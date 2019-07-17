UNCF Continues 75th Anniversary Celebration with Hamptons Summer Benefit

Celebrating a legacy of investing in deserving historically black colleges and universities students by honoring service and motivational leader Sharlee Jeter, and real estate entrepreneur, R. Donahue Peebles

WHAT: UNCF (United Negro College Fund), the country’s largest and most successful minority education organization, is commemorating a 75-year legacy of serving HBCUs and their students with celebrations across the country. The UNCF Hamptons Summer Benefit will recognize key individuals who have made significant contributions to UNCF and have helped to advance educational opportunities for young people of color. UNCF will present the Keeper of the Flame award to: Sharlee Jeter, president of the Turn 2 Foundation, vice president of strategy and development at Jeter Ventures, co-author of The Stuff, and UNCF member and HBCU Spelman College alumna; and R. Donahue Peebles, CEO, chairman and founder of The Peebles Corporation. Ailey II dancer Kyle H. Martin will perform the “I Wanna Be Ready” excerpt from Alvin Ailey’s signature masterpiece, Revelations.

WHO: UNCF and more than 200 guests, including civic and community leaders, corporate sponsors and other supporters

WHEN: 5-9 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3

Nancy Silberkleit’s private residence

East Hampton, NY

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

