Global LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic), and HTCC (High-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) Market 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTCC Market and HTCC Market by Process Type (LTCC, HTCC), Material Type (Glass-Ceramic, Ceramic), End-use Industry (Automotive, Telecommunications, Aerospace & Defense, Medical), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market size of co-fired ceramic was USD 880 million in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2024.
Co-fired ceramic is made with a combination of ceramic substrate and conducting metals that are co-fired at a certain temperature to achieve multilayered and compact electronic devices. Co-fired ceramic offers various advantages such as excellent physical, chemical inactivity, hermicity, and high thermal stability properties. It is generally used for high radio frequency applications for its enhanced mechanical properties.
LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic), and HTCC (High-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) are the two basic process types for co-fired ceramic. The LTCC process segment dominates the co-fired ceramic market. Traditionally, glass-ceramic material type is used in LTCC process and co-fired below 1,830 F whereas, ceramic material type is used in the HTCC process, and co-fired at around 2,910 F. LTCC offers the advantage of getting embedded into passive elements such as resistors, capacitors, and inductors, thereby reducing the size of the completed module. HTCC is used in packaging due to its mechanical rigidity and hermicity, which are important in high-reliability and stressful applications.
HTCC has higher resistance conductive layers when compared to LTCC; it is widely used in ultra-high-frequency electronic packaging applications. LTCC, on the other hand, is primarily used in high-frequency modules, multi-chip modules, conductors, capacitors, inductors, radio frequency, and transformer applications. Thus, the demand for LTCC process type is higher than for HTCC.
The key players in the global co-fired ceramic market are KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), DowDuPont Inc.(US), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), KOA Corporation (Japan), TDK Corporation (Japan), HitachiMetals, Ltd.(Japan), Yokowo Co., Ltd. (Japan), NGK SPARK PLUG CO., LTD. (Japan), MURAWA Co., Ltd.(Japan), Micro Systems Technologies (Switzerland), and NIKKO COMPANY (Japan).
These leading players have adopted the strategy of new product developments and acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand for co-fired ceramic.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the LTCC Market and HTCC Market
4.2 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By End-Use Industry and Region
4.3 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Process Type
4.4 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Material Type
4.5 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Miniaturized and High-Performance Electronic Devices
5.2.1.2 Higher Demand for Ceramic Substrates Than Traditional Substrates in High-Frequency Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Issues Related to Reparability
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Nanotechnology and High-End Computing Systems
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 High Price of Raw Materials
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
6.3 Trends in Aerospace Industry
6.4 Trends in Automotive Industry
7 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Process Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 LTCC
7.2.1 LTCC is One of the Most Widely Used Co-Fired Ceramic Process Types
7.3 HTCC
7.3.1 HTCC Components Can Withstand Higher Radio Frequencies
8 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Material Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Glass-Ceramic Material
8.2.1 Low Cost and High Performance of Glass-Ceramic Material are Driving the Market
8.3 Ceramic Material
8.3.1 High Performance in Extreme Temperature Increases the Demand for Ceramic Materials in the LTCC Market and HTCC Market
9 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By End-Use Industry
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Automotive
9.2.1 Ability to Sustain Harsh Environments is One of the Key Factors Enabling the Extensive Use of Co-Fired Ceramic in This Industry
9.3 Telecommunications
9.3.1 Growing Wireless Applications are Driving the Market in the Telecommunications End-Use Industry
9.4 Aerospace & Defense
9.4.1 High Strength Co-Fired Ceramic Materials are Used in the Aerospace & Defense Industry
9.5 Medical
9.5.1 Co-Fired Ceramic is Used in Hearing Aids and Pacemakers
9.6 Others
10 LTCC Market and HTCC Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 With the World's Largest Electronics Manufacturing Cluster, China is A Key LTCC Market and HTCC Market
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization is Supporting the Market Growth
10.2.3 South Korea
10.2.3.1 Strong Focus on the Electronics Industry Growth is Driving the Market
10.2.4 Taiwan
10.2.4.1 Presence of Prominent Electronics Industry in Taiwan is Boosting the Market for Co-Fired Ceramics
10.2.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 The Growing Automotive Manufacturing Sector is Positively Impacting the Market
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Presence of Industrial Hubs and High Level of Labor Productivity are Driving the Market
10.3.3 UK
10.3.3.1 The UK is A Lucrative Market for Co-Fired Ceramic Due to the Presence of Automotive Giants in the Country
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 The Growing Automotive and Industrial Sectors are Fostering the Market Growth
10.3.5 Poland
10.3.5.1 Presence of Automotive and Aviation Industry is Fueling the Market in Poland
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 North America
10.4.1 US
10.4.1.1 Stable Growth of the Consumer Electronics Industry is A Major Boost for the Market
10.4.2 Canada
10.4.2.1 Canada is the Second-Largest Market in North America Due to the Growing Telecommunications Industry
10.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
10.5.1 UAE
10.5.1.1 End-Use Industries Such as Telecommunications and Aerospace & Defense Generate High Demand for Co-Fired Ceramic
10.5.2 Saudi Arabia
10.5.2.1 Government Spending on Urban Development Projects is Driving the Market
10.5.3 Rest of Mea
10.6 Latin America
10.6.1 Brazil
10.6.1.1 The Fast-Growing Automotive Industry in the Country Offers High Growth Potential for the LTCC Market and HTCC Market
10.6.2 Mexico
10.6.2.1 The Growing Demand for Electronic Products is Expected to Help in the Market Growth
10.6.3 Rest of Latin America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.3 Competitive Scenario
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Kyocera Corporation
12.2 DowDuPont Inc.
12.3 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
12.4 KOA Corporation
12.5 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
12.6 TDK Corporation
12.7 Yokowo Co., Ltd.
12.8 NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.
12.9 Maruwa Co., Ltd.
12.10 Micro Systems Technologies
12.11 Nikko Company
12.12 Other Companies
12.12.1 API Technologies Corp
12.12.2 ACX Corp.
12.12.3 Schenzhen Sunlord Electronics Co., Ltd.
12.12.4 SOAR Technology Co., Ltd.
12.12.5 Schott Electronic Packaging
12.12.6 ECRI Microelectronics
12.12.7 Selmic OY
12.12.8 Natel Engineering Co., Ltd.
12.12.9 Adtech Ceramics
12.12.10 Egide
