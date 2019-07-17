WSJ Pro and DuckerFrontier Join Forces to Challenge Market Intelligence Industry 

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal is expanding its professional content offering under WSJ Pro with the launch of Strategic Intelligence, a groundbreaking premium service designed to support the decisions and workflows of business executives focused on international growth.



Developed with DuckerFrontier, a leading provider of global market intelligence, the service combines a unique mix of The Wall Street Journal’s international coverage with DuckerFrontier’s analysis of market dynamics and economic and regulatory conditions, in addition to its analytical tools and customizable technology. This combination creates a complete business planning and market monitoring solution for senior strategy, finance and business executives responsible for their firms’ international strategy.

“Our collaboration with DuckerFrontier enables us to embed our journalism into the decision-making conversations of business professionals, at a time of growing uncertainty and complexity in international markets,” said Will Wilkinson, General Manager of WSJ Pro. “This presents an exciting opportunity to help decision-makers track developments in volatile markets, backed by credible data. It also enables WSJ Pro to expand its services to corporate audiences, right before their strategic planning season begins.”

According to Richard Leggett, Chief Executive Officer of DuckerFrontier, the Strategic Intelligence product has the potential to disrupt the broader market intelligence industry: “For too long, market intelligence and corporate strategy professionals have had to rely on multiple research and data subscriptions to assemble meaningful global insights to inform their decisions. Strategic Intelligence is purpose-built to enable global business professionals to separate signal from noise, access the right information at the right time to power their workflow, and inform strategic initiatives—all at a price point that makes sense for today’s market intelligence budgets.”

To complement the service, WSJ Pro is launching Emerging & Growth Markets, a weekly newsletter to be compiled by WSJ’s frontier markets editor, Dan Keeler. The newsletter, set to launch this Saturday, July 20, 2019, will provide a snapshot of key strategic issues, with a particular emphasis on emerging and frontier markets.

Strategic Intelligence is available from today, July 17, 2019.

About WSJ Pro

WSJ Pro is a premium membership service for business and financial professionals. Powered by trusted news and data from The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, its mission is to equip professionals with the right information to support their decision-making.

WSJ Pro includes products focused on Private Equity, Venture Capital and Bankruptcy, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence and Central Banking, as well as Strategic Intelligence, a business planning and market monitoring solution.

WSJ Pro also offers a series of events, forums, briefings and webinars where industry leaders, innovative thinkers and expert peers can learn, exchange and network.

About The Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

About DuckerFrontier

DuckerFrontier is a market intelligence and consulting firm that provides tailored solutions to drive growth for clients across the B2B, healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors. Our dedicated teams serve as advisers to clients, delivering the market and industry knowledge they need to succeed at all points in the business cycle. Continuous research & insights, custom solutions, and transaction support services provide clients with timely, actionable insights to adapt and win in changing markets. The company is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in Troy, Mich., New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Singapore, Shanghai, and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.duckerfrontier.com .

Contact:

Jessica Mara

Senior Publicist

jessica.mara@dowjones.com







