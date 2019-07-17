Oportun Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun”), a high-growth, mission-driven Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) providing inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Oportun intends to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “OPRT.”



Barclays, J.P. Morgan, and Jefferies will act as the lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods will act as an additional book-running manager. JMP Securities and BTIG, LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847 or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com; and Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by emailing Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Oportun

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities. Oportun serves customers online, over the phone, or in-person in English and Spanish in the following 12 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin.

PRESS CONTACT

Brendan Lahiff

Trailrunner International for Oportun

(415) 867-5967

brendan.lahiff@trailrunnerint.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Nils Erdmann

(650) 232-9588

Nils.Erdmann@oportun.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.