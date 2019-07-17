Vishay Intertechnology Unveils Long-Life Ceramic / Quartz-Based UVC Emitting Diode in Compact SMD Package

New VLMU35CL..-280-120 Device Measures 3.5 mm by 3.5 mm by 1.2 mm

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is adding to its portfolio of short wavelength ultraviolet (UVC) emitting diodes with a compact new SMD device for sterilization, sanitation, and purification applications. Designed to replace mercury UVC lamps, the Vishay Semiconductors VLMU35CL..-280-120 delivers an extremely long lifetime in a 3.5 mm by 3.5 mm by 1.2 mm surface-mount package with a quartz window that eliminates the need for an external lens.



The device released today offers an emission angle of ± 60° and high radiant power to 3.2 mW at 20 mA or 7.5 mW at 50 mA. Built on AlGaN technology, the VLMU35CL..-280-12 features maximum forward voltage of 6.5 V, a wavelength range of 265 nm to 285 nm, and forward current up to 70 mA, compared to 30 mA for typical competing parts.

The emitter diode’s specifications make it ideal for water and air purification, physical surface sterilization, medical disinfection, and portable sanitizers. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green , the VLMU35CL..-280-120 is compatible with reflow soldering processes and features a Moisture Sensitivity Level of 3 in accordance with J-STD-020.

Samples of the new UVC emitting diode are available now. Production quantities are available now with lead times of four to six weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80009 (VLMU35CL..-280-120)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157691198232203

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com



