Fulham introduces universal voltage, linear DirectAC Retrofit Kits

New generation of Linear DirectAC Retrofit Engines with AC direct drive on an integrated LED board; ideal for low-profile, dimmable applications

/EIN News/ -- HAWTHORNE, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulham Co., Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, has launched a new line of linear DirectAC Retrofit Engines as part of its popular range of Vizion DirectAC Retrofit Kits.



Fulham’s new linear DirectAC Retrofit Engines are available in three variants – 10W (5.5"), 15W (11"), and 30W (22") – delivering universal voltage input (120-277V), smooth leading edge TRIAC or trailing edge ELV dimming down to 10%, a 5VA rated lens, and ultra-low flicker of less than 30%, in accordance with environmental standards such as California Title 24 and CEC Flicker requirements. Standard 90 CRI and a range of color temperatures are offered for each engine.

The new DirectAC Retrofit Engines feature AC direct drive on an integrated LED board, which eliminates the need for a separate driver, creating a lower profile measuring just 0.67” in height to simplify installation. This makes them ideal for retrofitting into vanity type fixtures, linear wall sconces, and other surface mounted luminaries and suitable for a range of sectors including retail, industrial, healthcare, education and hospitality, among others.

“As more and more customers place an emphasis on energy-efficiency and lowering energy costs, we continue to experience a growing demand for LED retrofit kits. End users are seeking to replace existing luminaires to simplify the transition to LED,” said Luis De Anda, Product Manager of DirectAC LED and Fluorescent at Fulham.

“Complementing our existing 10W-34W Vizion DirectAC Retrofit Kit portfolio, our new range of linear Engines offer a simple, efficient LED solution for a wide range of low-profile, dimmable applications. By removing the need for a separate LED driver, we are able to provide our distribution and OEM partners with lower profile components which simplify the installation process, without compromising on performance,” he added.

All models are ENERGY STAR listed (pending) and CSD (pending), making them eligible for energy rebate programs. The DirectAC Retrofit Engines are dry and damp location rated and include installation instructions, hardware, and required UL labels within the kits. While each comes with a five-year warranty as standard.

About Fulham



Fulham Co., Inc. is a leading global provider of intelligent, socially-conscious sustainable commercial lighting components and electronics for use in commercial general lighting, parking structure, signage, horticultural, UV and other applications. The company develops and manufactures a variety of award-winning LED and emergency products, lighting controls, as well as legacy products across multiple lighting platforms. Fulham sells its lighting solutions worldwide through original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and electrical equipment distribution channels. Headquartered in Hawthorne, Calif., the company has sales and/or manufacturing facilities in the Europe, China, India, and the UAE. For more information, visit www.fulham.com, @FulhamUSA or @FulhamEurope.

