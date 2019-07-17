PlanSource Kicks Off Eclipse 2019 with a Goal to Elevate Benefits

Leading provider of benefits technology welcomes hundreds of HR professionals, brokers, insurance representatives and industry leaders to fourth annual benefits and HR conference

PARK CITY, Utah, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource today opened the first full day of Eclipse 2019, the company's annual benefits and HR conference. Set at the picturesque Montage Deer Valley Resort, Eclipse 2019 features dozens of information-rich sessions and insightful speakers and offers attendees an unrivaled opportunity to learn and network with peers from across the HR and benefits industry.



“We are absolutely thrilled to launch Eclipse 2019 and welcome leaders from around the world of benefits, insurance, HR and technology,” said PlanSource CEO Dayne Williams. “Now is the time to take benefits and HCM technology to new heights. And Eclipse is a perfect forum to come together and use our collective expertise to elevate how we work, shake out old ways of thinking and breathe new life into our industry.”

Speaking before a standing-room-only crowd in the opening keynote address, Dayne Williams announced several new product enhancements and other investments designed to advance the way companies manage their benefits. Chief among these were the launch of PlanSource Boost, a new carrier partnership program, and the addition of a text messaging tool to the PlanSource employee communications platform.

Eclipse 2019 Highlights

Aron Ralston, the best-selling author of Between A Rock and a Hard Place, is the featured keynote speaker of Eclipse. Aron shares his true and heroic story of being pinned in a deep and narrow slot of the Utah Canyonlands beneath an eight-hundred-pound boulder. His ordeal inspired the major motion picture, 127 Hours, starring James Franco. On stage, Ralston reflects on his remarkable triumph over insurmountable odds and shares the lessons he learned about the importance of examining one's priorities and outlook on life.

Aron Ralston is joined at Eclipse by numerous speakers and industry experts, including Andy Neary, author and Healthcare Strategist at the Olson Group, Amanda Lannert, CEO of Jellyvision, Brad Knox, Senior Vice President of Federal Relations at Aflac, Frank B. Mengert, Founder of ebm, Kate Bischoff, CEO of tHRive Law & Consulting LLC, Laurie Ruettimann, Founder of LFR LLC and host of the podcast, Let’s Fix Work, Mark Rieder, SVP of HR Technology at NFP and Mark Stelzner, Founder of IA HR.

“We are at a pivotal moment in the health care industry,” said Andy Neary, who will give the closing keynote of Eclipse. “With cost and complexity on the rise, it’s time to take the mound, level up, and stand out. I am excited to be part of a one-of-a-kind event like Eclipse and have the opportunity to help attendees get bigger results from their benefits program and achieve new levels of success.”

Announcements made at Eclipse

PlanSource Boost – an exclusive program between PlanSource and select insurance carriers that uses advanced API technology to establish real-time integrations and automation to reduce customer effort and enhance how employees shop for benefits in a world of connected systems. The Guardian Life Insurance Company is the first carrier to participate in PlanSource Boost, which was created to drive ease of use, convenience and familiarity for HR teams and employees using the PlanSource benefits technology platform.

Integrated text messaging campaigns – accessible directly through the PlanSource system, this tool allows HR professionals to create targeted communication campaigns and gives them a new channel to communicate critical information to employees about their benefits. Text messages have much higher open rates than email, so texts with important updates and reminders are more likely to be read by a busy employee than those sent through traditional channels.

Elevated HR Experience – multiple enhancements were introduced to the PlanSource HR experience, which was first previewed at Eclipse 2018 and launched in December of last year. One major enhancement shown at Eclipse 2019 was the benefits dashboard, which was completely redesigned to provide easy access to actions HR teams do most frequently and features an improved workflow for approving documents and changes.

Security enhancements – PlanSource instituted multiple security enhancements, including a doubling of its security staff and the hire of a Chief Information Security Officer, multi-factor authentication and compliance programs for NYDFS, CCPA, and GDPR. PlanSource is currently undertaking the certification process for ISO 27001.

PlanSource Community – the latest addition to PlanSource University, Community provides users with a forum to connect with like-minded benefits professionals to discuss frequently asked questions, feature requests, industry trends, and changes.

Partnership updates

McGriff Insurance Services – chose PlanSource as a preferred technology partner. McGriff is a subsidiary of BB&T Insurance Holdings, the 5th largest insurance brokerage and consulting firm in the United States.

Corporate Synergies – entered into a reseller partnership agreement in which Corporate Synergies sells and implements the PlanSource system, manages data integration, and operates the platform under their brand.

Cancer Guardian – leading cancer support services provider became a PlanSource QuickConnect partner, which allows PlanSource customers to select, order and quickly implement a range of add-on products.

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits and HR experience for employers and their employees. Nearly 4.5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of professional services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com.

