EPRI’s Mike Howard Selected for U.S. Energy Award by USEA

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Howard, President and CEO of the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), was selected by the United States Energy Association (USEA) as the 2019 U.S. Energy Award recipient, recognizing preeminent energy leadership and contributions to international understanding of energy issues.



Since 2010, Dr. Howard has led EPRI, a $400 million technology innovation organization headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with other U.S. and international offices. EPRI brings independent applied research and innovative thinking to solve critical issues facing the global electricity sector, especially the transformation to a more integrated and digital grid that takes full advantage of both traditional power generation and distributed energy resources.



Under Dr. Howard’s leadership, more than 35 countries participate in EPRI’s research. Last year, the institute convened the first global Electrification 2018 -- International Conference & Exposition in Long Beach, Calif., which attracted more than 1800 people and showcased technologies designed to enable the future energy system. A second conference will be held in Paris this October.



In June, EPRI, along with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Kingdom's National Nuclear Laboratory (NNL), the OECD's Nuclear Energy Agency (OECD/NEA) and Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power (KHNP), convened a global forum to develop an action plan for technical and process solutions to reduce operating costs and enhance nuclear safety for support of global decarbonization with nuclear power generation.



Dr. Howard has participated in meetings of the World Energy Council (WEC), a network of international leaders and practitioners that seeks to enable an affordable, stable and environmentally sensitive energy system for the greatest benefit of all. He has participated in WEC discussions in Seoul and Mexico City on energy futures, critical innovation, new technologies and new strategies. He is a frequent presenter on energy-related issues at national and international conferences.



“Mike Howard has demonstrated strong leadership in guiding EPRI to participate more fully in meeting the challenges of the global electric industry,” said Barry Worthington, executive director of USEA. “This award recognizes EPRI’s role in facilitating the use of new technologies to enable more people to have cleaner and affordable electricity.”



The award was presented in Washington, D.C., today at USEA’s Advanced Energy Technology Forum, which convened industry leaders and key stakeholders --- and featured remarks by U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Dr. Howard is the second EPRI executive to receive the U.S. Energy Award, following EPRI founder and former President Dr. Chauncey Starr who was recognized in 1990.



“I am honored to receive this USEA award in recognition of EPRI’s growing leadership in the global electric industry,” Dr. Howard said. “I am most appreciative of the EPRI scientists and engineers and our members and stakeholders who are applying new technologies to strengthen electric systems and provide greater access to electricity to more of the world’s citizens.”



Before his current position, Dr. Howard was EPRI’s Senior Vice President of Research and Development from 2006 to 2010. Prior to that, he served as President and CEO of two EPRI subsidiaries that focused on application of EPRI’s research. His career began at Westinghouse Electric Company developing distributed control systems for electric generation and working in various leadership roles for a subsidiary of Westinghouse.



Dr. Howard earned a Ph.D. in Engineering Science from the University of Tennessee, an M.S. in Business/Engineering Management from the University of Pittsburgh and a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He completed the MIT Nuclear Reactor Technology Program, the Stanford University Advanced Cyber Security Computer Program, and the Stanford University Law School Directors’ College.



About EPRI



The Electric Power Research Institute, Inc. (EPRI, www.epri.com) conducts research and development relating to the generation, delivery and use of electricity for the benefit of the public. An independent, nonprofit organization, EPRI brings together its scientists and engineers as well as experts from academia and industry to help address challenges in electricity, including reliability, efficiency, affordability, health, safety and the environment. EPRI members represent 90% of the electricity generated and delivered in the United States with international participation extending to 40 countries. EPRI’s principal offices and laboratories are located in Palo Alto, Calif.; Charlotte, N.C.; Knoxville, Tenn.; Dallas, Texas; Lenox, Mass.; and Washington, D.C.

