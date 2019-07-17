Exxe Group Inc. Announces Shareholder Letter and Company Vision

Company on Track to Reach $250 Million Asset Goal; Major Asset Growth Ahead

TEXT OF SHAREHOLDER LETTER

Dear Exxe Group Shareholders:

On behalf of the Executive Team and our Board of Directors, I would like to express my sincerest thanks for your continued support of and interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTC:AXXA). Given the flurry of successful business development activity in recent months, and additional, potentially transformational activity ahead, I thought it would be useful to provide an update on Exxe Group via this shareholder letter. Our aggressive M&A, growth and integration strategy is ahead of schedule and its current evolution is poised to provide the Company with outsized gains in value.

MANAGEMENT STATEMENT

Although our current market cap is sub-$5 million we are building a firm that is targeting $100 million in assets in short order, and we are on track to reach our $250 million objective. We are very pleased with the diverse mix of quality companies in our group that are primed to generate consistent revenue streams and build on these streams. In essence, Exxe Group represents a mini-economy with the objective of maximizing shareholder value. To that end, we hired a highly regarded research firm to evaluate our assets and assess a proper valuation—a move we believe will enhance investor confidence, value and interest.

In addition, to better manage our current assets, and ensure maximum efficiency and monetization of the plethora of LOIs pending, we have organized into the following units:

Real Estate/Mortgages

Sustainable Technology

Media and Communities

Diversified Businesses

Financial Services/Distribution

Over the coming quarters, we plan to audit our companies in concert with restructuring the Company’s debt in a favorable manner, whereby we will replace costlier debt financing with less expensive, favorable financing. Importantly, we will continue to acquire and consolidate controlling ownership of assets and minimize the expense impact on our P&L while providing a very positive impact on our balance sheet. These events will be reflected in our financial statements. With more than a dozen LOIs in the pipeline, we anticipate representing and leading sustainable companies worth as much as $250 million by the end of our fiscal year. A meaningful increase in assets and revenue generation is expected to occur beginning in 2020, as we rapidly integrate the varying units.

CORPORATE VISION AND APPROACH

Exxe Group’s mission is to grow exponentially by blending the leverage and synergy of its asset-based businesses with its highly functioning operations in some of the world’s fastest growing industries, through its enviable management consulting and leadership. Management seeks to improve lives and foster sustainable development by building a large, integrated company through the aggressive acquisition of undervalued assets.

Exxe Group seeks to foster swift asset growth creation and revenue generation in sustainable businesses through the use of funding through third party partners, our own financial services reach and the aid of our communities. This approach seeks to limit our financial exposure while obtaining significant assets and enables management to initiate a streamlined, efficacious in-house process per transaction. Our process begins with asset identification whereby the asset must be undervalued and can produce asset and revenue gains through aid from our network and in-house expertise.

Once an asset or business is on-boarded, we immediately work to automate, scale, and innovate through capital introductions along with human and technical automation and management consulting. Thus, each asset can increase performance in its own vertical as well as via in-house cross-sale opportunities. Through this approach, Exxe Group can quickly scale, monetize, and capitalize through the leverage imbued in our sales/distribution network and the overall firm’s disparate, yet related capabilities.

CONCLUSION

Looking ahead, we anticipate providing audited financials in 2020 for the key units in the Group as we allocate greater resources to the top-performing assets. As a result, we plan to build a unique, consolidated holding company with domestic and international assets that will drive asset and share price growth and could include the spin-off of companies to shareholders in additional public vehicles or dividends, thus further increasing value.

We expect that the second half of 2019 could be busier and more productive than the first half of the year and look forward to asset growth and monetization for the Company and its most valued asset—you, the shareholder.

Sincerely,

Eduard Nazmiev, PhD, CEO

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group is a diversified corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, technology, media, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

