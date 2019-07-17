EVO Transportation & Energy Services Appoints Eugene Putnam as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- PEORIA, Ariz., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Inc. (“EVO”) (OTC Pink: EVOA), an alternative fuel services company and emerging transportation operator, has appointed Eugene Putnam as chief financial officer, succeeding Michael Zientek effective July 22, 2019.



Putnam brings over two decades of CFO, senior leadership, and capital markets experience for public and private companies in various industries, including financial services, investment and mortgage banking, and for-profit education. Most recently, he served as an advisor to a major private equity firm performing due diligence on a potential acquisition.

Previously, Putnam was president and CFO at Universal Technical Institute, a publicly-traded, for-profit education company, where he implemented various strategic and financial initiatives that resulted in significant labor force efficiencies and a 20% growth in both sales and the company’s footprint, along with leading a $70 million equity raise.

Prior to Putnam’s role at Universal Technical Institute, he served in several executive and senior leadership roles for notable banking institutions, including Aegis Mortgage, Coastal Securities, Sterling Bancshares, SunTrust Bank, and Crestar Financial.

“Strengthening our management team with the addition of Eugene, a seasoned executive that has proven himself to be an exceptional business leader, is an important step forward for EVO,” said John Yeros, CEO of EVO. “As we continue to expand our company’s platform on a national scale to become the preferred provider for the U.S. Postal Service, Eugene’s experience and breadth of knowledge in mergers and acquisitions, strategic and financial planning, and capital markets will be an invaluable asset to our organization.”

Commenting on his appointment, Putnam said: “EVO has built a unique platform capable of capitalizing on the USPS’s effort to significantly reduce the amount of transportation suppliers it utilizes by 2022. I look forward to leveraging my financial and operational experience in managing acquisitions, implementing strategic growth initiatives, and navigating capital markets as we continue our consolidation efforts to further expand the company’s footprint and win new contracts.”

Putnam holds a Master of Business Administration, with a concentration in finance, from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles. He currently is on the board of directors for Community Bankers Trust Corporation, where he serves as the chairman of the compensation committee.

About EVO Transportation & Energy Services, Inc.

EVO is an emerging transportation operator and next generation supplier for the United States Postal Service (USPS). It offers flexible and efficient solutions through a combination of Diesel and CNG trucks and tractors across 37 states. EVO also operates five strategically located CNG refueling stations located in Jurupa Valley, CA; Fort Worth, TX; Oak Creek, WI; Tolleson, AZ; and San Antonio, TX that accommodate class 8 trucks and trailers. For more information, please visit evotransinc.com .

Important Information

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words “believe,” “will,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “would,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “could,” “potentially” or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including those described in under “Risk Factors” contained in EVO’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, the forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and EVO assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by law.

