Sunwing introduces new weekly flight service from Waterloo to Cancun, Mexico

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of the Waterloo Region can look forward to twice as many ways to escape the cold this winter; Sunwing is doubling its destination offerings from the Region of Waterloo International Airport with the addition of a new direct weekly flight service to Cancun , Mexico . The travel company is anticipated to be the only carrier offering this service which will operate from December 18, 2019 until April 8, 2020. In addition, their popular flight service to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic will operate weekly between December 16, 2019 and April 13, 2020.



Cancun has been a long-time favourite destination of Canadian sun-seekers. From the vibrant nightlife of Cancun’s Hotel Zone to the pristine white-sand shores of Playa Mujeres and the famous Mayan sites of Riviera Maya , there’s something for everyone to explore in this Mexican hotspot. Travellers can choose from a wide range of world-class resorts along the coast and explore all that Cancun has to offer on a Sunwing Experiences excursion.

President of Tour Operations for Sunwing, Andrew Dawson, welcomed the news. “We are delighted to be returning to the Waterloo Region and to be offering twice as many flight services this winter. Cancun is one of our most popular vacation destinations and we’re sure it will be well received by our customers.”

Chris Wood, General Manager at the Region of Waterloo International Airport also celebrated the news, “We are proud to welcome Sunwing back this year! Sunwing’s weekly service provides our community with an easy escape from the cold. Cancun, Mexico is a welcome addition to our existing Punta Cana service. I would like to thank Sunwing and all the people that support local air service. This additional destination is a direct response to each of you making the choice to fly from home!”

Families who take advantage of this new weekly flight service can enjoy an action-packed stay at Grand Sunset Princess All Suites and Spa Resort in Riviera Maya, that has something for guests of all ages. A popular family resort in Cancun is the newly-opened Riu Palace Costa Mujeres , offering accommodation options for families of five or more and complimentary, unlimited access to Splash Water World water park on-site. Travellers seeking an adults only getaway can choose from a range of popular resorts such as Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun where guests benefit from an exclusive beachfront, restaurant and pool complex while still enjoying access to all the amenities of the wider resort.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access*, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

*Available at select Canadian airports.

