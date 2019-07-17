Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $20.0 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019. This compares favorably to net income of $17.4 million or $1.14 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2018 and also favorably to net income of $18.7 million or $1.23 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2019.



Highlights from the second quarter of 2019:

• Year-over-Year Earnings Growth 14.8% • Year-over-Year EPS Growth 15.0% • Return on Assets 1.89% • Return on Beginning Equity 18.54% • Efficiency Ratio 31.68% • Net Interest Margin 4.07% • Loan Growth – LQ, Non-annualized 5.31%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “This quarter’s highlight was our loan production. Sequentially, total loans increased $181 million or 5.3%. Fluctuations in credit line usage and loan pay-off activity accounted for some of the increase, but organic loan originations was one of the best in recent periods.



“Conversely, our total deposits decreased $43 million or 1.2% sequentially. One of the reasons for the decrease was higher drawdowns on bank accounts by our commercial customers, which is echoed by the higher credit line usage discussed above. During the quarter, we pro-actively reduced interest rates on deposits ahead of much of our competition, which also may have also cost us some opportunities.

“We are pleased with the quarterly net income of $20.0 or $1.31 per share. This number compares well with the prior quarter and with the same quarter last year. Our net interest margin came in at 4.07%, which met our expectations. The Bank’s efficiency ratio for the quarter was 31.7%, so costs remain well under control and credit quality remains stable. Our ROA and ROE (beginning) for the quarter were 1.89% and 18.54%, respectively.

“As has always been the case, we remain focused on managing the Bank’s interest rate risk. As of June 30, 2019, roughly two-thirds of our loan portfolio are floating rate loans (mostly Prime indexed) with a floor. With new production at current market rates and pay-offs of old loans and their associated lower floor rates, the overall floors are being continuously updated. Also important for interest rate risk, third quarter CD maturities will now be renewing at approximately our current average cost.

“We recently announced the approval of a $30 million stock repurchase plan, which will allow us the opportunity to return more capital to our shareholders and manage our capital more effectively.”

Income Statement Summary

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for loan and lease losses was $41.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. This is up 11.9% over the $37.4 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018 and up over the $40.9 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The increase over the same period last year is due primarily to loan and overall asset growth. In comparing to the first quarter of 2019, strong loan growth mainly fueled the increase in net interest income. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 4.07% for the second quarter of 2019, flat compared to the second quarter of 2018 and a 5 basis point decrease from the 4.12% posted in the first quarter of 2019. The decline in the margin was due to total deposit costs which rose by 12 basis points partially offset by an increase in earning asset yields of 4 basis points.

Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2019, noninterest income was $1,985,000 compared with $1,756,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,861,000 for the first quarter of 2019. The increase over last year is primarily due to service charges on deposits and LC fee income which were both up fairly sharply, partially offset by a gain on the call of investment securities of $112,000 which occurred in the second quarter of 2018. The increase over the prior quarter is mainly due to service charges on deposits and other income which were both up over last quarter.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $13.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of around $80,000 over the same period last year but a sharp decrease from $15.7 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The primary reason for the linked quarter decrease was the $1.4 million loss on sale of the New York OREO properties in the first quarter of 2019. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of $672,000 over the $8.8 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018 and a decrease from the $9.8 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The increase over last year is due mainly to normal merit increases and additional relationship officers, while the decrease from the prior quarter is due mainly to payroll taxes, which spike in the first quarter as annual incentive awards are paid out. Occupancy expense totaled $1.3 million for the quarter and was essentially flat from the $1.3 million recorded in the second quarter of 2018 but was up by $122,000 over the prior quarter. In the first quarter of 2019, the Bank recorded a small benefit of $229,000 due to the implementation of the new Lease Accounting Standard, ASC 842. Professional services expense was $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.7 million for the same quarter of 2018 and $1.3 million recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease from the prior year is due primarily to lower information technology costs as the Bank converted to a new core I.T. system last year. The decrease from the prior quarter is mainly due to a decrease in legal fees as the Bank’s previously-owned OREO properties have all been divested, thus incurring no more fees. Other expenses were $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $1.3 million for both the second quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans and leases at June 30, 2019 were $3.59 billion, an increase of $252.3 million or 7.6% over the total of $3.33 billion as of December 31, 2018. On a linked-quarter basis, total loans grew by $180.7 million or 5.3%. Total deposits increased by $37.3 million or 1.0% over the $3.64 billion as of December 31, 2018. Total deposits for the second quarter declined by $42.8 million on a linked quarter basis. Total assets reached $4.29 billion as of June 30, 2019, an increase of $78.0 million or 1.9% over the total of $4.22 billion as of December 31, 2018.

Income Taxes

The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.4 million for the second quarter of 2019. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.5% and consistent with the ETR of 29.5% for the first quarter of 2019. This is up, however from the 28.0% ETR recorded in the second quarter of 2018. The Bank’s ETR may fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2019, nonaccrual loans totaled $3.4 million, a decrease from the $3.6 million as of March 31, 2019 and down significantly from the total of $44.8 million as of December 31, 2018 due to the sale of the New York NPA’s in the first quarter of 2019. As of June 30, 2019, total classified loans stood at $7.4 million compared to $46.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

Total net recoveries for the second quarter of 2019 were $315,000 compared to $330,000 in the first quarter of 2019 and compared to $2,000 for the second quarter of 2018. The Bank recorded a provision for loan loss of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 and compared to $500,000 recorded in the first quarter of 2019. The allowance for loan loss at June 30, 2019 was $33.8 million or 0.94% of total loans compared to $31.1 million or 0.93% of total loans at December 31, 2018.

Capitalization

As of June 30, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.50%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 10.53% and the total capital ratio was 13.74%. As of December 31, 2018, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.16%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.43% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.77%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2019 financial results will be held tomorrow, July 18, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, and Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi will be present to discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will remain available in the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through August 1, 2019; the passcode is 10130589.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can also be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2019

2019

2018

Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 52,844 $ 50,460 $ 42,970 Investment securities 4,707 4,691 3,301 Fed funds sold 271 306 477 Total interest income 57,822 55,457 46,748 Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 4,819 4,743 3,343 Savings 13 12 16 Time certificates 9,612 8,248 4,432 FHLB borrowings 7 12 20 Subordinated debit 1,530 1,532 1,531 Total interest expense 15,981 14,547 9,342 Net interest income 41,841 40,910 37,406 Provision for loan losses 1,600 500 1,200 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 40,241 40,410 36,206 Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 418 368 350 Letters of credit fee income 1,071 1,070 889 BOLI income 92 91 90 Net gain on called and sale of investment securities - - 112 Other income 404 332 315 Total noninterest income 1,985 1,861 1,756 Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 9,479 9,781 8,807 Net occupancy expense 1,270 1,148 1,296 Business development and promotion expense 187 286 181 Professional services 1,090 1,344 1,736 Office supplies and equipment expense 497 425 367 Net (gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense (45 ) 1,391 107 Other 1,407 1,319 1,311 Total noninterest expense 13,885 15,694 13,805 Income before provision for income taxes 28,341 26,577 24,157 Income tax expense 8,362 7,834 6,752 Net income $ 19,979 $ 18,743 $ 17,405 Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities (158 ) (158 ) (297 ) Net income available to common shareholders $ 19,821 $ 18,585 $ 17,108 Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 1.31 $ 1.23 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.23 $ 1.14 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 15,171,399 15,145,923 15,063,450 Diluted 15,171,399 15,145,923 15,063,450 Dividends per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.25

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except for net income per share and shares) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Change 2019 2018 % Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 103,304 $ 83,263 24.1 % Investment securities 9,398 6,251 50.3 % Fed funds sold 577 886 -35.0 % Total interest income 113,279 90,400 25.3 % Interest expense: Interest-bearing demand 9,562 5,765 65.9 % Savings 25 32 -21.7 % Time certificates 17,860 7,952 124.6 % FHLB borrowings 19 40 -51.3 % Subordinated debit 3,062 3,062 100.0 % Total interest expense 30,528 16,850 81.2 % Net interest income 82,751 73,550 12.5 % Provision for loan losses 2,100 2,700 -22.2 % Net interest income after provision for loan losses 80,651 70,850 13.8 % Noninterest income: Fees & service charges on deposit accounts 786 670 17.3 % Letters of credit fee income 2,141 1,880 13.9 % BOLI income 183 179 2.5 % Net gain on called and sale of investment securities - 112 100.0 % Other income 736 478 53.8 % Total noninterest income 3,846 3,320 15.8 % Noninterest expense: Salary and employee benefits 19,260 17,433 10.5 % Net occupancy expense 2,418 2,634 -8.2 % Business development and promotion expense 473 331 42.9 % Professional services 2,434 3,167 -23.1 % Office supplies and equipment expense 922 742 24.2 % Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense 1,346 213 532.5 % Other

2,726 3,015 -9.6 % Total noninterest expense 29,579 27,535 7.4 % Income before provision for income taxes 54,918 46,635 17.8 % Income tax expense 16,196 12,619 28.3 % Net income $ 38,722 $ 34,016 13.8 % Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities (317 ) (550 ) -42.4 % Net income available to common shareholders $ 38,405 $ 33,466 14.8 % Income per share available to common shareholders Basic $ 2.53 $ 2.22 14.1 % Diluted $ 2.53 $ 2.22 14.1 % Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 15,158,731 15,049,435 0.7 % Diluted 15,158,731 15,053,885 0.7 % Dividends per share $ 0.60 $ 0.47 27.7 %

PREFERRED BANK Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 304,121 $ 526,759 Fed funds sold 47,000 76,000 Cash and cash equivalents 351,121 602,759 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 7,702 8,007 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 238,589 182,413 Loans and leases 3,585,686 3,333,377 Less allowance for loan and lease losses (33,811 ) (31,065 ) Less net deferred loan fees (1,401 ) (2,323 ) Net loans and leases 3,550,474 3,299,989 Customers' liability on acceptances 8,074 10,074 Bank furniture and fixtures, net 12,757 7,497 Bank-owned life insurance 9,443 9,317 Accrued interest receivable 15,510 14,266 Investment in affordable housing 41,136 43,848 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,101 11,933 Deferred tax assets 17,804 19,640 Income tax receivable 3,585 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,616 - Other assets 7,513 6,692 Total assets $ 4,294,425 $ 4,216,435 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 718,611 $ 730,096 Interest-bearing demand 1,279,104 1,397,006 Savings 20,927 20,369 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 839,203 738,626 Other time certificates 819,163 753,588 Total deposits 3,677,008 3,639,685 Acceptances outstanding 8,074 10,074 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank - 1,307 Subordinated debt issuance 99,149 99,087 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 15,186 19,530 Operating lease liabilities 21,416 - Accrued interest payable 5,753 6,839 Other liabilities 16,397 23,262 Total liabilities 3,842,983 3,799,784 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value. Authorized 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,300,577 at June 30, 2019 and 15,308,688 at December 31, 2018, respectively. 210,882 210,882 Treasury stock (36,373 ) (34,529 ) Additional paid-in-capital 49,805 47,425 Retained earnings 224,401 194,855 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on securities, available-for-sale, net of tax of $1,110 and $(725) at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 2,727 (1,982 ) Total shareholders' equity 451,442 416,651 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,294,425 $ 4,216,435

PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Unaudited historical quarterly operations data: Interest income $ 57,822 $ 55,457 $ 54,373 $ 50,392 $ 46,748 Interest expense 15,981 14,547 12,931 11,155 9,342 Interest income before provision for credit losses 41,841 40,910 41,442 39,237 37,406 Provision for credit losses 1,600 500 5,550 1,880 1,200 Noninterest income 1,985 1,861 4,405 1,676 1,756 Noninterest expense 13,885 15,694 13,683 13,584 13,805 Income tax expense 8,362 7,834 7,960 7,126 6,752 Net income $ 19,979 $ 18,743 $ 18,654 $ 18,323 $ 17,405 Earnings per share Basic $ 1.31 $ 1.23 $ 1.22 $ 1.20 $ 1.14 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 1.23 $ 1.22 $ 1.20 $ 1.14 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 1.89 % 1.83 % 1.82 % 1.84 % 1.83 % Return on beginning equity 18.54 % 18.24 % 18.50 % 18.87 % 18.82 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.07 % 4.12 % 4.13 % 4.04 % 4.07 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.31 % 1.54 % 1.33 % 1.37 % 1.46 % Efficiency ratio 31.68 % 36.69 % 29.84 % 33.20 % 35.25 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) -0.04 % -0.04 % 0.80 % -0.04 % 0.00 % Ratios as of period end: Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 10.50 % 10.32 % 10.16 % 10.07 % 10.04 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.53 % 10.54 % 10.43 % 10.23 % 10.14 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.53 % 10.54 % 10.43 % 10.23 % 10.14 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.74 % 13.82 % 13.77 % 13.65 % 13.62 % Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.93 % 0.98 % 0.95 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases 981.65 % 887.75 % 69.29 % 63.42 % 58.92 % Average balances: Total securities $ 241,664 $ 189,684 $ 184,168 $ 184,283 $ 187,190 Total loans and leases $ 3,450,583 $ 3,327,005 $ 3,217,850 $ 3,184,527 $ 3,092,571 Total earning assets $ 4,134,320 $ 4,034,284 $ 3,988,970 $ 3,861,346 $ 3,696,854 Total assets $ 4,235,612 $ 4,142,906 $ 4,068,592 $ 3,946,924 $ 3,804,557 Total time certificate of deposits $ 1,627,953 $ 1,521,209 $ 1,446,661 $ 1,324,724 $ 1,251,176 Total interest-bearing deposits $ 2,924,526 $ 2,874,045 $ 2,787,788 $ 2,697,807 $ 2,590,394 Total deposits $ 3,625,021 $ 3,555,981 $ 3,498,226 $ 3,392,878 $ 3,268,490 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,024,452 $ 2,974,442 $ 2,888,171 $ 2,800,486 $ 2,695,759 Total equity $ 445,101 $ 428,136 $ 411,249 $ 396,942 $ 381,815

PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Interest income $ 113,279 $ 90,400 Interest expense 30,528 16,850 Interest income before provision for credit losses 82,751 73,550 Provision for credit losses 2,100 2,700 Noninterest income 3,846 3,320 Noninterest expense 29,579 27,535 Income tax expense 16,196 12,619 Net income $ 38,722 $ 34,016 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.53 $ 2.22 Diluted $ 2.53 $ 2.22 Ratios for the period: Return on average assets 1.86 % 1.84 % Return on beginning equity 18.74 % 19.32 % Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent) 4.10 % 4.10 % Noninterest expense to average assets 1.42 % 1.49 % Efficiency ratio 34.16 % 35.82 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans -0.04 % 0.19 % Average balances: Total loans and leases $ 3,389,136 $ 3,025,759 Earning assets $ 4,084,580 $ 3,623,961 Total assets $ 4,189,515 $ 3,727,117 Total deposits $ 3,590,692 $ 3,200,419

PREFERRED BANK Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands, except for ratios) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 2018 Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data: Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 351,121 $ 623,002 $ 602,759 $ 531,240 $ 493,521 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 7,702 7,861 8,007 8,203 8,370 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 238,589 182,280 182,413 173,953 176,930 Loans and Leases: Real estate - Single and multi-family residential 646,830 625,416 587,562 559,050 508,470 Real estate - Land 9,330 9,352 10,646 10,725 11,133 Real estate - Commercial 1,419,224 1,395,074 1,358,821 1,337,794 1,319,664 Real estate - For sale housing construction 171,584 152,418 138,815 122,225 112,236 Real estate - Other construction 212,988 228,174 207,849 246,815 231,276 Commercial and industrial, trade finance and other 1,125,730 994,571 1,029,684 998,781 955,663 Gross loans 3,585,686 3,405,005 3,333,377 3,275,390 3,138,442 Allowance for loan and lease losses (33,811 ) (31,896 ) (31,065 ) (31,966 ) (29,772 ) Net deferred loan fees (1,401 ) (1,501 ) (2,323 ) (2,571 ) (2,287 ) Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 3,550,474 $ 3,371,608 $ 3,299,989 $ 3,240,853 $ 3,106,383 Loans held for sale $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 47,337 Net loans and leases $ 3,550,474 $ 3,371,608 $ 3,299,989 $ 3,240,853 $ 3,153,720 Other real estate owned $ - $ - $ - $ 4,112 $ 4,112 Investment in affordable housing 41,136 42,492 43,849 45,555 47,201 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,101 11,932 11,933 11,933 12,158 Other assets 92,302 89,095 67,485 60,339 62,792 Total assets $ 4,294,425 $ 4,328,270 $ 4,216,435 $ 4,076,188 $ 3,958,804 Liabilities: Deposits: Demand $ 718,611 $ 731,795 $ 730,096 $ 745,861 $ 713,492 Interest-bearing demand 1,279,104 1,372,760 1,397,006 1,360,237 1,372,771 Savings 20,927 20,550 20,369 21,490 21,918 Time certificates of $250,000 or more 839,203 778,020 738,626 737,465 683,561 Other time certificates 819,163 816,678 753,588 653,697 618,493 Total deposits $ 3,677,008 $ 3,719,803 $ 3,639,685 $ 3,518,750 $ 3,410,235 Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank $ 8,074 $ 8,417 $ 10,074 $ 6,256 $ 8,313 Subordinated debt issuance 99,149 99,118 99,087 99,056 99,025 Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership 15,186 17,340 19,530 21,514 29,116 Other liabilities 43,566 51,460 31,408 30,643 26,889 Total liabilities $ 3,842,983 $ 3,896,138 $ 3,799,784 $ 3,676,219 $ 3,573,578 Equity: Net common stock, no par value $ 224,314 $ 222,782 $ 223,778 $ 221,518 $ 220,669 Retained earnings 224,401 209,012 194,855 180,793 166,302 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,727 338 (1,982 ) (2,342 ) (1,745 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 451,442 $ 432,132 $ 416,651 $ 399,969 $ 385,226 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,294,425 $ 4,328,270 $ 4,216,435 $ 4,076,188 $ 3,958,804

Preferred Bank Loan and Credit Quality Information Allowance For Credit Losses & Loss History Six Months Ended Year ended June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Dollars in 000's) Allowance For Credit Losses Balance at Beginning of Period $ 31,065 $ 29,921 Charge-Offs Commercial & Industrial 9 4,040 Mini-perm Real Estate 101 5,742 Total Charge-Offs 110 9,782 Recoveries Commercial & Industrial 341 796 Mini-perm Real Estate 415 - Total Recoveries 756 796 Net Loan Charge-Offs (646 ) 8,986 Provision for Credit Losses 2,100 10,130 Balance at End of Period $ 33,811 $ 31,065 Average Loans and Leases $ 3,389,136 $ 3,114,132 Loans and Leases at end of Period $ 3,585,686 $ 3,333,337 Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans and Leases -0.04 % 0.29 % Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period 0.94 % 0.93 %

AT THE COMPANY:

Edward J. Czajka

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

(213) 891-1188

AT FINANCIAL PROFILES:

Tony Rossi

General Information

(310) 622-8221

PFBC@finprofiles.com



