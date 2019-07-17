Juniper Networks Named as a Leader in Data Center Networking by Gartner

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced it was named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking. A copy of the full report is available here .



“It is a time of significant change in our industry, and our focus at Juniper has been helping our enterprise customers navigate the transition to multicloud and beyond,” said Manoj Leelanivas, Chief Product Officer at Juniper Networks. “For us, to once again be recognized by Gartner as a leader in the data center space reinforces what we’re already hearing from our customers and partners – that Juniper is the best choice for enterprises looking to simplify multicloud operations. Our vision, coupled with our commitment to engineering simplicity, is the foundation of our work and what sets us apart from our competitors.”

In April, Juniper also received customer recognition and was designated as a 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice vendor for Data Center Networking and/or Software Solutions. Based on real feedback from 250 ratings, Juniper earned a 4.7 out of 5 average rating for that market, as of 17 July 2019.

“We are doing things that we could never have accomplished before partnering with Juniper. We centralized management of our entire network, which is located across several facilities, and reduced administrative overhead with a consistent network operating system, management commands and management user interfaces,” said Dustin Brandt, Director of IT at America’s Test Kitchen.

Developed with enterprise customers in mind, Juniper’s solutions simplify operations across heterogeneous environments, focusing on infrastructure orchestration, automation, programmability, ease of management, visibility and analytics. Juniper’s breadth of portfolio includes Contrail Enterprise Multicloud, a purpose-built orchestration platform ideal for operating in the era of multicloud, as well as the full line of enterprise data center switches, routers and security solutions. With the acquisition of Mist Systems’ AI-driven solution, the company also cemented its commitment to AI-driven IT operations across the enterprise – from the data center to wireless access.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net), or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking, Andrew Lerner, John Forest, Joe Skorupa, 15 July 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Media Relations

Juniper Networks

Lia Bigano

+1 (408) 745 2984

lbigano@juniper.net



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.