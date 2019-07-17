King & Spalding Adds Patent Trial Lawyer Brent Ray to its Chicago Office

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding today announced that intellectual property trial lawyer Brent Ray has joined the firm as a partner in its Trial and Global Disputes practice group in the Chicago office, continuing the growth of the firm’s patent litigation practice.



“Brent is a trial lawyer to whom industry-leading clients turn for their thorniest patent disputes,” said Kenny Steinthal, leader of King & Spalding’s Intellectual Property practice. “He has a great reputation, in particular in the technology sector, and we’re excited that he’ll anchor our patent litigation team in Chicago.”

Ray, who joins from Kirkland & Ellis, has served as lead counsel for clients in a variety of venues, including federal court, state court, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the International Trade Commission. He also regularly advises clients on the intellectual property and litigation aspects of corporate merger agreements and product acquisitions, and to develop and manage patent portfolios.

“Brent’s addition broadens our Chicago offerings,” said Zachary Fardon, managing partner and head of litigation in Chicago. “His deep IP skillset complements our growing commercial litigation practice. And he’s a great person, with a proven commitment to the Chicago community, which makes him a terrific fit culturally. We are excited to have him.”

Ray is an adjunct professor at the Chicago-Kent School of Law, teaching legal writing focused on intellectual property issues. He earned his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from Northwestern and his JD from Washington University in St. Louis. He is an executive board member of the Richard Linn American Inn of Court, and is on the board of directors of the Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

“King & Spalding’s reputation and commitment to growing its patent litigation team made it a fantastic opportunity,” said Ray. “The excitement and activity coming from its Chicago office were also great reasons to join. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and to serving clients on IP matters in this region.”

Ray is the sixth IP trial partner the firm has added this year. In January, Steven Rizzi and Ramy Hanna joined in New York; in March, Chris Campbell joined in Washington, D.C.; and in May, Stephen Baskin and Dara Kurlancheek joined in D.C.

