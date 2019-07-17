Lightspeed Systems Releases Relay Rocket, Agent-Less Filtering for BYOD

Leading web filtering platform enhanced with Relay Rocket for guest, BYOD, and peripheral devices

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Lightspeed Systems released Relay Rocket, an addition to its Relay web filtering solution that delivers end-to-end protection for every device and all network traffic.

The Relay Filter utilizes advanced Smart Agents that are installed on school devices to provide filtering, reporting, and hassle-free SSL decryption. The Relay Rocket supplements that with agent-less filtering for all other traffic and devices, including BYOD, guest, Internet of Things (IoT), and older devices.



The Relay Rocket offers powerful features to ensure CIPA compliance, safety, and easy management:

* Multiple levels of filtering (such as different policies for different schools or grades or groups)

* User authentication to tie personal devices with school policies for holistic reporting and streamlined policy management

* RADIUS integration

* Powerful reports on web activity

* Seamless integration with Relay policies and reports

The Relay platform gives schools a complete solution for their 1:1 mobile computing programs with filtering, device management, classroom management, safety monitoring, and app analytics in a unified platform. The market-leading Filter component protects students and eases IT workloads with a comprehensive dynamic database, hassle-free SSL decryption, and anytime/anywhere filtering and reporting. Relay Rocket policies and reports integrate directly into the Relay platform, for a single solution and one cohesive management interface.



Schools using Relay can install Relay Rocket on their own servers or virtual machines, negating the cost and management of specialized hardware. Relay Rocket is available now. For more information, a quote, or a Relay Rocket license contact sales@lightspeedsystems.com.

About Lightspeed Systems

Lightspeed Systems partners with schools to make learning safe, mobile and easily managed. Partnered with 6,500 districts in the United States and 28,000 schools around the world, Lightspeed Systems offers integrated filtering, management, monitoring, and protection for schools through its groundbreaking platform, Relay. Headquartered in Austin, TX (with offices in Portland and the U.K.), Lightspeed serves over 15 million students in 35 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.lightspeedsystems.com

Amy Bennett Lightspeed Systems 737.205.2453 abennett@lightspeedsystems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.