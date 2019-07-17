Soracom Reduces Cost and Increases Performance for Global IoT Connectivity

Cost of cellular data reduced by as much as 75% in 83 countries, with faster data transmission and reduced network latency available worldwide

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soracom, Inc., a global provider of smart connectivity for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced significant performance enhancements to its worldwide platform for cellular IoT connectivity along with significant reductions in the cost of cellular data worldwide.

Soracom first introduced its global IoT connectivity service, Soracom Air, in November 2016. Soracom Air has since grown to serve over 15,000 customers and connect over 1 million devices in 122 countries, representing a 50/50 split between traditional mobile SIMs and advanced, board-mounted eSIMs.

As of July 2019, the cost of data service will be reduced in 83 of the 130 countries where Soracom IoT connectivity is currently offered. For 21 European countries, including Germany, France, and the UK, the per-megabyte cost of data for IoT devices will now be as low as $0.02/MB.

In many markets, this reduction may represent as much as 75% savings over previous service cost. In Japan, where multicarrier connectivity is now available through NTT DoCoMo and KDDI, users who connect only through KDDI can save 90%, reducing cost from $0.20/MB to $0.02/MB. A complete list of countries and new rates is included below, and rates are always posted publicly on the Soracom pricing page .

"We are always looking for opportunities to bring best-in-class value to innovators building the next generation of connected experiences," said Alexis Susset, Soracom Technology Director and Evangelist. "Like the cloud, IoT has become a truly international endeavor, and we are happy to continue to break down barriers to successful IoT development in Europe and around the world."

In keeping with that philosophy, Soracom has also improved network performance for all users with the addition of new Local Break Out (LBO) points located in the United States and Japan. These new access points will optimize network routing and significantly reduce network latency for devices located in North America and Asia. Soracom has also increased the speed of its fastest available service from 2Mbps to 8Mbps.

"Soracom was created to deliver connectivity that actually helps every IoT developer get projects into field and deployed at scale successfully," said Kenta Yasukawa, Soracom CTO and co-founder. "While not every IoT use case requires maximum data speed, with our new local breakout and upgraded speed classes we're glad to be ready for those that do."



Updated data rates:

[0.02 USD/MB]

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Kingdom

[0.037 USD/MB]

Czech Republic, Iceland, Israel, Slovakia, South Africa

[0.05 USD/MB]

Albania, Australia, Belarus, Cyprus, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia

[0.073 USD/MB]

Panama, Paraguay, Philippines

[0.15 USD/MB]

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ecuador, Hong Kong, India, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Moldova, Peru, Puerto Rico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Ukraine

[0.3 USD/MB]

Bolivia, Egypt, Fiji Islands, French, Guiana, Georgia, Greenland, Guadeloupe, Jersey, Macau, Martinique, Saint Barthélemy, Sri Lanka, St. Martin

[0.5 USD/MB]

Bahrain, Mongolia, Morocco, Qatar

[1.0 USD/MB]

Vietnam

About Soracom

Soracom is a global provider of smart IoT connectivity, offering cloud-native wireless service designed specifically for the needs of connected devices. Founded in 2015 to create a more connected world by removing the barriers to IoT development, Soracom now serves over 10,000 customers across all industries, from agriculture, energy, construction and transportation to consumer electronics, manufacturing, real estate and healthcare. From global enterprises to fast-growing start-ups, customers trust Soracom for affordable, reliable connectivity that accelerates speed to market and makes it easy to connect to the cloud. Soracom is an AWS IoT Competency Partner. More information is available at www.soracom.io .

Media Contact:

Jake Martin

Soracom

jake@soracom.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.