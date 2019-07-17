EVO Payments to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP), a leading global payment technology and service provider, will release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



EVO Payments’ management will host a conference call for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 to discuss the results. Participants may access the conference call via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.evopayments.com; or participants may dial (877) 356-5729 inside North America and (629) 228-0718 outside North America to listen. The conference ID number is 2167904. A replay of the call will be archived on the company's investor relations website following the live call.

About EVO Payments, Inc.

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is a leading payment technology and services provider. EVO offers an array of innovative, reliable, and secure payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organizations across the globe. As a fully integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in over 50 markets and 150 currencies worldwide, EVO provides competitive solutions that promote business growth, increase customer loyalty, and enhance data security in the international markets it serves.

Contact:

Sarah Jane Perry

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

770-709-7365

investor.relations@evopayments.com



