Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund June 2019 Monthly Update

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Below is the June 2019 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)



Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Ticker: USA

Monthly Update, June, 2019

Investment Approach:

Fund Style: Large-Cap Core

Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.



Investment Managers:

Value Managers:

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC

Macquarie Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, LLC



Growth Managers:

Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP

TCW Investment Management Company

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End (31.1% of equity portfolio) 1 Visa, Inc. 2.3% 2 Adobe, Inc. 2.2% 3 PayPal Holdings, Inc. 2.2% 4 Amazon.com, Inc. 2.1% 5 Microsoft Corp. 1.8% 6 Alphabet, Inc. 1.8% 7 salesforce.com, Inc. 1.7% 8 Facebook, Inc. 1.6% 9 Halliburton Co. 1.5% 10 Abbott Laboratories 1.5% 11 American International Group, Inc. 1.4% 12 Equinix, Inc. 1.4% 13 Bank of America Corp. 1.3% 14 Capital One Financial Corp. 1.3% 15 Mondelez International, Inc. 1.2% 16 Edison International 1.2% 17 Danaher Corp. 1.2% 18 Home Depot, Inc. 1.2% 19 Oracle Corp. 1.1% 20

American Tower Corp. 1.1% Holdings are subject to change.







Monthly Performance: Performance NAV Market Price Discount Beginning of month value $6.23 $5.95 -4.5% End of month value $6.66 $6.42 -3.6% Performance for month 6.90% 7.90% Performance year-to-date 19.06% 25.65%





Net Assets at Month-End ($millions) Total $1,363.6 Equities $1,329.6 Percent Invested 97.5%





Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)* Information Technology 20.9% Financials 16.5% Health Care 15.4% Consumer Discretionary 12.8% Industrials 8.2% Communication Services 6.9% Energy 5.8% Consumer Staples 5.4% Real Estate 3.7% Materials 3.1% Utilities 1.3% Total Market Value 100.0% *Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

New Holdings

None

Holdings Liquidated

Franklin Resources, Inc.

News Corp.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying

investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund’s portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

All data is as of June 30, 2019 unless otherwise noted.



Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund

1-800-241-1850

www.all-starfunds.com

libinfo@alpsinc.com



