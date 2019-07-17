Global LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic), and HTCC (High-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) Market 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTCC Market and HTCC Market by Process Type (LTCC, HTCC), Material Type (Glass-Ceramic, Ceramic), End-use Industry (Automotive, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market size of co-fired ceramic was USD 880 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024.

Co-fired ceramic is made with a combination of ceramic substrate and conducting metals that are co-fired at a certain temperature to achieve multilayered and compact electronic devices. Co-fired ceramic offers various advantages such as excellent physical, chemical inactivity, hermicity, and high thermal stability properties. It is generally used for high radio frequency applications for its enhanced mechanical properties.



LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic), and HTCC (High-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) are the two basic process types for co-fired ceramic. The LTCC process segment dominates the co-fired ceramic market. Traditionally, glass-ceramic material type is used in LTCC process and co-fired below 1,830 F whereas, ceramic material type is used in the HTCC process, and co-fired at around 2,910 F. LTCC offers the advantage of getting embedded into passive elements such as resistors, capacitors, and inductors, thereby reducing the size of the completed module. HTCC is used in packaging due to its mechanical rigidity and hermicity, which are important in high-reliability and stressful applications.



HTCC has higher resistance conductive layers when compared to LTCC; it is widely used in ultra-high-frequency electronic packaging applications. LTCC, on the other hand, is primarily used in high-frequency modules, multi-chip modules, conductors, capacitors, inductors, radio frequency, and transformer applications. Thus, the demand for LTCC process type is higher than for HTCC.

The key players in the global co-fired ceramic market are KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), DowDuPont Inc.(US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), KOA Corporation (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), HitachiMetals, Ltd.(Japan), Yokowo Co., Ltd. (Japan), NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (Japan), MURAWA Co., Ltd.(Japan), Micro Systems Technologies (Switzerland), and NIKKO COMPANY (Japan).



These leading players have adopted the strategy of new product developments and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand for co-fired ceramic.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the LTCC Market and HTCC Market

4.2 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By End-Use Industry and Region

4.3 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Process Type

4.4 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Material Type

4.5 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Miniaturized and High-Performance Electronic Devices

5.2.1.2 Higher Demand for Ceramic Substrates Than Traditional Substrates in High-Frequency Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Issues Related to Reparability

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Nanotechnology and High-End Computing Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Price of Raw Materials

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Trends in Aerospace Industry

6.4 Trends in Automotive Industry

7 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Process Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 LTCC

7.2.1 LTCC is One of the Most Widely Used Co-Fired Ceramic Process Types

7.3 HTCC

7.3.1 HTCC Components Can Withstand Higher Radio Frequencies

8 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Material Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Glass-Ceramic Material

8.2.1 Low Cost and High Performance of Glass-Ceramic Material are Driving the Market

8.3 Ceramic Material

8.3.1 High Performance in Extreme Temperature Increases the Demand for Ceramic Materials in the LTCC Market and HTCC Market

9 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Ability to Sustain Harsh Environments is One of the Key Factors Enabling the Extensive Use of Co-Fired Ceramic in This Industry

9.3 Telecommunications

9.3.1 Growing Wireless Applications are Driving the Market in the Telecommunications End-Use Industry

9.4 Aerospace & Defense

9.4.1 High Strength Co-Fired Ceramic Materials are Used in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

9.5 Medical

9.5.1 Co-Fired Ceramic is Used in Hearing Aids and Pacemakers

9.6 Others

10 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 With the World's Largest Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, China is A Key LTCC Market and HTCC Market

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization is Supporting the Market Growth

10.2.3 South Korea

10.2.3.1 Strong Focus on the Electronics Industry Growth is Driving the Market

10.2.4 Taiwan

10.2.4.1 Presence of Prominent Electronics Industry in Taiwan is Boosting the Market for Co-Fired Ceramics

10.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 The Growing Automotive Manufacturing Sector is Positively Impacting the Market

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Presence of Industrial Hubs and High Level of Labor Productivity are Driving the Market

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 The UK is A Lucrative Market for Co-Fired Ceramic Due to the Presence of Automotive Giants in the Country

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 The Growing Automotive and Industrial Sectors are Fostering the Market Growth

10.3.5 Poland

10.3.5.1 Presence of Automotive and Aviation Industry is Fueling the Market in Poland

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 North America

10.4.1 US

10.4.1.1 Stable Growth of the Consumer Electronics Industry is A Major Boost for the Market

10.4.2 Canada

10.4.2.1 Canada is the Second-Largest Market in North America Due to the Growing Telecommunications Industry

10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.5.1 UAE

10.5.1.1 End-Use Industries Such as Telecommunications and Aerospace & Defense Generate High Demand for Co-Fired Ceramic

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Government Spending on Urban Development Projects is Driving the Market

10.5.3 Rest of Mea

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Brazil

10.6.1.1 The Fast-Growing Automotive Industry in the Country Offers High Growth Potential for the LTCC Market and HTCC Market

10.6.2 Mexico

10.6.2.1 The Growing Demand for Electronic Products is Expected to Help in the Market Growth

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kyocera Corporation

12.2 DowDuPont Inc.

12.3 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

12.4 KOA Corporation

12.5 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

12.6 TDK Corporation

12.7 Yokowo Co., Ltd.

12.8 NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

12.9 Maruwa Co., Ltd.

12.10 Micro Systems Technologies

12.11 Nikko Company

12.12 Other Companies

12.12.1 API Technologies Corp

12.12.2 ACX Corp.

12.12.3 Schenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.12.4 SOAR Technology Co., Ltd.

12.12.5 Schott Electronic Packaging

12.12.6 ECRI Microelectronics

12.12.7 Selmic OY

12.12.8 Natel Engineering Co., Ltd.

12.12.9 Adtech Ceramics

12.12.10 Egide



