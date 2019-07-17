President wishes strengthened relations with Chad

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 17 - Angolan President João Lourenço in a message addressed to his Chadian counterpart, Idris Déby Itho, wishes to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.,

The letter was handed over to the Chadian statesman by Angolan Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto during a meeting in NDjamena on Tuesday, according to a press release issued by the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

At the time, the President of Chad and the head of Angolan diplomacy also addressed the issue of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and the need for high-level contact to exchange ideas on how best to transform the organization and make it more effective and dynamic.

The press release sent to Angop on Wednesday said that during the meeting, a minute of the discussions held at ministerial level was signed in the framework of the identification of new areas of cooperation.

The document was initialed by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture and Forestry, while Chad signed the heads of Foreign Affairs, African Integration, International Cooperation and Diaspora, Finance and Budget, as well as Livestock.

