Associa Chicagoland Hosts Board Member Educational Seminar

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland recently hosted an educational seminar for board members at the Associa Chicagoland office in Schaumburg, IL.



The event hosted more than 70 current and potential board members that listened to a presentation by Associa Chicagoland’s community manager, Jeanette Catellier, PCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, and attorney Dawn Moody of Keough & Moody, P.C.



The presentation included information regarding:



Rule enforcement

Legal and management advice on how rules should be implemented

How to avoid discrimination and selective enforcement complaints of rule violations

The proper techniques to use in violation and fine letters

“Associa Chicagoland understands the value of an educated board, and how equipping them with the right training, resources, and information will help lead to productive and thriving communities,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “We would like to thank the industry experts that shared their knowledge and best practices as well as answered tough but important questions from attendees.”



