CoreDial's CoreNexa™ Platform Wins TMC’s 2019 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

BLUE BELL, PA, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of cloud communications business solutions for the channel, announced that its CoreNexa™ Unified Communications platform has been named Product of the Year by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. Published by TMCNet, a global technology marketing firm, INTERNET TELEPHONY is regarded as one of the most reputable news outlets in the business communications sector.

CoreNexa is highly regarded by both channel partners and end users for its comprehensive features and intuitive interfaces. The platform incorporates compelling features including CoreNexa Teams, Contact Center, and Account Manager. Teams provides a feature-rich UC client and fully integrated mobile application, and Contact Center brings enhanced end user engagement for businesses big and small, all delivered through the company’s trusted network of channel partners. The CoreNexa Account Manager is the foundation of all CoreDial services, and offers an industry-leading quote-to-cash platform for channel Partners to sell, deliver, manage, and invoice for all UCaaS and CCaaS services. More than 800 channel partners use CoreNexa to provide feature-rich, reliable and scalable cloud communications services to over 27,000 businesses nationwide.

“We’ve been building the CoreNexa platform for over 14 years, and are humbled by how many channel partners and end user businesses rely on this technology to manage their mission-critical communications needs,” said Alan Rihm, CoreDial’s chief executive officer. “This award further validates our Partners’ feedback that CoreNexa is important to their businesses, helps them remain competitive and delivers real value to their customers of all sizes and verticals. Our relentless focus on delivering high quality, reliable and feature-rich UCaaS and CCaaS offerings for our Partners remains constant. We’re pleased that TMC recognizes the platform’s deep differentiation, and how the solution is positioned to exceed the requirements of our Partners and their customers well into the future.”

“CoreDial continues to impress TMC’s editors with both the ingenuity of its product portfolio and the channel-focused nature of its programs,” said Rich Tehrani, chief executive officer at TMC. “We’re excited to name the CoreNexa Unified Communications solution as a recipient of our Unified Communications Product of the Year Award and we look forward to learning about CoreDial’s evolving plans to continue meeting the needs of this competitive, rapidly changing marketplace.”

