695 7,454 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 59,738 60,297 62,971 54,979 48,351 120,035 92,933 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 1,700 1,606 1,702 1,412 1,210 3,306 2,355 Card income 2,071 1,844 1,999 1,877 1,394 3,915 2,638 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments 148 209 37 65 (528 ) 357 (616 ) Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 14 (11 ) — — — 3 (272 ) Fee income 1,519 1,612 1,636 1,593 1,121 3,131 1,921 Insurance commissions 961 919 846 1,113 819 1,880 1,533 Gain on sale of subsidiary — — — — — — 1,071 Other 1,210 1,359 574 (1 ) 929 2,569 1,487 Total non-interest income 7,623 7,538 6,794 6,059 4,945 15,161 10,117 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 28,120 26,439 25,586 24,695 20,527 54,559 39,931 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 4,502 4,522 4,402 3,553 3,014 9,024 6,068 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 303 299 184 363 383 602 582 Professional fees 1,550 1,865 1,837 3,384 2,078 3,415 3,718 Amortization of intangible assets 2,347 2,402 2,438 2,064 1,361 4,749 2,478 Advertising and promotion 1,796 1,604 1,036 1,609 1,300 3,400 2,329 Communications and technology 4,988 4,874 4,388 7,252 3,271 9,862 6,630 Other 7,098 6,561 7,091 6,026 5,469 13,659 9,709 Total non-interest expense 50,704 48,566 46,962 48,946 37,403 99,270 71,445 Net income before income tax 16,657 19,269 22,803 12,092 15,893 35,926 31,605 Income tax expense 3,927 4,481 4,718 2,922 3,508 8,408 7,152 Net income $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 9,170 $ 12,385 $ 27,518 $ 24,453 Dividends on preferred stock — — — (195 ) (193 ) — (383 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 27,518 $ 24,070

Earnings per share:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Basic Net income to common stockholders $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 27,518 $ 24,070 Weighted average common shares outstanding 26,396,351 26,679,724 26,666,554 26,178,194 25,519,108 26,537,255 23,133,489 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.68 $ 0.34 $ 0.48 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 Diluted Net income to common stockholders $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 27,518 $ 24,070 Dilutive effect of preferred stock — — — 195 193 — 383 Net income to common stockholders - diluted $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 9,170 $ 12,385 $ 27,518 $ 24,453 Weighted average common shares outstanding 26,396,351 26,679,724 26,666,554 26,178,194 25,519,108 26,537,255 23,133,489 Dilutive effects of: Assumed conversion of Preferred A — — 89,240 315,773 315,773 — 315,773 Assumed conversion of Preferred B — — 100,176 354,471 354,471 — 354,471 Assumed exercises of stock options 59,962 64,166 76,219 90,320 86,821 61,819 85,123 Restricted stock awards 30,110 49,795 46,457 45,796 37,417 39,352 60,425 Restricted stock units — — 1,303 7,276 2,288 — 862 Performance stock units — — — — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 26,486,423 26,793,685 26,979,949 26,991,830 26,315,878 26,638,426 23,950,143 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 1.03 $ 1.02 Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Assumed conversion of Preferred A — — — — — — — Assumed conversion of Preferred B — — — — — — — Stock options 70,037 50,752 51,952 51,952 51,952 70,037 51,952 Restricted stock awards — 13,290 14,513 14,513 — — — Restricted stock units 58,400 58,400 — — — 58,400 — Performance stock units 70,879 58,400 59,658 59,658 59,658 70,879 59,658

Loans held for investment summarized as of:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Commercial real estate $ 1,098,279 $ 1,093,882 $ 992,080 $ 906,494 $ 766,839 Construction, land development, land 157,861 145,002 179,591 190,920 147,852 1-4 family residential properties 186,070 194,067 190,185 194,752 122,653 Farmland 144,594 156,299 170,540 177,313 177,060 Commercial 1,257,330 1,117,640 1,114,971 1,123,598 1,006,443 Factored receivables 583,131 570,663 617,791 611,285 603,812 Consumer 26,048 27,941 29,822 31,423 28,775 Mortgage warehouse 382,590 307,375 313,664 276,358 343,028 Total loans $ 3,835,903 $ 3,612,869 $ 3,608,644 $ 3,512,143 $ 3,196,462

Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:



June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Commercial - Equipment $ 395,094 $ 364,447 $ 352,037 $ 323,832 $ 290,314 Commercial - Asset-based lending 208,896 174,447 214,110 273,096 261,412 Factored receivables 583,131 570,663 617,791 611,285 603,812 Commercial finance $ 1,187,121 $ 1,109,557 $ 1,183,938 $ 1,208,213 $ 1,155,538 Commercial finance % of total loans 31 % 31 % 33 % 34 % 36 %

National lending loans are further summarized below:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Mortgage warehouse $ 382,590 $ 307,375 $ 313,664 $ 276,358 $ 343,028 Commercial - Liquid credit 21,758 960 963 966 968 Commercial - Premium finance 72,898 77,389 72,302 75,293 51,416 National lending $ 477,246 $ 385,724 $ 386,929 $ 352,617 $ 395,412 National lending % of total loans 12 % 11 % 11 % 10 % 12 %

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Average community banking $ 2,166,122 $ 2,103,816 $ 2,012,255 $ 1,748,936 $ 1,658,654 Average commercial finance 1,168,110 1,123,978 1,190,586 1,184,064 978,239 Average national lending 373,755 307,249 329,630 360,719 285,155 Average total loans $ 3,707,987 $ 3,535,043 $ 3,532,471 $ 3,293,719 $ 2,922,047 Community banking yield 5.88 % 5.91 % 5.82 % 5.75 % 5.97 % Commercial finance yield 12.52 % 12.50 % 12.82 % 13.00 % 12.48 % National lending yield 5.62 % 5.73 % 5.44 % 5.54 % 5.35 % Total loan yield 7.95 % 7.99 % 8.14 % 8.33 % 8.09 %

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Factored receivable period end balance $ 544,601,000 $ 534,420,000 $ 588,750,000 $ 579,985,000 $ 577,548,000 Yield on average receivable balance 18.73 % 17.96 % 18.24 % 18.96 % 18.70 % Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate 0.40 % 0.39 % 0.37 % 0.38 % 0.41 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 83 % 81 % 83 % 83 % 84 % Interest income, including fees $ 24,762,000 $ 23,803,000 $ 27,578,000 $ 27,420,000 $ 20,314,000 Non-interest income 1,205,000 1,077,000 1,032,000 942,000 920,000 Factored receivable total revenue 25,967,000 24,880,000 28,610,000 28,362,000 21,234,000 Average net funds employed 483,203,000 490,241,000 547,996,000 525,499,000 398,096,000 Yield on average net funds employed 21.55 % 20.58 % 20.71 % 21.41 % 21.39 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 1,408,982,000 $ 1,325,140,000 $ 1,541,332,000 $ 1,503,049,000 $ 1,162,810,000 Number of invoices purchased 874,248 789,838 882,042 836,771 656,429 Average invoice size $ 1,612 $ 1,678 $ 1,747 $ 1,796 $ 1,771 Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,492 $ 1,541 $ 1,625 $ 1,666 $ 1,695 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 3,047 $ 3,276 $ 3,209 $ 3,267 $ 2,522 Net new clients 73 191 259 422 2,072 Period end clients 6,455 6,382 6,191 5,932 5,510

Deposits summarized as of:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Non-interest bearing demand $ 684,223 $ 667,597 $ 724,527 $ 697,903 $ 561,033 Interest bearing demand 587,164 602,088 615,704 608,775 358,246 Individual retirement accounts 111,328 112,696 115,583 118,459 101,380 Money market 440,289 372,109 443,663 413,402 268,699 Savings 362,594 372,914 369,389 373,062 239,127 Certificates of deposit 1,122,873 851,411 835,127 854,048 751,290 Brokered deposits 350,507 335,625 346,356 373,400 345,167 Total deposits $ 3,658,978 $ 3,314,440 $ 3,450,349 $ 3,439,049 $ 2,624,942

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 166,426 $ 1,022 2.46 % $ 126,372 $ 778 2.50 % Taxable securities 287,607 2,317 3.23 % 275,642 2,169 3.19 % Tax-exempt securities 61,712 350 2.28 % 88,667 475 2.17 % FHLB stock 21,851 146 2.67 % 17,860 192 4.36 % Loans 3,707,987 73,468 7.95 % 3,535,043 69,650 7.99 % Total interest earning assets $ 4,245,583 $ 77,303 7.30 % $ 4,043,584 $ 73,264 7.35 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 449,064 458,176 Total assets $ 4,694,647 $ 4,501,760 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 592,593 $ 391 0.26 % $ 606,096 $ 374 0.25 % Individual retirement accounts 111,962 437 1.57 % 113,636 405 1.45 % Money market 419,066 1,473 1.41 % 408,953 1,331 1.32 % Savings 366,953 120 0.13 % 370,067 123 0.13 % Certificates of deposit 1,006,950 5,568 2.22 % 834,515 3,965 1.93 % Brokered deposits 337,086 2,021 2.40 % 353,829 2,020 2.32 % Total deposits 2,834,610 10,010 1.42 % 2,687,096 8,218 1.24 % Subordinated notes 48,967 839 6.87 % 48,940 839 6.95 % Junior subordinated debentures 39,241 744 7.60 % 39,125 760 7.88 % Other borrowings 368,455 2,291 2.49 % 336,667 2,136 2.57 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,291,273 $ 13,884 1.69 % $ 3,111,828 $ 11,953 1.56 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 686,923 679,538 Other liabilities 64,104 65,434 Total equity 652,347 644,960 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,694,647 $ 4,501,760 Net interest income $ 63,419 $ 61,311 Interest spread 5.61 % 5.79 % Net interest margin 5.99 % 6.15 %

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, except per share amounts) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Net income available to common stockholders $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 27,518 $ 24,070 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — — — (1,071 ) Transaction related costs — — — 5,871 1,094 — 1,094 Tax effect of adjustments — — — (1,392 ) (257 ) — (9 ) Adjusted net income available to common stockholders $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 13,454 $ 13,029 $ 27,518 $ 24,084 Dilutive effect of convertible preferred stock — — — 195 193 — 383 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 13,649 $ 13,222 $ 27,518 $ 24,467 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 26,486,423 26,793,685 26,979,949 26,991,830 26,315,878 26,638,426 23,950,143 Adjusted effects of assumed Preferred Stock conversion — — — — — — — Adjusted weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 26,486,423 26,793,685 26,979,949 26,991,830 26,315,878 26,638,426 23,950,143 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.03 $ 1.02 Net income available to common stockholders $ 12,730 $ 14,788 $ 18,085 $ 8,975 $ 12,192 $ 27,518 $ 24,070 Average tangible common equity 456,346 446,571 428,748 470,553 491,492 451,485 409,509 Return on average tangible common equity 11.19 % 13.43 % 16.73 % 7.57 % 9.95 % 12.29 % 11.85 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Net interest income $ 63,419 $ 61,311 $ 64,881 $ 61,782 $ 53,257 $ 124,730 $ 100,387 Non-interest income 7,623 7,538 6,794 6,059 4,945 15,161 10,117 Operating revenue 71,042 68,849 71,675 67,841 58,202 139,891 110,504 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — — — (1,071 ) Adjusted operating revenue $ 71,042 $ 68,849 $ 71,675 $ 67,841 $ 58,202 $ 139,891 $ 109,433 Non-interest expenses $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 48,946 $ 37,403 $ 99,270 $ 71,445 Transaction related costs — — — (5,871 ) (1,094 ) — (1,094 ) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 43,075 $ 36,309 $ 99,270 $ 70,351 Adjusted efficiency ratio 71.37 % 70.54 % 65.52 % 63.49 % 62.38 % 70.96 % 64.29 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 48,946 $ 37,403 $ 99,270 $ 71,445 Transaction related costs — — — (5,871 ) (1,094 ) — (1,094 ) Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 50,704 $ 48,566 $ 46,962 $ 43,075 $ 36,309 $ 99,270 $ 70,351 Total non-interest income $ 7,623 $ 7,538 $ 6,794 $ 6,059 $ 4,945 $ 15,161 $ 10,117 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division — — — — — — (1,071 ) Adjusted non-interest income $ 7,623 $ 7,538 $ 6,794 $ 6,059 $ 4,945 $ 15,161 $ 9,046 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 43,081 $ 41,028 $ 40,168 $ 37,016 $ 31,364 $ 84,109 $ 61,305 Average total assets $ 4,694,647 $ 4,501,760 $ 4,488,918 $ 4,060,560 $ 3,628,960 $ 4,598,735 $ 3,520,522 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 3.68 % 3.70 % 3.55 % 3.62 % 3.47 % 3.69 % 3.51 % Total stockholders' equity $ 643,362 $ 646,216 $ 636,607 $ 616,641 $ 607,225 $ 643,362 $ 607,225 Preferred stock liquidation preference — — — (9,658 ) (9,658 ) — (9,658 ) Total common stockholders' equity 643,362 646,216 636,607 606,983 597,567 643,362 597,567 Goodwill and other intangibles (194,668 ) (197,015 ) (199,417 ) (201,842 ) (117,777 ) (194,668 ) (117,777 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 448,694 $ 449,201 $ 437,190 $ 405,141 $ 479,790 $ 448,694 $ 479,790 Common shares outstanding 26,198,308 26,709,411 26,949,936 26,279,761 26,260,785 26,198,308 26,260,785 Tangible book value per share $ 17.13 $ 16.82 $ 16.22 $ 15.42 $ 18.27 $ 17.13 $ 18.27 Total assets at end of period $ 4,783,189 $ 4,529,783 $ 4,559,779 $ 4,537,102 $ 3,794,631 $ 4,783,189 $ 3,794,631 Goodwill and other intangibles (194,668 ) (197,015 ) (199,417 ) (201,842 ) (117,777 ) (194,668 ) (117,777 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 4,588,521 $ 4,332,768 $ 4,360,362 $ 4,335,260 $ 3,676,854 $ 4,588,521 $ 3,676,854 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 9.78 % 10.37 % 10.03 % 9.35 % 13.05 % 9.78 % 13.05 %

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.





"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.





"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.





"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.





"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.





"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.





"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 2019 2018 Loan discount accretion $ 1,297 $ 1,557 $ 1,411 $ 1,271 $ 3,637 $ 2,854 $ 5,614

3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.

Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:

Luke Wyse

Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

lwyse@tbkbank.com

214-365-6936

Media Contact:

Amanda Tavackoli

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communication

atavackoli@tbkbank.com

214-365-6930



