Photronics Receives Supplier Award from Analog Devices

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Conn., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, was recently honored by Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) at ADI’s Inaugural Supplier Day 2019 for Best New Product Support – Established Supplier.



"For fifty years, Photronics has placed a high priority on providing outstanding customer service,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “This honor from ADI is another in a long line of supplier awards that demonstrates our customers truly value our approach. New designs drive photomask demand, which means our customers count on us to provide the best support for them as they bring new products to the market. Our customer support organization, including sales, operations, data preparation, and many others, works hard every day to earn the trust of our customers. On behalf of all of our employees, I proudly accept this honor and thank ADI for this recognition. We look forward to extending our established partnership with ADI for many years to come.”

John Hassett, SVP Global Operations & Technology for Analog Devices, said, “Photronics has a long history of partnership with ADI spanning several decades. In recent times, as we have branched out into newer technologies, Photronics has continued to deliver high-quality, state-of-the-art photomasks that help us to push the boundaries of our devices.”

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for 50 years. As of October 31, 2018, the company had 1,575 employees across 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the Company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

