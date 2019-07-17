North American Construction Group Ltd. Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

/EIN News/ -- ACHESON, Alberta, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG” or “the Company”) (TSX:NOA.TO/NYSE:NOA) announced today that it will release its financial results for the Second Quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, NACG will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday July 31, 2019, at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time).



The call can be accessed by dialing:

Toll free: 1-877-291-4570

International: 1-647-788-4919

A replay will be available through August 31, 2019, by dialing:

Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367

International: 1-416-621-4642

Conference ID: 2438609

The live and archived webcast can be accessed at:

http://event.on24.com/r.htm?e=2051848&s=1&k=2F7468B0FB5BA90A6236E1735824BB2B

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. (www.nacg.ca) is one of Canada’s largest providers of heavy construction and mining services. For more than 60 years, NACG has provided services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies.

For further information, please contact:

David Brunetta, CPA, CMA

Director, Investor Relations

North American Construction Group Ltd.

Phone: (780) 969-5574

Email: dbrunetta@nacg.ca

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0fb6bcfa-4b21-475c-8b22-d776dcb911f8



